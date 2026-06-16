Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Preview and Prediction.

Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina will meet at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on matchday two of Group B at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Both nations began their campaigns with 1-1 draws, leaving the group perfectly balanced after the opening round. Switzerland were denied victory by a late Qatar equaliser, while Bosnia and Herzegovina were pegged back by co-hosts Canada after taking a first-half lead.

With every team in Group B sitting on one point, this fixture already carries major importance. A win for either side would put them in a strong position to reach the knockout stage, while another draw would leave everything to play for heading into the final round of group matches.

Switzerland came into the tournament as favourites to top Group B, but their opening match against Qatar ended in frustration. Murat Yakin’s side started well and took the lead after 20 minutes through a Breel Embolo penalty, giving them the platform to control the game. They had the better chances, the stronger periods of control and the greater experience, but they were punished for not killing the game off. In tournament football, that kind of slip can quickly become expensive.

Still, the damage is not irreversible. Because both Group B matches finished 1-1, Switzerland remain level with Qatar, Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Their qualification hopes are still firmly in their own hands, but Yakin will know that his team must be sharper and more clinical in Los Angeles.

The match against Bosnia and Herzegovina now becomes crucial as Switzerland face Canada in Vancouver in their final group fixture, which could be a difficult assignment because of the hosts’ home support. That makes victory on Thursday especially valuable, as three points would likely put the Swiss very close to the knockout rounds.

There is also a small piece of history at stake. Switzerland have never beaten Bosnia and Herzegovina before, although the nations have met only once. Their only previous encounter came in a March 2016 friendly, when Bosnia and Herzegovina claimed a 2-0 victory. This will be their first competitive meeting, giving Switzerland a chance to correct that record on a much bigger stage.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, meanwhile, will take encouragement from their opening draw with Canada. Sergej Barbarez’s side were under pressure in Toronto, but they showed discipline, organisation and resilience for long spells. Jovo Lukic’s first-half header gave Zmajevi the lead, and for a while, they looked capable of pulling off a significant opening win.

However, they were unable to hold on. Canada increased the pressure after the break, and Cyle Larin eventually levelled with 12 minutes remaining. Bosnia and Herzegovina would have been disappointed not to protect their advantage, but a draw against one of the co-hosts was still a respectable result.

Both teams have reason to believe they can win, and while Switzerland have the greater tournament pedigree and will be determined to respond after their late disappointment against Qatar. Bosnia and Herzegovina, however, have momentum from their unbeaten run and the confidence of knowing they have already avoided defeat against one of the group’s hosts. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Swiitzerland

Switzerland came through their opening 1-1 draw against Qatar without any fresh injury concerns, which gives Murat Yakin a fully fit squad to choose from for the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Although the result was disappointing, the clean bill of health means the Swiss boss is unlikely to make wholesale changes for Thursday’s Group B fixture. There are no suspension concerns for Switzerland heading into this match.

The main selection decisions are tactical rather than enforced, with Yakin expected to keep the same experienced core in place. Switzerland are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Gregor Kobel starting in goal. Denis Zakaria could operate at right-back, giving Switzerland the ability to move inside when needed. Nico Elvedi is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, with Manuel Akanji partnering him in central defence. Ricardo Rodriguez should feature at left-back, also adding set-piece quality.

In midfield, Michel Aebischer is expected to start on the right side of the central three, where his work rate and tactical discipline can help Switzerland control transitions. Granit Xhaka should operate centrally and will again be responsible for setting the tempo with his passing and leadership. Remo Freuler is likely to complete the midfield unit, offering defensive cover.

Further forward, Dan Ndoye should start on the right wing, where his pace and directness can stretch Bosnia and Herzegovina’s defensive shape. Breel Embolo is expected to lead the line as the central striker after scoring from the penalty spot against Qatar. Johan Manzambi could start from the left side, giving Switzerland a fresher attacking option and more movement in the final third.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Aebischer, Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Embolo, Manzambi

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina have a defensive concern ahead of their Group B meeting with Switzerland, as Sead Kolasinac limped off late in the 1-1 draw against Canada. It remains unclear whether the experienced defender has sustained a serious problem, but his fitness will be closely monitored before the clash at SoFi Stadium.

There are no suspension concerns for Bosnia and Herzegovina heading into this fixture. Apart from Kolasinac, Nidal Celik already ruled out of the entire tournament after the RC Lens defender picked up an injury in training and has been replaced in the squad by Sturm Graz’s Arjan Malic.

Bosnia and Herzegovina are expected to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Nikola Vasilj starting in goal. Amar Dedic should operate at right-back, where his defensive discipline and energy will be important against Switzerland’s wide threat. Nikola Katic is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, with Tarik Muharemovic expected to partner him in central defence. Sead Kolasinac should start at left-back if passed fit.

In midfield, Esmir Bajraktarevic is expected to start on the right side, offering technical quality and direct running in transition. Benjamin Tahirovic should operate centrally, where his passing and defensive awareness can help Bosnia and Herzegovina compete in midfield. Ivan Basic is likely to partner him, giving the team added work rate and physicality. Kerim Alajbegovic should feature from the left side, where he can support both defensive phases and counter-attacks.

Up front, Ermedin Demirovic is expected to lead the line alongside Jovo Lukic. Demirovic will bring movement, pressing and experience, while Lukic should offer penalty-box presence after scoring the opener against Canada. Their partnership will be important if Bosnia and Herzegovina are to relieve pressure and make the most of limited attacking chances.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Bajraktarevic, Tahirovic, Basic, Alajbegovic; Demirovic, Lukic

Key Stats

Both Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina opened their Group B campaigns with 1-1 draws, leaving all four teams in the group level on one point.

Switzerland were denied victory against Qatar by a stoppage-time equaliser after taking the lead through a Breel Embolo penalty.

Bosnia and Herzegovina also surrendered a lead in their opener, with Jovo Lukic scoring before Canada equalised through Cyle Larin.

Bosnia and Herzegovina are unbeaten in their last nine matches, although each of their last six games after 90 minutes has ended in a draw.

The only previous meeting between Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina came in March 2016, when Zmajevi won 2-0 in an international friendly.

Player to Watch

Breel Embolo

Embed from Getty Images

Embolo scored Switzerland’s opener from the penalty spot against Qatar, but Murat Yakin’s side failed to build on that lead and were punished late. Against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Switzerland will need their centre-forward to be more than just a penalty-box presence. His hold-up play, physical strength and ability to link with Dan Ndoye, Johan Manzambi and Granit Xhaka could be crucial.

Bosnia and Herzegovina are unbeaten in nine matches and have shown they can stay compact and difficult to beat, so Switzerland may need patience in attack. Embolo’s movement between the centre-backs and his ability to attack crosses could give them the clearest route to goal.

With Group B finely balanced after every team drew 1-1 on matchday one, this fixture could shape the qualification race. If Embolo is sharp in the final third, Switzerland should have a strong chance of claiming their first win of the tournament.

Prediction

Switzerland 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Switzerland should produce a more focused performance after being punished late against Qatar, but Bosnia and Herzegovina are difficult to beat and have developed a strong habit of staying in matches. The Swiss may create better chances again, but Zmajevi’s organisation and recent unbeaten run suggest this could be another close contest. A narrow Switzerland win looks possible, but they may have to work hard for it.