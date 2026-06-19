Spain vs Saudi Arabia: Preview and Prediction

Spain will be eyeing their first win of the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign when they square up against Saudi Arabia at the Atlanta Stadium on Sunday.

Both Spain and Saudi Arabia could only manage a draw in their opening group game of the World Cup, making this game a must-win for both sides if they want to secure automatic qualification to the round of 32.

La Roja squared up against 67th-ranked Cape Verde in their Group H opener. Luis de la Fuente’s team were favourites to not just win, but ease past them. However, football is a game where even the smallest teams could end up causing massive upsets.

They managed to play out a 0-0 draw against Spain, with goalkeeper Vozinha delivering a man-of-the-match performance. Following that draw, de La Fuente’s team will be desperate to secure all three points here. Given how undecisive they were in the final third, expect them to push very hard this time around.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia squared up against Uruguay in their opening game. While not many gave them a chance against La Celeste, they fought very hard to secure a 1-1 draw. Uruguay dominated proceedings in every way possible, but the Green Falcons were resilient in defence and made the most out of their limited chances.

The game against Spain will be of a similar nature, with La Roja likely to dominate possession. Saudi Arabia will have to soak it all in and hope they can once again hit on the break. Given how they stood tall against Uruguay, they do have a chance of getting some out of this fixture as well. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Spain

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams were not risked from the get-go against Cape Verde. However, given how little effective Spain were in the final third, the duo will definitely start in this fixture. Meanwhile, Mikel Merino is a doubt due to a muscle injury.

Luis de la Fuente will stick to his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation, where Unai Simon will continue in goal. Marcos Llorente and Marc Cucurella should feature as the full-backs, while Pau Cubarsi should pair up with Aymeric Laporte in the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Rodri and Pedri will form the double pivot in the middle of the pitch. The duo will shield the backline and look to ensure they dominate the proceedings. Gavi could feature in the number ten role, despite having started the last game as a winger.

Meanwhile, Yamal and Williams should feature in the wide areas, while Mikel Oyarzabal will lead the line for Spain against Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Simon; Llorente, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Gavi, Nico Williams; Oyarzabal

Saudi Arabia

Georgios Donis does not have any fresh injury concerns, and he is expected to go ahead with a similar XI to the one that started against Uruguay.

Saudi Arabia will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with experienced goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais retaining his place between the sticks. Saud Abdulhamid and Moteb Al-Harbi should operate as the full-backs, while Hassan Al-Tambakti is set to line up alongside Abdulelah Al-Amri at the heart of the defence.

In midfield, Mohamed Kanno and Abdullah Al-Khaibari will form the double pivot. The pair will be tasked with providing defensive stability while also helping Saudi Arabia launch attacks from deeper areas.

Further forward, Musab Al-Juwayr should feature as the attacking midfielder, with Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat and captain Salem Al-Dawsari expected to provide the width. Leading the line will be Firas Al-Buraikan, who will look to provide the cutting edge in the final third.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Tambakti, Al-Amri, Al-Harbi; Kanno, Al-Khaibari; Abu Al-Shamat, Al-Juwayr, Salem Al-Dawsari; Al-Buraikan

Key Stats

Spain have only won three matches at World Cups since winning it back in 2010.

Saudi Arabia have made it out of the group stage only once in six attempts (1994 USA).

La Roja took 27 shots at the goal against Cape Verde, the joint-highest without a goal in World Cup history.

Mohammed Al-Owais made nine saves in their opener against Uruguay.

Spain have t lost any of their last 11 games, but they have failed to score in their last two outings.

Player to Watch

Lamine Yamal

Embed from Getty Images

Yamal not starting the game against Cape Verde did hurt Spain, because when he stepped onto the pitch, they all of a sudden were a lot more threatening going forward. Since La Roja must win this fixture at all costs, the Barcelona sensation is expected to be in the starting XI here, and it won’t be a surprise if he ends up making the difference.

He finished the 2025/26 season with 24 goals and 18 assists, so form certainly is not a concern. Having already bagged six goals for the national team, the teenager will look to add to his tally in this all-important fixture against Saudi Arabia.

Prediction

Spain 3-1 Saudi Arabia

Spain will view this fixture as an opportunity to make amends after their frustrating goalless draw against Cape Verde. Despite dominating possession and creating numerous chances in their opener, Luis de la Fuente’s side lacked cutting edge in the final third. With dynamic attackers like Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams expected to return to the starting lineup, La Roja should carry significantly more attacking threat.

Saudi Arabia deserve immense credit for their disciplined display against Uruguay, where they defended resolutely and capitalised on one of their few opportunities. They have enough quality to trouble Spain on the counter-attack. However, sustaining that level of defensive resilience for a second consecutive match against another possession-dominant giant will be a major challenge.

Spain’s midfield pairing of Rodri and Pedri should control proceedings, while Yamal’s creativity and unpredictability could prove decisive in breaking down a stubborn Saudi defence. The Asian side may find a way onto the scoresheet, but Spain’s superior quality across the pitch should eventually tell. The Hard Tackle predicts a 3-1 win for the European giants.