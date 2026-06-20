France vs Iraq: Preview and Prediction.

France will look to secure qualification for the round of 32 with a game to spare when they face Iraq in Philadelphia on Monday evening in their second Group I fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Les Bleus began their campaign with a 3-1 win over Senegal, while Iraq were beaten 4-1 by Norway in their opener. France are therefore strong favourites, but Didier Deschamps will still demand a more complete performance after his side once again failed to keep a clean sheet. For Iraq, this is a daunting assignment but also an opportunity to respond after a heavy defeat and prove that they can compete against one of the tournament’s elite teams.

France made a winning start to their World Cup campaign, but the 3-1 victory over Senegal was not entirely straightforward. Les Bleus were tested at times and had to show their attacking quality to come through a difficult opening fixture.

France have often compensated for their defensive vulnerability with overwhelming attacking firepower. They have now scored in 14 successive matches and found the net at least twice in 13 of those fixtures. That consistency in the final third makes them one of the most dangerous teams in the competition.

Deschamps’s men currently sit second in Group I because Norway’s win over Iraq was more emphatic. However, victory in Philadelphia would put them on the verge of qualification. With one more group fixture to come, Deschamps will see this as a chance to manage the tournament situation early and perhaps rotate with greater freedom later on.

Iraq, meanwhile, were beaten 4-1 by an Erling Haaland-inspired Norway in their opening match. The scoreline was difficult, but head coach Graham Arnold tried to focus on the positives after the final whistle.

The Lions of Mesopotamia briefly restored parity through Aymen Hussein’s equaliser and remained competitive for long periods. Arnold felt that his side performed well for around 70 minutes, before individual errors allowed Norway to pull away late in the contest.

Iraq’s qualification hopes are not yet over, but another defeat would leave them in a very difficult position. If Norway also avoid defeat against Senegal, Iraq’s hopes of a top-two finish would be effectively over, leaving them dependent on the possibility of progressing as one of the best third-placed teams.

The record at World Cup finals also adds pressure as Iraq were eliminated in the group stage in 1986 after losing all three matches, and they are still waiting for their first point at the World Cup. Their current run of one win from six matches across all competitions does not inspire much confidence ahead of a meeting with the 2018 world champions. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

France

France have been managing the workloads of William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, and Malo Gusto in recent days, but there is currently nothing to suggest that any of the defensive quartet will be unavailable for Monday’s Group I clash with Iraq. Didier Deschamps appears to be taking a precautionary approach rather than dealing with serious fitness setbacks. There are no suspension concerns for France heading into this fixture.

France are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Mike Maignan starting in goal. Jules Kounde should operate at right-back, where his defensive awareness and ability to support attacks will be useful against Iraq’s wide threats. William Saliba is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, bringing pace, calmness and strong one-on-one defending. Dayot Upamecano should partner him in central defence, providing physicality, recovery speed and aerial strength while Lucas Digne is expected to feature at left-back.

In midfield, Adrien Rabiot should operate as one of the two deeper central players, bringing work rate, left-footed balance and the ability to support both defence and attack. Manu Kone is expected to partner him, offering energy, ball-winning ability and forward drive through the middle.

Up forward, Ousmane Dembele should start on the right side of the attacking midfield line, where his pace, dribbling and unpredictability can stretch Iraq’s defensive structure. Michael Olise is likely to operate centrally as the attacking midfielder, using his technical quality and vision to create openings around the penalty area. Bradley Barcola is expected to start from the left, where his acceleration and direct running can give France another attacking outlet. Kylian Mbappe should lead the line as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Digne; Rabiot, Kone; Dembele, Olise, Barcola; Mbappe

Iraq

Iraq have received a positive fitness boost ahead of their Group I clash with France, as wide player Ali Jasim has trained fully this week after being substituted during the second half of the defeat to Norway with a knock. The 22-year-old is available for selection and is expected to remain an important attacking outlet for Graham Arnold’s side.

Goalkeeper Jalal Hassan has also recovered from a minor fitness concern, but his place in the starting XI is less certain after an unconvincing performance against Norway. There are no suspension concerns for Iraq heading into this match. T

Iraq are expected to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Ahmed Basil likely to start in goal if Arnold opts for a change. Hussein Ali should operate at right-back, where he will face a difficult task against France’s left-sided attackers. Zaid Tahseen is expected to start as one of the centre-backs, with Akam Hashim likely to partner him in central defence. Merchas Doski should feature at left-back.

In midfield, Ibrahim Bayesh is likely to start on the right side, where his energy and work rate can help Iraq transition quickly. Zidane Iqbal should operate centrally, offering technical quality and composure in possession. Amir Al-Ammari is expected to partner him in the middle, providing defensive discipline and helping screen the back four. Ali Jasim should begin on the left side, where his pace and direct running can give Iraq a route forward on the counterattack.

Up front, Aymen Hussein should lead the line alongside Ali Al-Hamadi. Hussein will provide the main physical target and penalty-box presence, while Al-Hamadi can offer movement, pressing and support in the channels. Iraq are likely to spend long periods without the ball, so the two forwards will need to make the most of any opportunity to hold possession or exploit space behind France’s defence.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Basil; Ali, Tahseen, Hashem, Doski; Bayesh, Al-Ammari, Iqbal, Ali Jasim; Hussein, Al-Hamadi

Key Stats

France began their Group I campaign with a 3-1 win over Senegal and can secure a place in the round of 32 with victory over Iraq.

Kylian Mbappe became France’s all-time leading male international goalscorer in the win over Senegal, moving ahead of Olivier Giroud.

France have scored in 14 consecutive matches and have scored at least twice in 13 of those fixtures.

France have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last six matches across all competitions.

Iraq are still waiting for their first-ever World Cup point, having lost all three matches in 1986 and then suffered a 4-1 defeat to Norway in their opening match of the 2026 tournament.

Player to Watch

Kylian Mbappe

Embed from Getty Images

The France captain became his country’s all-time leading male goalscorer and also moved ahead of Just Fontaine as Les Bleus’ leading scorer at World Cup finals. Those milestones underline just how decisive he remains for Didier Deschamps’s side.

Iraq conceded four goals against Norway and will now have to contain one of the fastest and most dangerous forwards in world football. Mbappe’s ability to attack space behind the defence, drift into wide areas and finish quickly inside the box could make this a very difficult evening for the Lions of Mesopotamia.

With France aiming to qualify for the round of 32 with a game to spare, Mbappe will be expected to lead from the front once again. If Iraq leave gaps while trying to attack, he has the pace and ruthlessness to punish them.

Prediction

France 3-1 Iraq

Iraq may be competitive in the early stages, but France’s superior depth, speed and attacking quality should eventually prove too much. Les Bleus are not yet fully convincing defensively, so Iraq may have moments of encouragement, but Didier Deschamps’s side should still control the contest and create enough chances to win comfortably.