Czech Republic vs South Africa: Preview and Prediction

The Czech Republic and South Africa will both be desperate to get off the mark in the FIFA World Cup group stage when they lock horns in their second fixtures.

Having suffered defeats in their opening fixtures at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Czech Republic and South Africa will lock horns at Atlanta Stadium in a must-win encounter as both sides look to keep their hopes of securing an automatic place in the Round of 32 alive.

The Czech Republic squared up against South Korea in their opening game of the World Cup. The Asian side dominated the proceedings, but Czechia managed to keep them at bay in the first half. While they bagged the opener, the Taeguk Warriors came from behind and scored twice to secure all three points.

While they showcased a lot of promise defensively, Czechia could not keep up that performance for the entire 90 minutes. The game against South Africa will be a completely different challenge, as they are likely to have a lot more of the ball, but they will have to deal with a side that uses its physical prowess to push the opposition back.

Meanwhile, South Africa squared up against the hosts, Mexico, in their opening fixture. While they conceded quite early in the game, Bafana Bafana put up a strong display in the first half. However, multiple red cards in the second half meant they were never really in the game.

South Africa ended up losing 2-0 on the day. However, if they manage to avoid any send-offs in the game against the Czech Republic, they could actually get something out of the game. Having said that, Czechia will still be considered the favourites heading into this fixture given the amount of experience they have in their squad. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Czech Republic

They expected to stick with his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation for this crucial World Cup encounter. With no fresh injury concerns to contend with, the Czech Republic should field a strong lineup as they look to bounce back from their opening defeat.

Matej Kovar is set to continue between the sticks. In defence, Stepan Chaloupek, Robin Hranac, and Ladislav Krejci should form the back three, combining physicality with composure in possession. The wing-back roles are likely to be occupied by Vladimir Coufal and Jaroslav Zeleny, who will be tasked with providing width at both ends of the pitch.

As for the midfield unit, Tomas Soucek should partner Alexandr Sojka, with the duo expected to offer both defensive solidity and control in possession in the middle of the park.

Further forward, Lukas Provod and Pavel Sulc will operate in the two attacking midfield positions, looking to support Patrik Schick, who is set to spearhead the Czech attack and will carry the bulk of their goalscoring responsibility.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Kovar; Chaloupek, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Soucek, Sojka, Zeleny; Provod, Sulc; Schick

South Africa

South Africa will have to cope without Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane, with both players suspended after being sent off in their opening World Cup fixture. Their absence will force head coach Hugo Broos into a reshuffle as Bafana Bafana look to secure their first points of the tournament.

Broos is expected to set his team up in a defensive 3-5-2 formation, with captain Ronwen Williams retaining his place between the sticks. Nkosinathi Sibisi should marshal the backline alongside Ime Okon and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, while Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba are likely to operate as wing-backs and provide support at both ends of the pitch.

As for the midfield unit, Teboho Mokoena will be entrusted with controlling proceedings in the middle of the park, while Jayden Adams is expected to offer energy and creativity from a more advanced role. With Sithole unavailable, South Africa will need the midfield unit to work collectively against a physically imposing Czech side.

Up front, Lyle Foster should partner with Iqraam Rayners. The duo will carry South Africa’s attacking threat and will be tasked with making the most of the limited opportunities that could come their way.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Williams; Sibisi, Okon, Mbokazi; Mudau, Adams, Mokoena, Sebelebele, Modiba; Foster, Rayners

Key Stats

Czechia have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last five games.

South Africa have been winless in their last five outings.

Bafana Bafana have failed to score in their last two outings.

These will be the second meeting between the two sides since they faced each other in the 1997 Confederations Cup, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Czechia’s defeat in the World Cup opener was their first in the last six games.

Player to Watch

Patrik Schick

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If Czechia are to return to winning ways, Patrik Schick has to fire. The 30-year-old Bayer Leverkusen striker finished with 22 goals and four assists in the 2025/26 season, and he certainly will be the biggest threat for the South African defence, not just with his goalscoring abilities, but also with his great hold-up play.

The experienced striker has 26 goals in his 54 caps for the national team, and he can certainly end up adding to that tally against South Africa. All eyes will be on Schick as he looks to push his nation into the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Prediction

Czech Republic 2-1 South Africa

The Czech Republic and South Africa both enter this contest under pressure after opening-game defeats, making this a pivotal fixture in the race for qualification. Czechia possess greater experience at this level and should enjoy more possession, with the creative duo of Pavel Sulc and Lukas Provod expected to provide support for talismanic striker Patrik Schick.

South Africa showed encouraging signs before their discipline issues proved costly against Mexico, and they will need a far more controlled performance here. The absence of suspended duo Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane is a significant setback, particularly against a physically strong Czech midfield led by Tomas Soucek. The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-1 win for the Czech Republic.