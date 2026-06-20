Argentina vs Austria: Preview and Prediction

Argentina will look to consolidate their place as leaders in Group J by aiming to beat Ralf Rangnick’s Austria.

The World Cup is all about making statements, and this Argentina side clearly made one with their smashing win over Algeria in the opening game last Wednesday; up next for them are Austria with a stiffer test. Hours before the game against Algeria, France’s Kylian Mbappe announced his presence at the tournament with a brace against Senegal, and little did anyone envisage what was to come next.

Looking at it as a response of sorts, Lionel Messi, 38, reinforced his status as the bona fide superstar at the World Cup with a hat-trick against Algeria. This came against the backdrop of many doubters thinking that the diminutive superstar is too old for his own good, but the World Cup holders, especially their captain, showed no signs of slowing down.

Lionel Scaloni’s side now meets fellow Group J rivals Austria, and should the Argentines win this game, they could consolidate their place as group leaders and probably the favourites to enter the next round as group winners. However, unlike Algeria, Ralf Rangnick’s men might put the reigning champions to a good test, as this could be a tasty contest.

Meanwhile, Rangnick will have been pleased with his team’s performance against World Cup debutants Jordan in their opening game. The Austrians put three past their Asian opponents, with Marko Arnautovic sealing the game with a late penalty.

The veteran striker was only introduced as a substitute in the game and had an impact with a ruled-out goal before slotting home from the spot. Whether he has done enough for a start remains to be seen, as Rangnick will prioritise fielding a team capable of managing the pressures of playing a side like Argentina.

Team News & Tactics

Argentina

Lionel Scaloni has no reason to make changes to his side that won against Algeria in the opening game at the World Cup. However, there is some room to make minor tweaks to the setup if needed, although the manager might be tempted to keep the same lineup going.

The only tweak might be at right-back, amid reports of Gonzalo Montiel’s hamstring problem. That means Nahuel Molina is the like-for-like replacement for the right-back berth, as was the case against Algeria. The other position in danger might be that of Lautaro Martinez, as Scaloni will be tempted to use Julian Alvarez in his attack, having kept the Atletico Madrid star on the bench in the opening game.

Beyond that, Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero are expected to pair up at the heart of the defence, while Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez are set to hold the fort in the middle of the park.

Thiago Almada will continue in the attacking third, and there might be a case for Lautaro Martínez to keep his place. As ever, Lionel Messi will be the headline act of this Argentina attack, with the focus likely to be on the global superstar.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez; Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Almada.

Austria

There are a few concerns in the Austrian camp, as Christoph Baumgartner was ruled out of the tournament with a muscle injury, while Stefan Posch suffered a fractured jaw in the opening game against Jordan.

Posch is training with a special brace, as per reports, but Ralf Rangnick will take a late call on the right-back’s participation. There is also positive news on veteran David Alaba, who had fitness concerns ahead of the World Cup, but is now reportedly passed fit.

The manager will be tempted to use Marko Arnautovic in his attacking setup, but at the moment, he will likely use the same team that turned up against Jordan.

On the right-back issue, there will be eyes on Posch’s participation, and Rangnick could potentially make some tweaks if his starting right-back is not fit to start. Konrad Laimer could be used there, as Austria have a healthy collection of midfielders. Alternatively, Alexander Prass could be drafted in to replace Posch at right-back.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schlager; Prass, Leinhart, Alaba, Mwene; Laimer, Seiwald; Schmid, Xaver Schlager, Sabitzer; Kalajdzic

Key Stats

Argentina have won six of their last eight competitive matches.

Argentina have won without conceding in five of their last eight competitive matches.

Austria have won seven of their last nine competitive matches.

Austria are unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches.

Player to Watch

Lionel Messi

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Despite doubts being cast around his capacity to make a big impact, mostly due to his age, Messi defied all odds to score a scintillating hat-trick to announce his presence at the World Cup. Rangnick would have seen that game from a distance and would have known that the Inter Miami star is the main threat to his side.

That hat-trick against Algeria was also Messi’s first at the World stage, despite this being his sixth World Cup as a professional. He will want to continue with that sort of form and keep building momentum before some big games come up for the superstar, as he will want to put Austria to the sword.

Prediction

Argentina 2-1 Austria

Austria are not a side to be taken lightly, especially under the management of Ralf Rangnick, who has a well-drilled setup to work with. The Burschen have already shown their quality in the opening game against Jordan, but this clash against Argentina will be a different challenge altogether.

Austria have the capacity to hurt Argentina, but the world champions are the favourites heading into the game. Lionel Messi & Co have the capacity to beat any team that comes their way, and Rangnick’s men might become their next victims, especially given the form they have opened their World Cup defence with.