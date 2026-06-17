Brazil vs Haiti: Preview and Prediction.

Brazil will look to claim their first victory of the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they face Haiti at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Friday evening.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side began their Group C campaign with a draw against Morocco, leaving them third in the section and already aware that improvement is needed. Haiti, meanwhile, suffered a narrow defeat to Scotland in their opener and now face one of the most difficult assignments of the tournament against the five-time world champions.

With Scotland currently leading the group and Morocco also ahead of Brazil on goal difference, this is a match the Selecao will feel they must win. For Haiti, the task is far more complicated, but their performance against Scotland should give them belief that they can at least compete with discipline and pride.

Brazil did not produce their best football in their opening match against Morocco, but they still managed to avoid defeat thanks to an excellent strike from Vinicius Junior. That goal earned Ancelotti’s team a point, but the performance left plenty of questions unanswered.

The Selecao entered the tournament as one of the favourites to go deep, and with the quality available in their squad, expectations remain high. However, their display against Morocco showed that reputation alone will not be enough. Brazil lacked rhythm at times, struggled to impose themselves consistently and will need a sharper attacking performance against Haiti.

Brazil’s World Cup history is unmatched in terms of titles. They have lifted the trophy five times, more than any other nation, but their last triumph came in 2002. Since then, theu have repeatedly fallen short of expectations, and they have not gone beyond the quarter-finals since hosting the tournament in 2014.

A defeat here would put the Selecao in a deeply uncomfortable position, as they would need a positive result in their final match to secure progression. That scenario feels unlikely given the gap in quality between the two sides, but Brazil cannot afford complacency.

History strongly favours the South Americans, who have faced Haiti three times before and won all three meetings. Their most recent encounter came at the 2016 Copa America, when Brazil recorded a dominant 7-1 victory. Across those three matches, Haiti have conceded 17 goals, having also lost previous friendlies 4-0 and 6-0.

Haiti, therefore, enter this match as clear underdogs, but they should not be dismissed entirely. The Grenadiers had positive moments in their opening match against Scotland, even though they ultimately lost 1-0 after John McGinn’s first-half goal proved decisive.

That defeat leaves Haiti bottom of Group C without a point, and the pressure is now significant. If they lose to Brazil and Morocco beat Scotland, Haiti would be eliminated, as they would no longer be able to finish third. Even a draw would be historic, as Haiti lost all three matches during their only previous World Cup appearance in 1974.

For Brazil, this is a chance to reset their campaign and remind the rest of the tournament why they are considered serious contenders. For Haiti, it is an opportunity to test themselves against football royalty and try to create a moment of history. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Brazil

Brazil still have a fitness doubt over Neymar ahead of their Group C meeting with Haiti. The forward is not yet certain to feature, and Carlo Ancelotti is unlikely to take unnecessary risks with him, especially with Brazil still having a crucial final group match against Scotland to come. Apart from Neymar’s fitness situation, the squad is in strong shape. There are also no suspension concerns for Brazil heading into Friday’s fixture.

The Selecao are likely to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Alisson Becker starting in goal. Danilo should operate at right-back, bringing experience, defensive control and leadership on the flank. Marquinhos is expected to start as one of the centre-backs, with Gabriel Magalhaes partnering him in the heart of defence. Alex Sandro should feature at left-back, giving Brazil another experienced option in the back line.

In midfield, Fabinho is likely to start as part of the double pivot, offering ball-winning ability and calm distribution. Bruno Guimaraes should partner him, bringing energy, passing range and the ability to move Brazil forward from central areas.

Up forward, Luiz Henrique is expected to start on the right wing, where his direct running and willingness to attack defenders can give Brazil more width and freshness. Raphinha should operate centrally as the attacking midfielder, where he can link play, press aggressively and look to combine with the wide forwards.

Vinicius Junior is likely to start from the left side, giving Brazil their biggest attacking threat with his pace, dribbling and ability to break defensive lines. Matheus Cunha will likely lead the line as the central striker, with Igor Thiago dropping to the bench.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Sandro; Fabinho, Guimaraes; Henrique, Raphinha, Vinicius; Cunha

Haiti

Haiti could make changes to their attacking setup for the difficult Group C meeting with Brazil. Josue Casimir is pushing to come into the starting XI after the defeat to Scotland, and Frantzdy Pierrot may be the player to drop to the bench if Sebastien Migne decides to refresh the forward line. There are no major injury or suspension concerns reported for Haiti ahead of Friday’s match. That gives Migne the chance to select from a largely available squad, although the challenge is tactical rather than selection-based.

Haiti are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Johny Placide starting in goal. Carlens Arcus should operate at right-back, where he will need to stay disciplined against Brazil’s wide threat. Hannes Delcroix is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, with Ricardo Ade expected to partner him in central defence. Martin Experience should feature at left-back.

In midfield, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is expected to start as part of the double pivot. His ball-carrying ability, composure and work rate will be important if Haiti are to relieve pressure and move the ball forward. Danley Jean Jacques should partner him, offering defensive energy, ball-winning ability and protection in front of the back four.

Up forward, Louicius Deedson is likely to start on the right wing, where his pace and defensive work rate can help Haiti in transition. Josue Casimir could operate centrally as the attacking midfielder, giving the team fresh energy and support behind the striker. Ruben Providence is expected to start from the left side, where he can provide width and carry the ball forward when Haiti counter. Wilson Isidor should lead the line as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Placide; Arcus, Delcroix, Ade, Experience; Bellegarde, Jean; Deedson, Casimir, Providence; Isidor

Key Stats

Brazil are still searching for their first win of the 2026 World Cup after drawing 1-1 with Morocco in their Group C opener.

The Selecao have won the World Cup five times, but they have not lifted the trophy since 2002 and have not progressed beyond the quarter-finals since 2014.

Brazil have won all three previous meetings with Haiti, scoring 17 goals across those matches.

The last meeting between the two nations came at the 2016 Copa America, when Brazil defeated Haiti 7-1.

Haiti are still searching for their first-ever World Cup point, having lost all three matches in 1974 and then suffered a 1-0 defeat to Scotland in their 2026 opener.

Player to Watch

Vinicius Junior

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Brazil were below their best in the 1-1 draw with Morocco, but Vinicius Junior still produced the decisive moment with an excellent strike to rescue a point. Against Haiti, he will be expected to play a much bigger role in helping Carlo Ancelotti’s side claim their first win of the tournament.

Operating from the left side of Brazil’s 4-2-3-1 system, Vinicius should look to isolate defenders, attack space behind the back line and combine with Matheus Cunha, Raphinha and Luiz Henrique. Haiti are likely to defend deep and stay compact, so his pace, dribbling and ability to beat players one-on-one could be Brazil’s clearest route to goal.

With Neymar still a fitness doubt, Brazil need Vinicius to provide inspiration in the final third. If he starts sharply and forces Haiti’s defence to retreat, the five-time world champions should have a strong chance of taking control and securing a much-needed victory.

Prediction

Brazil 3-0 Haiti

Haiti showed enough against Scotland to suggest they can be competitive in spells, but Brazil should have far too much attacking quality and depth. Carlo Ancelotti’s side need a response after a flat opening performance, and this fixture gives them the perfect opportunity to find rhythm. If Brazil score early, they should control the contest comfortably. Haiti may fight hard, but the Selecao should claim their first win of the tournament.