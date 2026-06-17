Mexico vs South Korea: Preview and Prediction.

Mexico and South Korea will meet at Estadio Guadalajara on Friday in what could prove to be a decisive Group A fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Both nations began their campaigns with victories, meaning this match could go a long way towards determining who takes control of the group. Mexico opened the tournament with a confident 2-0 win over South Africa, while South Korea came from behind to beat the Czech Republic 2-1.

With both teams already on three points, victory here would place either side in a commanding position to reach the knockout rounds. Mexico will have the benefit of home support, but South Korea arrive with momentum, resilience and enough attacking quality to make this a difficult test for the co-hosts.

Mexico entered the tournament in excellent form, and Javier Aguirre will be pleased that his side carried that momentum into the World Cup opener. El Tri began their campaign with a professional 2-0 victory over South Africa, setting the tone in front of a passionate home crowd.

The victory was also historically significant, as it marked Mexico’s first-ever win on matchday one of a World Cup. For a country carrying the pressure of co-hosting the tournament, that was an important psychological step. Rather than allowing the occasion to overwhelm them, Mexico handled the opener with control and maturity.

South Korea also made a dream start to the tournament, although their route to victory was more dramatic. Hong Myung-bo’s side trailed the Czech Republic after Ladislav Krejci headed in from a long throw by Vladimir Coufal, but they responded impressively rather than allowing the game to drift away.

Hwang In-beom equalised eight minutes later and then turned provider for Oh Hyeon-gyu’s winner. That comeback should give South Korea real belief. Winning after falling behind in a World Cup opener shows character, and that resilience may be vital against a Mexico side backed by a fierce home atmosphere.

The result also extended South Korea’s winning streak to three matches. The Asian giants’ challenge will be to manage Mexico’s intensity and crowd energy early in the match. If they can stay calm, avoid conceding early and use their midfield quality to play through pressure, they have the tools to trouble El Tri.

South Korea have not beaten Mexico since a 1-0 friendly win in February 2006. Since then, they have lost three and drawn one of the four meetings between the sides. However, their most recent encounter in September 2025 ended 2-2, with Mexico needing a 94th-minute Santiago Gimenez equaliser to avoid defeat.

That result should give South Korea confidence that they can hurt Mexico. At the same time, Mexico will feel that home advantage and their improved defensive form give them the edge this time. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Mexico

Mexico will be forced into at least one defensive change for their Group A meeting with South Korea, as Cesar Montes is suspended after being sent off against South Africa. The Lokomotiv Moscow centre-back’s absence is a significant blow for Javier Aguirre, particularly against a South Korea side that showed strong attacking resilience in their comeback win over the Czech Republic.

There is also a fitness concern in attack, with Julian Quinones emerging as a doubt despite scoring the opening goal in Mexico’s 2-0 win over South Africa. Aguirre revealed that the Al-Qadisah winger asked to be substituted and was limping late in the match, so his condition will need to be assessed before Friday’s fixture. If Quinones is not fit enough to start, Alexis Vega is likely to be on standby to feature out wide. Mexico have no other major injury concerns reported ahead of this match.

Mexico are expected to line up in a 4-1-4-1 formation, with Raul Rangel starting in goal. Israel Reyes should operate at right-back, where he will need to stay alert to South Korea’s pace in wide areas. Edson Alvarez is likely to start as one of the centre-backs in Montes’s absence, with Johan Vasquez expected to partner him in the heart of defence. Jesus Gallardo should feature at left-back.

In midfield, Erik Lira is expected to sit deepest as the holding midfielder. His role will be important in protecting the defence, breaking up South Korea’s transitions and allowing the more advanced midfielders to push forward. Roberto Alvarado should start on the right side of the midfield line, where his creativity and crossing ability can help supply the attack. Erick Gutierrez and Alvaro Fidalgo are likely to operate centrally, giving Mexico passing quality, movement and control in possession.

On the left, Julian Quinones could start if he is passed fit. His direct running, goal threat and confidence after scoring against South Africa would be valuable for Mexico, but Alexis Vega is the obvious alternative if Aguirre decides not to risk him. Raul Jimenez should lead the line as the lone striker, bringing hold-up play, experience and a penalty-box presence.

Probable Lineup (4-1-4-1): Rangel; Reyes, Alvarez, Vasquez, Gallardo; Lira; Alvarado, Gutierrez, Fidalgo, Quinones; Jimenez

South Korea

South Korea have a couple of fitness concerns ahead of their Group A meeting with Mexico. Attacking midfielder Bae Jun-ho has only recently returned to training after recovering from an ankle issue, so his involvement remains uncertain. While he could be available in some capacity, he is unlikely to be rushed into the starting XI for such an important fixture.

There are no suspension concerns for South Korea heading into Friday’s match. The main injury doubts are Bae Jun-ho and Kim Tae-hyeon, with the latter also working his way back from an ankle problem. Kim has been involved in team training, but he is unlikely to start, meaning Lee Gi-hyuk is expected to continue on the left side of the back three alongside Kim Min-jae and Lee Han-beom.

South Korea are expected to keep faith with the 3-4-2-1 structure that gives them defensive security while still allowing their wing-backs and attacking midfielders to support Son Heung-min. After coming from behind to beat the Czech Republic, Hong Myung-bo is unlikely to make major changes unless fitness issues force his hand.

Kim Seung-gyu is expected to start in goal, Lee Han-beom should operate as the right-sided centre-back, where his defensive concentration and ability to cover wide spaces will be important against Mexico’s attacking movement. Kim Min-jae is expected to anchor the back three from the central centre-back role. Meanwhile, Lee Gi-hyuk should continue as the left-sided centre-back, especially with Kim Tae-hyeon unlikely to be risked from the start.

In the wing-back positions, Seol Young-woo is likely to start on the right, Lee Tae-seok should operate on the left, where he will need to balance forward support with the responsibility of tracking Mexico’s wide players. /In central midfield, Hwang In-beom is expected to be a key figure after scoring the equaliser against the Czech Republic. His passing, composure and ability to arrive in attacking areas will be crucial. Paik Seung-ho should partner him in midfield, giving South Korea work rate, positional discipline and defensive balance.

Further forward, Lee Kang-in is likely to operate as one of the two attacking midfielders behind the striker, where his creativity, close control and passing can help South Korea play through Mexico’s midfield. Lee Jae-sung should take up the other advanced role, offering intelligent movement, pressing and link-up play. Son Heung-min is expected to lead the line as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): S Kim; H Lee, M Kim, G Lee; Seol, Hwang, Paik, T Lee; K Lee, J Lee; Son

Key Stats

Mexico and South Korea both won their opening Group A matches, putting each side on three points heading into this fixture.

Mexico began their World Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over South Africa, the first time they have won their opening fixture in the competition’s history.

El Tri have won seven and drawn two of their last nine matches.



South Korea have not beaten Mexico since February 2006, with El Tri winning three and drawing one of the four meetings since then.

Player to Watch

Raul Jimenez

Embed from Getty Images

Jimenez scored Mexico’s second goal in their 2-0 opening win over South Africa, helping El Tri begin their home World Cup campaign with confidence. With South Korea expected to be a much sterner test, his ability to hold the ball up, bring midfield runners into play and finish chances inside the box will be vital.

Operating as the lone striker in Mexico’s 4-1-4-1 system, Jimenez should be supported by Roberto Alvarado, Alvaro Fidalgo, Erick Gutierrez and Julian Quinones, if the latter is passed fit. Against South Korea’s back three, his movement between the centre-backs and ability to attack crosses could give Mexico a clear route to goal.

Cesar Montes’s suspension may make Mexico slightly more vulnerable defensively, so taking chances at the other end becomes even more important. If Jimenez is sharp in the final third, Mexico will have a strong chance of securing another win and moving closer to the knockout stages.

Prediction

Mexico 2-1 South Korea

This should be a tight and competitive contest between two confident teams. Mexico have home advantage, recent momentum and a strong defensive record, but the suspension of Cesar Montes could make them more vulnerable than usual. South Korea showed real character in their opener and have enough attacking quality to trouble the co-hosts. However, Mexico’s home support and sharper recent form may just give them the edge in a close match.