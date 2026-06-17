USA vs Australia: Preview and Prediction

The USA and Australia are set to play in what could be the biggest game of Group D, following winning starts for either team.

Mauricio Pochettino led his team to a smashing opening game win over Paraguay at the SoFi Stadium, delighting the home fans. A brace from Folarin Balogun, sandwiched between an own goal from Paraguayan midfielder Damien Bobadilla and a late Giovanni Reyna strike, gave the co-hosts the perfect start to their World Cup campaign.

However, some big tests await Pochettino’s side, especially this upcoming clash against Australia, as well as the possibility of a fighting Turkish side fighting for an important spot in the third game. For Pochettino, the primary objective is to top the group and give themselves the best possible chance in the next round of the tournament, as a win over Australia will strengthen their cause.

Meanwhile, somewhat against the odds, Australia put in a surprise yet resilient display against Turkey to secure a solid win in their own World Cup opener. Against a team deemed as the ‘Dark Horses’ at this event, the Socceroos secured a 2-0 win courtesy of goals in either half from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe.

Australia truly put in a defensively solid performance while being clinical up front, as they managed only 28% possession while registering 9 shots to Turkey’s 30, as the game did look lopsided for large parts. Ahead of their huge game against the USA, Tony Popovic knows the task at hand, as he will want his team to put themselves as the favourites to top Group D, meaning they will aim for a victory against the World Cup co-hosts.

Team News & Tactics

USA

Mauricio Pochettino has no reason to change his settings when it comes to team selection, although there are some slight concerns over Christian Pulisic’s fitness. The AC Milan attacker was substituted following a knock in the game against Paraguay, but he could turn up fit for this clash against Australia, given the number of days between the two games.

Matt Freese will continue between the sticks, while the same back four of Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, and Antonee Robinson are all set to keep their places.

Similarly, Tyler Adams will continue to anchor the midfield, with Malick Tillman by his side. The latter will have the licence to venture forward to an extent. Weston McKennie played deeper at times but is the de facto attacking midfielder for the USMNT, with Sergino Dest and Pulisic on either side of him.

Folarin Balogun justified his selection in the first game with a brace, as he will once again lead the line for the USA. There are some quality options for the USA on the bench, including goalscorer Reyna, Ricardo Pepi, and attacker Timothy Weah, among others.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Robinson; Adams, Tillman; Dest, McKennie, Pulisic; Balogun

Australia

Much like his counterpart over in the USA dugout, Tony Popovic may not feel the need to change his team following the big win over Turkey. Hence, an unchanged Socceroos lineup could be expected for this game against the USA.

Once again, Popovic is expected to play with a back three, although against Turkey, it seemed more like a back five of sorts, which may have been due to Turkey’s relentless attacking shape.

Alessandro Circati will once again lead the defensive line, with Harry Souttar and Cameron Burgess to play in that back three, while the man of the match from the first game, keeper Patrick Beach, will be stationed between the sticks. Paul-Okon Engstler will play alongside Aiden O’Neill in central midfield, while Jacob Italiano and Jordan Bos will take up wide roles, either in a back five or as wing-backs in Popovic’s system.

Similarly, Connor Metcalfe and goalscorer Nestory Irankunda will slot in either in the attacking third or step deeper to be a part of the midfield, as Mohamed Toure leads the line and will hope to open his tally at the World Cup.

Probable Lineup (5-4-1): Beach; Italiano, Circati, Souttar, Burgess, Bos; Metcalfe, Okon-Engstler, O’Neill, Irankunda; Toure

Key Stats

The USA have scored over 1.5 goals in four of their last five matches.

Both teams have scored in five of the last five competitive matches.

Australia have won five of their last five competitive matches.

Australia have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four competitive matches.

Player to Watch

Folarin Balogun

Embed from Getty Images

Heading into the tournament, Balogun’s spot as the team’s starting striker was in some doubt, which he quashed with a performance against Paraguay. The AS Monaco striker’s brace in the World Cup opener has brought to light some stability in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans, as the striker is once again in the main spotlight.

Balogun will once again have the chance to shine for his team and consolidate their place as the Group D leaders. The striker has a point to prove, and against a rigid defence like Australia’s, it will also test the striker’s mettle to a larger degree.

Prediction

USA 2-2 Australia

There is a debate to be had about which is the strongest team in Group D, and the consensus might lean towards Turkey based on quality. Hence, Australia defeating the Europeans might bring about a confidence boost in the team to get the job done against the USA.

The USA, buoyed by home support and their confidence-boosting win over Paraguay, might face a sterner test this time around. They have quality across the pitch to get three points, but the overall strengths of both teams might signal towards an entertaining draw.