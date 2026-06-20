New Zealand vs Egypt: Preview and Prediction.

New Zealand and Egypt will meet at BC Place on Sunday in a crucial Group G fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both sides aiming to turn encouraging opening draws into a first victory of the tournament.

Neither nation could hold on to an early advantage in their first match, but both showed enough to believe that qualification remains within reach. New Zealand drew 2-2 with Iran after leading twice, while Egypt were held to a 1-1 draw by Belgium despite taking the lead through Emam Ashour. With all four teams in Group G level on one point after matchday one, this contest could significantly shape the race for the knockout rounds.

New Zealand arrived at the World Cup with doubts surrounding their ability to score beyond Chris Wood. Before the tournament, the Nottingham Forest striker was carrying much of the attacking burden, having entered the finals with 45 international goals. Only one other player in the All Whites’ starting lineup against Iran had reached double figures for the national team.

The All Whites are now unbeaten in their last four World Cup matches, although each of those fixtures has ended in a draw across the 2010 and 2026 tournaments. That unbeaten run is encouraging, but New Zealand will know that draws alone may not be enough to take them through. They are increasingly close to breaking their World Cup winless run, and this fixture against Egypt may represent one of their best opportunities to do so.

Egypt, meanwhile, also enter the game with mixed emotions after their opening draw. The Pharaohs were impressive for long spells against Belgium and took the lead after 20 minutes through a thunderous Emam Ashour strike. Mohamed Salah, celebrating his birthday, provided the assist and demonstrated that he remains capable of influencing games even when Egypt are attempting to play with a more balanced attacking structure.

The Pharaohs are now looking to claim their first victory in nine World Cup matches. That long wait gives Sunday’s fixture extra importance, particularly because Egypt have shown enough quality to believe they can finally end it.

The first goal will be especially important as both teams led and then conceded in their opening games, so neither will want to repeat the same mistakes. Egypt may dominate more of the ball, but New Zealand have enough structure and counter-attacking threat to punish them if they overcommit. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

New Zealand

New Zealand have one confirmed injury absentee ahead of their second Group G fixture, with Matthew Garbett ruled out of the tournament because of a hamstring injury. Logan Rogerson was called up as his replacement on June 15, but Darren Bazeley has no fresh fitness concerns following the 2-2 draw with Iran. There are no suspension concerns for the All Whites heading into the match against Egypt. With the squad otherwise in good shape, Bazeley is expected to keep faith with much of the side that produced an encouraging performance in their first World Cup match for 16 years.

New Zealand are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Max Crocombe starting in goal. Tim Payne should operate at right-back, where he will need to balance defensive discipline with support for the right-sided attack. Finn Surman is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, with Michael Boxall expected to partner him in central defence while Liberato Cacace should continue at left-back.

In midfield, Joe Bell should operate as one of the two deeper midfielders, offering calmness in possession and protection in front of the defence. Marko Stamenic is expected to partner him, bringing physicality, ball-winning ability and the energy to cover ground against Egypt’s midfield.

Up forward, Callum McCowatt is likely to start on the right side of the attacking midfield line, providing movement and support in transition. Sarpreet Singh should operate centrally as the main creative player, looking to link midfield with Chris Wood and find space between Egypt’s lines. Elijah Just is expected to start from the left, where he can drift inside and attack the penalty area after his excellent display against Iran.

Chris Wood should lead the line as the central striker. His physical presence, aerial ability and intelligent link-up play will be important against Egypt’s centre-backs, particularly if New Zealand look to use direct passes, wide delivery and set-piece situations.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Crocombe; Payne, Surman, Boxall, Cacace; Bell, Stamenic; McCowatt, Singh, Just; Wood

Egypt

Egypt came through their opening 1-1 draw with Belgium without any fresh injury concerns, giving head coach Hossam Hassan a full squad to choose from for the crucial Group G meeting with New Zealand. After an encouraging performance against one of Europe’s strongest sides, Hassan may be tempted to retain the same core of players as the Pharaohs look to turn a promising display into a long-awaited World Cup victory. There are no suspension concerns for Egypt heading into this fixture.

The African giants are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Mostafa Shoubir starting in goal. Mohamed Hany should operate at right-back, where he will provide support on the overlap. Yasser Ibrahim is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, with Hamdy Fathy expected to partner him. Ahmed Fatouh should continue at left-back, offering width and crossing quality from the flank.

In midfield, Marawan Attia should operate as one of the two deeper midfielders, providing ball recovery, positional discipline and protection in front of the defence. Mohamed Lasheen is expected to partner him, helping Egypt retain possession and keep control in central areas.

Up forward, Mohamed Salah is likely to start from the right side of the attacking midfield line, where he can cut inside onto his stronger left foot and create chances for teammates. Emam Ashour should operate centrally as the attacking midfielder, looking to arrive late in dangerous positions and build on his goal against Belgium. Mostafa Zico is expected to begin on the left, where he will need to provide width, direct running and better security in possession. Omar Marmoush should lead the line as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Shoubir; Hany, Ibrahim, Fathy, Fatouh; Attia, Lasheen; Salah, Ashour, Zico; Marmoush

Key Stats

Both New Zealand and Egypt drew their opening Group G matches after taking the lead, leaving all four teams in the group level on one point.

New Zealand are unbeaten in their last four World Cup matches.

New Zealand have drawn all their games across the 2010 and 2026 tournaments.

Egypt are still searching for their first World Cup victory, having drawn 1-1 with Belgium in their opener and failed to win any of their previous eight matches at the tournament.

Player to Watch

Mohamed Salah

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Salah provided the assist for Emam Ashour’s superb goal in the 1-1 draw with Belgium and showed that he can still dictate games even when he is not the main finisher. With Egypt expected to have more of the ball against New Zealand, his creativity, movement and decision-making in the final third could be decisive.

Operating from the right side of Egypt’s attacking midfield line, Salah should look to drift inside onto his left foot, combine with Emam Ashour and Omar Marmoush, and create openings around the edge of the penalty area. His set-piece delivery could also be an important weapon against a New Zealand side that will be difficult to break down.

Salah is only two goals behind Hossam Hassan’s international tally of 69 for Egypt, so there is also a personal milestone within reach. But more importantly, if he can lead Egypt to victory, the Pharaohs would take a major step towards the knockout rounds.

Prediction

New Zealand 1-2 Egypt

Both teams showed attacking threat in their opening matches but also struggled to protect a lead. Egypt possess more individual quality, particularly through Mohamed Salah and Emam Ashour, but New Zealand’s organisation and direct approach could make them difficult to break down. This should be a close match, with Egypt likely to have more possession and New Zealand carrying real danger from transitions and set pieces. A narrow win for the Pharaohs looks the most likely outcome.