Scotland vs Morocco: Preview and Prediction.

Scotland and Morocco will meet at Gillette Stadium on Friday in a fascinating Group C fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Tartan Army are currently top of the section after opening their campaign with a 1-0 win over Haiti, while Morocco sit second following an impressive 1-1 draw against Brazil. With Brazil and Haiti also involved in the group, this match could have a major impact on the qualification picture.

Scotland can secure a place in the knockout round with victory, while Morocco will be looking to build on their strong performance against the five-time world champions and move closer to progression. Scotland made the perfect start in terms of result, even if their performance against Haiti was not completely convincing. Steve Clarke’s side claimed a 1-0 win thanks to John McGinn’s first-half goal, and while they had to work hard to protect that lead, the three points placed them in an excellent position at the top of Group C.

That victory could prove hugely important as Scotland have never reached the knockout stage of a major tournament, so the chance to qualify with a game to spare is a historic opportunity. If they beat Morocco on Friday, they will be through to the round of 32. If Brazil also fail to beat Haiti, Scotland would qualify as group winners before even facing the Selecao in their final fixture.

There is also a historical edge to this fixture as Scotland and Morocco have met only once before, at the 1998 World Cup, when Morocco recorded a 3-0 victory. That result remains a painful memory for Scottish supporters, and Friday’s match offers the chance for some long-awaited revenge on the global stage.

Morocco, meanwhile, began their tournament with one of the more impressive results of the opening round. The Atlas Lions held Brazil to a 1-1 draw, taking the lead through Ismael Saibari before Vinicius Junior produced an excellent equaliser for the Selecao.

Morocco cannot mathematically secure qualification with a win over Scotland, but victory would place them in a very strong position before their final group game against Haiti. Given the balance of the group, four points from two matches would make them strong candidates to progress.

The Atlas Lions also carry the confidence of recent World Cup history. In 2022, Morocco produced a remarkable run to the semi-finals, becoming the first African nation to reach that stage of the tournament. Although they lost to France in the last four and then fell to Croatia in the third-place playoff, that campaign transformed expectations around Moroccan football.

The first goal could be crucial. If Scotland score first, they can lean into their defensive organisation and force Morocco to chase. If Morocco take the lead, Scotland may be dragged into a more open contest, which could suit the Atlas Lions’ technical players.

For Scotland, this is a chance to make history and reach the knockouts of a major tournament for the first time. For Morocco, it is an opportunity to prove that their draw with Brazil was only the beginning of another serious World Cup campaign. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Scotland

Scotland have one fitness concern ahead of their second Group C match against Morocco, with Scott McKenna considered a doubt because of a calf problem. Steve Clarke’s side are otherwise in strong shape after their opening 1-0 win over Haiti, and the Scotland boss may be tempted to keep faith with the same core that secured three valuable points. There are no suspension concerns for Scotland heading into Friday’s fixture.

Scotland are expected to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Angus Gunn starting in goal. Aaron Hickey should operate at right-back, where his defensive discipline and ability to support attacks will be important. Jack Hendry is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, with Grant Hanley expected to partner him in central defence. Captain Andrew Robertson should continue at left-back, offering leadership, crossing quality and energy down the flank.

In midfield, Ben Gannon-Doak is expected to start on the right, giving Scotland width and pace. Lewis Ferguson should operate centrally, bringing energy, pressing and support in both phases. Scott McTominay is likely to partner him in the middle, where his strength and forward running can help Scotland compete against Morocco’s midfield. John McGinn should start from the left side, although he will often drift inside to influence play and support the attack.

Up front, Che Adams should start alongside Lawrence Shankland. The former can stretch the defence with his movement and work rate, while the latter offers penalty-box instincts and finishing ability.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Gunn; Hickey, Hendry, Hanley, Robertson; Gannon-Doak, Ferguson, McTominay, McGinn; Adams, Shankland

Morocco

Morocco could name an unchanged starting XI for their Group C meeting with Scotland after an impressive 1-1 draw against Brazil. No fresh injury concerns have been reported from the Atlas Lions camp, which gives Mohamed Ouahbi the option to keep faith with the same side that competed strongly against the five-time world champions. There are no suspension concerns for Morocco heading into Friday’s fixture.

Morocco are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Yassine Bounou starting in goal. Achraf Hakimi should operate at right-back, where his forward runs and crossing ability can stretch Scotland’s defensive shape. Issa Diop is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, with Chadi Riad expected to partner him in central defence. Noussair Mazraoui should feature at left-back, offering composure, experience and strong defensive positioning.

In midfield, Neil El Aynaoui is expected to start as part of the double pivot, bringing defensive discipline, passing quality and control in central areas. Ayyoub Bouaddi should partner him, offering energy, movement and support in both phases of play. Their ability to manage Scotland’s physical midfield will be important.

Up forward, Brahim Diaz is likely to start on the right wing, where he can drift inside and create chances with his left foot. Azzedine Ounahi should operate centrally as the attacking midfielder, linking midfield with attack and helping Morocco progress through tight spaces. Bilal El Khannouss is expected to start from the left side, giving the Atlas Lions another technical player capable of combining in advanced areas. Ismael Saibari should lead the line as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari

Key Stats

Scotland opened their Group C campaign with a 1-0 win over Haiti, with John McGinn scoring the decisive first-half goal.

The Tartan Army would qualify for the knockout round if they beat Morocco, and they could even secure top spot if Brazil fail to beat Haiti.

Scotland have never reached the knockout stage of a major tournament, making this fixture a potential history-making match.

Morocco began their 2026 World Cup campaign with an impressive 1-1 draw against Brazil, taking the lead through Ismael Saibari before Vinicius Junior equalised.

The only previous meeting between Scotland and Morocco came at the 1998 World Cup, when Morocco recorded a 3-0 victory.

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Ismael Saibari

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The 25-year-old led the line against the five-time world champions and marked the occasion with Morocco’s goal in the 1-1 draw. That performance should give him confidence heading into this fixture, where Morocco will again look to him for movement, pressing and quality in the final third.

Operating as the central striker in Morocco’s 4-2-3-1 system, Saibari should be supported by Brahim Diaz, Azzedine Ounahi and Bilal El Khannouss. Scotland are likely to defend with physicality and intensity, so Saibari’s ability to find space between centre-backs, link play and finish quickly could be crucial.

With Morocco looking to build on their strong result against Brazil, Saibari has the chance to prove that his opening goal was not a one-off. If he continues to lead the attack with sharpness and composure, the Atlas Lions should have a strong chance of taking control of this Group C contest.

Prediction

Scotland 1-2 Morocco

Scotland have momentum after their opening win, but Morocco looked the more convincing team on matchday one and should carry greater attacking variety into this fixture. The Tartan Army will compete fiercely and should make the contest difficult, but the Atlas Lions have the technical quality and tournament experience to edge it. This could be close, but Morocco’s sharpness in the final third may make the difference.