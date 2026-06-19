Belgium vs Iran: Preview and Prediction.

Belgium and Iran will meet in Los Angeles on Sunday in a crucial Group G fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both sides looking to take a major step towards the knockout phase.

The group remains finely balanced after the opening round, with all four teams sitting on one point each. That makes this contest hugely important. A win would put either side in a strong position to progress, while defeat could leave them facing the threat of an early exit.

Belgium remain the favourites on paper, but their opening draw against Egypt did little to silence doubts about their current level. Iran, meanwhile, showed resilience against New Zealand and will hope to produce another committed performance against one of Europe’s biggest names.

Belgium are now winless in their last three World Cup matches, a sharp contrast to the previous period when they won 11 of 13 games at the tournament. Their recent World Cup record reflects a broader decline. They exited at the group stage in Qatar in 2022 and then failed to go beyond the last 16 at Euro 2024.

Even so, the Red Devils still have enough quality to be expected to qualify from this group. With matches against Iran and New Zealand following the draw against Egypt, Belgium will believe they can still take control of Group G. However, Garcia will know that reputation alone will not be enough. His side must show more rhythm, intensity and attacking clarity than they did in the opener.

Iran, meanwhile, entered the tournament under difficult circumstances but showed real spirit in their first match. Amir Ghalenoei’s side twice came from behind against New Zealand, with Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebi both finding equalisers to secure a 2-2 draw.

That point could prove valuable, but Iran will also know that the match against New Zealand was arguably their most winnable fixture on paper. Belgium will present a far tougher test, and Iran may need to produce one of their best World Cup performances to take something from this contest.

Their tournament preparation has been complicated by off-field issues, with uncertainty surrounding their participation for several months due to the ongoing conflict involving host nation USA. Under an agreement brokered with FIFA, the squad are not permitted to stay overnight on US soil, meaning they returned to their base in Tijuana, Mexico, after their opener and have prepared there for the Belgium match.

That unusual logistical situation adds another layer of difficulty, but Iran’s response against New Zealand showed that they still have fight and focus. Their ability to recover twice from losing positions demonstrated character, and Ghalenoei will hope that same resilience can make life uncomfortable for Belgium.

This will be the first senior international meeting between Belgium and Iran. On paper, history does not favour the West Asian side. Iran have never reached the knockout stage in six previous World Cup appearances and have won only three of their 19 matches at the tournament. Their record against European opposition is also difficult, with seven defeats from 10 such fixtures. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Belgium

Belgium could make changes after a below-par performance in their opening 1-1 draw against Egypt. Rudi Garcia’s side lacked attacking rhythm for long spells, and although they eventually found a way back into the match, the Red Devils may need more control and sharper movement in the final third against Iran.

Zeno Debast remains sidelined with a thigh injury and is not expected to feature in this match. There are no suspension concerns for Belgium heading into the fixture, so Garcia’s main decisions are tactical rather than disciplinary. Romelu Lukaku’s fitness remains one of Belgium’s biggest selection questions.

The country’s all-time leading goalscorer came off the bench against Egypt to win his 127th cap, but he barely played for Napoli last season and has now gone seven World Cup matches without scoring, though that strike against Egypt came due to his excellent movement. Garcia may decide that Lukaku is still better used as an impact substitute rather than risked from the start.

Belgium are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal. Thomas Meunier should operate at right-back, bringing experience and defensive strength, although he may need to offer more support in attack than he did against Egypt. Nathan Ngoy is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, with Brandon Mechele expected to partner him in central defence. Maxim De Cuyper could come in at left-back, giving Belgium more energy, width and crossing quality on that side.

In midfield, Amadou Onana should start as one of the two deeper players, offering physicality, ball-winning ability and protection in front of the defence. Youri Tielemans is expected to partner him, providing passing range, composure and the ability to progress the ball into attacking areas.

Up forward, Leandro Trossard is likely to start on the right side of the attacking midfield line, where he can drift inside and combine with the central players. Kevin De Bruyne should operate as the central attacking midfielder, remaining Belgium’s main creative force and the player most capable of unlocking Iran’s defensive block. Jeremy Doku is expected to start on the left wing, giving Belgium pace, direct running and one-on-one threat.

Charles De Ketelaere should lead the line as the central forward, although his role may be more fluid than that of a traditional striker. He will look to drop into pockets, connect play and create space for Trossard, De Bruyne and Doku to attack.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Meunier, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Onana, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere

Iran

Iran have a couple of fitness concerns ahead of their Group G meeting with Belgium, with Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Saman Ghoddos both considered minor doubts. Ghoddos is the bigger concern after being forced off against New Zealand because of an ankle issue. So, Amir Ghalenoei will need to assess his condition before deciding whether he can start. However, there are no suspension concerns heading into this fixture.

Iran are expected to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Alireza Beiranvand starting in goal. Ramin Rezaeian should operate at right-back, where he will provide defensive experience and crossing quality. Shojae Khalilzadeh is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, bringing physicality and leadership, while Ali Nemati should partner him in central defence. Milad Mohammadi is expected to start at left-back, giving Iran pace on that side.

In midfield, Mohammad Mohebi should start on the right side, offering energy, direct running and support in transition. Saeid Ezatolahi is expected to operate centrally, providing defensive protection and ball-winning ability in front of the back four. Saman Ghoddos could partner him if he recovers from his ankle issue, bringing composure, passing quality and attacking intelligence. Mehdi Ghayedi is likely to start on the left, where his movement and technical ability can help Iran counter quickly.

Up front, Mehdi Taremi should lead the attack alongside Shahriyar Moghanlou. Taremi will be the more experienced and influential forward, dropping into pockets, linking play and looking to finish chances when they arrive. Moghanlou should provide physical presence and support as Iran try to unsettle Belgium’s centre-backs.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Mohammadi; Mohebi, Ezatolahi, Ghoddos, Ghayedi; Taremi, Moghanlou

Key Stats

Belgium are winless in their last three World Cup matches, having previously won 11 of their previous 13 games at the tournament.

Belgium topped their qualifying group with 18 points from a possible 24, scoring 29 goals and conceding only seven.

Iran have never reached the knockout stage in six previous World Cup appearances.

Iran have won only three of their 19 matches at the FIFA World Cup.

This will be the first senior international meeting between Belgium and Iran.

Player to Watch

Kevin De Bruyne

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Belgium struggled for rhythm in their opening Group G match, and Iran are likely to defend compactly in Los Angeles. That makes De Bruyne’s vision, passing range and ability to break defensive lines especially important. If the Red Devils are to avoid another frustrating result, much of their attacking play will need to flow through him.

Operating as the central attacking midfielder in his team’s 4-2-3-1 system, De Bruyne should look to connect with Jeremy Doku, Leandro Trossard and Charles De Ketelaere in the final third. His set-piece delivery could also be crucial against an Iran side that may concede territory and defend deep for long periods.

With Romelu Lukaku still not certain to start, Belgium may need De Bruyne to provide both creativity and leadership. If he can dictate the tempo and supply the decisive pass, the Red Devils should have enough quality to secure their first win of the tournament.

Prediction

Belgium 2-1 Iran

Iran showed strong character against New Zealand and should make this a difficult contest, especially if they remain compact and disciplined. However, Belgium have the greater individual quality, more attacking depth and stronger tournament pedigree. The Red Devils may not be at their fluent best, but they should have enough to claim a narrow win and move closer to the knockout stage.