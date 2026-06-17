Canada vs Qatar: Preview and Prediction.

Canada and Qatar will both go in search of their first-ever World Cup victory when they meet in Group B at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Thursday.

Both sides opened their 2026 World Cup campaigns with 1-1 draws, and both had to come from behind to rescue a point. Canada earned a draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina, while Qatar struck late to deny Switzerland. With all four teams in Group B level after matchday one, this fixture already carries major importance.

For Canada, the pressure of co-hosting the tournament is clear, whereas for Qatar, this is another chance to prove that they can be more competitive than they were during their disappointing 2022 campaign.

Canada entered this World Cup with more expectations than ever before. As co-hosts, playing on home soil and backed by a new generation of talent, Jesse Marsch’s side are expected to do more than simply participate. However, their opening match against Bosnia-Herzegovina showed just how heavy that pressure can feel.

Canada’s World Cup history remains difficult as across seven matches at the tournament, they have conceded the opening goal six times. Their draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina was the first time they managed to recover from that situation and find an equaliser, which should at least give them some confidence.

Canada’s recent record against Asian opposition has been mixed. They have lost two of their last three matches against AFC sides, but they did beat Uzbekistan 2-0 in their penultimate friendly before the tournament. They have also faced Qatar once before, winning 2-0 in a friendly in Austria in September 2022 after scoring twice in the first half.

Qatar, meanwhile, showed real spirit in their opening match against Switzerland. Julen Lopetegui’s side were under heavy pressure for much of the game and allowed 10 shots on target, but they stayed in the contest and were rewarded with a stoppage-time equaliser.

That goal arrived in the fourth minute of added time and was one of the latest group-stage goals in recent World Cup history. It also continued a notable pattern for Qatar, as both of their World Cup goals have now come in the second half. They may not dominate matches, but they showed against Switzerland that they can remain dangerous if they stay close on the scoreboard.

Lopetegui’s side will also know that this is one of their best opportunities to claim a first World Cup win. They are considered outsiders in Group B, but the draw against Switzerland has given them a platform. A win over Canada would completely change the shape of their campaign.

Qatar’s recent record against CONCACAF opposition offers some encouragement. They beat Mexico 1-0 in the group stage of the 2023 Gold Cup, which remains their most recent victory on North American soil. Their only game this year against a CONCACAF opponent ended in a goalless draw against El Salvador. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Canada

Canada are still waiting on the fitness of captain Alphonso Davies ahead of their Group B clash with Qatar. The Bayern Munich star missed the opening 1-1 draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina because of a hamstring injury, and his availability remains uncertain. If he is passed fit, the match at BC Place would carry extra meaning, as the stadium is home to the Vancouver Whitecaps, where Davies began his senior career.

There are no suspension concerns for Canada heading into Thursday’s fixture. However, Moise Bombito’s availability is doubtful because of a left tibia problem.

Several Canadian players will be familiar with the artificial turf at BC Place. Davies, Maxime Crepeau, Ali Ahmed, Niko Sigur, Richie Laryea, Derek Cornelius and Jayden Nelson have all represented the Vancouver Whitecaps at youth or senior level, which could give the co-hosts a small comfort factor in a high-pressure fixture.

Canada are expected to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Maxime Crepeau starting in goal. Alistair Johnston should operate at right-back with Luc de Fougerolles and Derek Cornelius expected to form the central defensive duo, with Richie Laryea featuring at left-back.

In midfield, Tajon Buchanan is expected to start on the right side, giving Canada direct running and width. Stephen Eustaquio should operate centrally, where his passing range and composure will be vital to controlling possession. Ismael Kone is likely to partner him in midfield, offering athleticism, ball-carrying ability and defensive support. Liam Millar should start from the left, providing movement in wide areas. Up front, Jonathan David is expected to lead the attack alongside Cyle Larin.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Crepeau; Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Kone, Millar; David, Larin

Qatar

Qatar came through their opening 1-1 draw with Switzerland without any major fresh injury concerns, giving Julen Lopetegui the chance to select a largely familiar side against Canada. There are no suspension concerns for Qatar ahead of this match either.

The Asians are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Mahmoud Abunada starting between the posts. Ayoub Al-Oui should operate at right-back, where he will need to stay disciplined against Canada’s wide threat. Pedro Miguel is expected to start as one of the centre-backs, alongside Boualem Khoukhi at the heart of the backline, while Homam Ahmed is likely to feature at left-back.

In midfield, Jassem Gaber is expected to start as part of the double pivot, offering defensive protection and ball-winning ability. Issa Laye should partner with him, giving Qatar work rate, energy and support in central areas. Their positioning will be crucial against Canada’s midfield runners and quick transitions.

Further up the field, Edmilson Junior is likely to start on the right wing, where his pace and dribbling can give Qatar an outlet on the counter-attack. Ahmed Fathy could operate centrally as the attacking midfielder, linking midfield with attack and trying to support Almoez Ali. Akram Afif should start from the left side, where he can drift inside, create chances and carry Qatar’s biggest attacking threat. Almoez Ali is expected to lead the line as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Abunada; Al-Oui, Miguel, Khoukhi, Ahmed; Gaber, Laye; Junior, Madibo, Afif; Ali

Key Stats

Canada and Qatar are both still searching for their first-ever World Cup victory.

Both teams opened their 2026 World Cup campaigns with 1-1 draws, with Canada drawing against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Qatar holding Switzerland.

Canada have conceded the opening goal in six of their seven World Cup matches.

Qatar are on a seven-match winless run and have scored one goal or fewer in each of those games.

The only previous meeting between Canada and Qatar came in September 2022, when Canada won 2-0 in a friendly played in Austria.

Player to Watch

Jonathan David

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Canada were tense and wasteful in the final third during their 1-1 draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina, so David’s movement, composure and finishing will be central to their hopes of claiming a first-ever World Cup victory. With Alphonso Davies still uncertain because of a hamstring issue, Canada may need David to carry even more responsibility in attack.

Operating alongside Cyle Larin in a 4-4-2 system, David should look to stretch Qatar’s centre-backs, attack spaces between defenders and combine quickly with Tajon Buchanan, Liam Millar and Stephen Eustaquio. His ability to make sharp runs behind the back line could be especially important against a Qatar side likely to defend compactly.

Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada was excellent against Switzerland, so Canada may need to be clinical with their chances. If David finds rhythm early and links well with Larin, the hosts should have a strong chance of turning pressure into a historic win.

Prediction

Canada 2-1 Qatar

Canada looked nervous in their opener, but home advantage in Vancouver and the possible return of Alphonso Davies should give them a major lift. Qatar showed resilience against Switzerland, but their winless run and lack of attacking output remain concerns. This could be tight if Qatar defend deep and frustrate the hosts, but Canada should have enough energy, pace and home support to edge their way to a historic first World Cup win.