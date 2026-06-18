Netherlands vs Sweden: Preview and Prediction.

Netherlands and Sweden will meet at NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday afternoon in what could prove to be a decisive Group F fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Sweden currently lead the section after a commanding 5-1 win over Tunisia in their opening match, while Netherlands sit third after being held to a 2-2 draw by Japan. With the group already taking shape, this match carries major importance for both sides. Sweden can secure qualification with a victory, while Netherlands know that dropping more points would leave them under real pressure heading into their final group game.

Netherlands began their World Cup campaign with an entertaining but frustrating 2-2 draw against Japan. Ronald Koeman’s side twice took the lead, but on both occasions they failed to protect their advantage. The match was open, lively and full of attacking moments, but from a Dutch perspective, the inability to close it out will be a concern.

That result leaves Oranje third in Group F with one point and while the situation is far from disastrous, it does create pressure before facing a Sweden team full of confidence. Netherlands will finish the group stage against Tunisia on June 25, and four points may well be enough to qualify, even if it means progressing as one of the best third-placed teams. However, a defeat here would make the final match far more uncomfortable.

Netherlands have one of the strongest World Cup histories among nations never to win the trophy. They have finished as runners-up three times, including in 2010, and claimed third place in 2014. Their 2022 campaign ended in the quarter-finals, and this current squad will be expected to at least compete deep into the knockout rounds.

The historical record slightly favours Oranje as Netherlands have won 12 of their 25 previous meetings with Sweden in all competitions, losing eight. However, this will be only the second World Cup meeting between the sides. Their previous encounter at the tournament came in the 1974 group stage and ended goalless, before Netherlands went on to reach the final, where they lost to West Germany.

Sweden, meanwhile, could hardly have asked for a better opening performance. Graham Potter’s side swept aside Tunisia 5-1, producing one of the most eye-catching displays of the first round. That result placed the Blue and Yellows top of Group F and gave them a clear opportunity to secure qualification early.

A win over Netherlands would send Sweden into the knockout stage. If Japan also fail to beat Tunisia, Sweden would even confirm top spot in the group. That is a remarkable position to be in after only one match, especially for a team that was not widely discussed among the tournament’s dark horses before the competition began.

The Blue and Yellows have a proud World Cup history of their own. Their best performance came on home soil in 1958, when they finished as runners-up. More recently, they reached the quarter-finals in 2018 before failing to qualify for the 2022 tournament. Their return to the global stage has already started in style. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Netherlands

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman could name an unchanged starting XI for the Group F clash with Sweden, as no fresh injuries have been reported from the Dutch camp following their 2-2 draw with Japan. Oranje twice led in that match but failed to hold on, so Koeman may prefer continuity rather than making major changes after just one game. There are no suspension concerns for them heading into this fixture.

Netherlands are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Bart Verbruggen starting in goal. Denzel Dumfries should operate at right-back, where his physicality, forward runs, and crossing ability can provide attacking width. Virgil van Dijk is expected to start as one of the centre-backs, bringing leadership, aerial strength and composure. Jan Paul van Hecke should partner him in central defence, while Micky van de Ven is likely to continue at left-back, offering pace on that side.

In midfield, Frenkie de Jong should operate as the main controller, helping Netherlands build from deeper areas and dictate the tempo. Tijjani Reijnders is expected to play as one of the advanced central midfielders, offering intelligent movement, passing range and support in possession. Ryan Gravenberch should complete the midfield three, adding ball-carrying ability and energy between the lines.

In attack, Crysencio Summerville is likely to start on the right wing, where his pace and direct running can test Sweden’s left side. Donyell Malen should lead the line as the central striker, giving Netherlands movement, speed and pressing from the front. Cody Gakpo is expected to start on the left wing, where he can cut inside, combine with midfield runners and look to create shooting opportunities.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, van Dijk, van Hecke, van de Ven; de Jong, Reijnders, Gravenberch; Summerville, Malen, Gakpo

Sweden

Sweden are expected to keep faith with the attacking structure that worked so well in their opening Group F match. Graham Potter’s side produced an excellent performance in their 5-1 win over Tunisia, and the form of their attacking players makes major changes unlikely for the clash with Netherlands. There are no fresh injury concerns reported for Sweden at this stage, and there are also no suspension issues heading into this fixture.

Sweden are expected to line up in a 3-5-2 formation, with Kristoffer Nordfeldt starting in goal. Gustaf Lagerbielke should operate as the right-sided centre-back, providing defensive strength and composure. Isak Hien is expected to start in the middle of the back three, where his physical presence and ability to defend central spaces will be important. Victor Lindelof should feature as the left-sided centre-back, bringing experience, leadership and calmness in possession.

In the wing-back roles, Alexander Bernhardsson is likely to start on the right, giving Sweden width, energy and support in attacking transitions. Gabriel Gudmundsson should operate on the left, where he can provide defensive balance while also pushing forward when space opens up. Their work rate will be important against Netherlands’ wide players.

In central midfield, Benjamin Nygren is expected to start on the right side of the midfield three, where he can link play and support attacks. Jesper Karlstrom should operate as the deeper central midfielder, offering defensive discipline, positioning and protection in front of the back three. Yasin Ayari is likely to start on the left side of midfield, giving Sweden a goal threat and late runs into advanced areas.

Up front, Alexander Isak should start alongside Viktor Gyokeres. Isak can drift into channels, combine with midfield runners and use his technical quality to create openings, while Gyokeres offers power, directness and clinical finishing through the middle. Together, they give Sweden one of the most dangerous attacking partnerships in the group.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Nordfeldt; Lagerbielke, Hien, Lindelof; Bernhardsson, Nygren, Karlstrom, Ayari, Gudmundsson; Isak, Gyokeres

Key Stats

Netherlands opened their Group F campaign with a 2-2 draw against Japan, despite taking the lead twice in the match. Sweden made a flying start to the tournament with a 5-1 win over Tunisia, placing them top of Group F after the opening round.

A win over Netherlands would secure Sweden’s qualification for the knockout round, and they could also top the group if Japan fail to beat Tunisia.

Netherlands lead the overall head-to-head record against Sweden, winning 12 of their previous 25 meetings in all competitions.

This will be only the second World Cup finals meeting between Netherlands and Sweden, with their previous encounter in 1974 ending in a goalless draw.

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Yasin Ayari

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The 22-year-old scored twice in Sweden’s opening match and gave Graham Potter’s side real energy from midfield. His timing of runs into advanced areas, ability to support the forwards and confidence in front of goal made him one of the standout performers of the first round.

Against a Dutch midfield built around Frenkie de Jong, Tijjani Reijnders, and Ryan Gravenberch, Ayari’s work rate and movement will be crucial. Sweden may not dominate possession, so his ability to break forward quickly and arrive in dangerous spaces could give the Blue and Yellows an important route to goal.

With Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres occupying the Dutch centre-backs, Ayari could find opportunities to attack from deeper positions. If he can reproduce the sharpness he showed against Tunisia, Sweden will have a strong chance of troubling Netherlands again.

Prediction

Netherlands 2-2 Sweden

Sweden enter this match with momentum and attacking confidence after their 5-1 win over Tunisia, while Netherlands are under pressure to respond after dropping points against Japan. Both sides have enough quality to score, and the game could be open if the first goal arrives early.

Netherlands may have the greater tournament pedigree and technical depth, but Sweden’s sharpness in the final third makes them difficult to dismiss. A competitive draw looks likely, keeping Group F alive heading into the final round.