Uruguay vs Cape Verde: Preview and Prediction.

Uruguay and Cape Verde will meet at Miami Stadium on Sunday in a Group H contest that could have a major bearing on the race for the knockout rounds at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

All four teams in the group are level on one point after the opening round, but Uruguay sit first on goal difference following their 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia. Cape Verde are bottom despite producing one of the most remarkable results of the tournament so far, holding Spain to a goalless draw in their first-ever World Cup appearance.

For Uruguay, this is an opportunity to turn a frustrating start into a strong qualification position. For Cape Verde, it is another chance to prove that their historic draw with Spain was not a one-off.

Uruguay entered the tournament with high expectations, but their opening performance against Saudi Arabia left Marcelo Bielsa with plenty to consider. La Celeste drew 1-1, yet they struggled for much of the match to create clear chances from open play.

The South Americans are not expected to be in real danger of elimination just yet, particularly because eight third-placed teams will qualify for the knockout stages. However, supporters will remember the disappointment of Qatar 2022, when the two-time World Cup winners failed to get out of their group. Bielsa’s bigger concern is Uruguay’s attacking record as they have scored one goal or fewer in seven of their last eight matches, and that lack of fluency has become a clear pattern. In their last nine World Cup group-stage fixtures, La Celeste have scored only 10 goals.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, arrive with enormous belief after achieving one of the great World Cup debut results. Their 0-0 draw with Spain was remarkable not simply because of the opponent, but because of the scale of the challenge. Spain entered the match ranked second in the world, while Cape Verde were 67th, making it the largest ranking gap in a World Cup match that did not end with the higher-ranked nation winning.

The central figure was goalkeeper Vozinha, who became a national hero overnight. The 40-year-old made seven saves and claimed three high balls under pressure, producing a display that kept Spain frustrated throughout the contest. Cape Verde’s defensive resilience should not have come as a complete surprise. During qualifying, the Blue Sharks kept seven clean sheets in 10 matches, showing that they are capable of defending with discipline, organisation and collective commitment.

However, Bubista will know that the Spain result alone may not be enough to take Cape Verde into the knockout rounds. They are likely to need at least one win from their final two group matches, which means they must find a greater attacking threat than they showed in the opener. Cape Verde managed only six touches inside Spain’s penalty area, and that statistic underlines how little they offered going forward. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Uruguay

There are no suspension concerns for Uruguay heading into the clash with Cape Verde. The main injury issue surrounds Ronald Araujo, who missed the opening match after suffering a problem shortly before the World Cup began. The Barcelona defender remains a doubt for Sunday, and Bielsa will be cautious over his fitness rather than risk aggravating the issue.

Uruguay are expected to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Fernando Muslera starting in goal. Guillermo Varela should operate at right-back, where he can offer support in wide areas. Martin Caceres is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, bringing experience and leadership, while Mathias Olivera should partner him in central defence while Juan Manuel Sanabria could be deployed on the left side.

In midfield, Federico Valverde should start on the right side, where his energy, passing range and ability to drive forward can help Uruguay create more from open play. Rodrigo Bentancur is expected to operate centrally, giving La Celeste composure, control and ball progression. Manuel Ugarte should partner him in the middle, providing protection in front of the defence and helping Uruguay recover possession quickly. Maxi Araujo is likely to start on the left side of midfield, offering width, work rate and support when Uruguay attack.

Up front, Agustin Canobbio should start alongside Darwin Nunez. Canobbio can press aggressively and pull defenders into wider areas, while Nunez will remain Uruguay’s main attacking threat through his pace, physical presence and ability to attack space behind the defence. Against Cape Verde’s organised back line, Uruguay will need their forwards to be sharper and more decisive than they were against Saudi Arabia.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Muslera; Varela, Caceres, Olivera, Sanabria; Valverde, Bentancur, Ugarte, Araujo; Canobbio, Nunez

Cape Verde

There are no fresh injury concerns reported for Cape Verde ahead of this Group H fixture, and there are no suspension issues within Bubista’s squad. That should allow the head coach to keep faith with the core of the side that defended so resolutely against Spain, with any changes expected to be tactical rather than enforced.

Cape Verde are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Vozinha starting in goal. Steven Moreira should operate at right-back, where he will need to provide defensive cover while also supporting the team in transition. Diney Borges is likely to start as the right-sided centre-back, with Pico Lopes partnering him in central defence. Sidny Lopes Cabral should feature at left-back, giving Cape Verde defensive support on that flank.

In midfield, Laros Duarte is expected to operate on the right side of the central three, helping Cape Verde retain possession and support the wide areas. Kevin Lenini should sit as the holding midfielder, protecting the back four and disrupting Uruguay’s attacking rhythm. Jamiro Monteiro is likely to complete the midfield trio, offering energy and the ability to carry the ball forward when opportunities arise.

Ryan Mendes should start on the right wing, where his pace and experience can provide Cape Verde with a valuable outlet on the counterattack. Dailon Livramento is expected to lead the line as the central striker, although he may receive limited service if Cape Verde are forced to defend deep for long periods. Jovane Cabral should start from the left wing, offering direct running, creativity and the ability to support Livramento in attacking transitions.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Vozinha; Moreira, Borges, Lopes, S Cabral; Duarte, Lenini, Monteiro; Mendes, Livramento, J Cabral

Key Stats

All four teams in Group H are level on one point after the opening round, with Uruguay sitting first on goal difference.

Uruguay have scored one goal or fewer in seven of their last eight matches across all competitions.

Uruguay have scored only 10 goals in their last nine World Cup group-stage fixtures.

Cape Verde produced one of the biggest results of the tournament by holding Spain to a 0-0 draw in their first-ever World Cup match.

Cape Verde kept seven clean sheets in 10 their FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

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Vozinha

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The 40-year-old goalkeeper became a national hero in Cape Verde’s World Cup debut, making seven saves and claiming three high balls under pressure to keep one of the tournament favourites scoreless. His calmness, positioning and command of the penalty area were central to the Blue Sharks earning a famous point.

Uruguay may not dominate possession in the same manner as Spain, but Marcelo Bielsa’s side are likely to be more direct and physical. With Darwin Nunez, Agustin Canobbio and Federico Valverde expected to attack the box, Vozinha will need to deal with shots from distance, crosses and dangerous set-piece deliveries.

Cape Verde’s defensive structure gives them a chance of frustrating another major nation, but they will almost certainly need another big performance from their goalkeeper. If Vozinha can maintain the level he showed against Spain, the Blue Sharks could again make life extremely difficult for their opponents.

Prediction

Uruguay 1-0 Cape Verde

Cape Verde have already shown that they can defend with remarkable discipline, and they should make this difficult for Uruguay. However, La Celeste have more individual quality, greater tournament experience and a stronger defensive base of their own. Uruguay may not dominate in spectacular fashion, but they should eventually find a way through and secure an important first win in Group H.