Germany vs Curacao: Preview and Prediction.

Germany will begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Sunday when they face tournament debutants Curacao in a Group E fixture in Houston.

On paper, this is one of the most one-sided match-ups of the opening round as Germany are four-time world champions and enter the tournament in excellent form, while Curacao are preparing for the first World Cup match in their history. However, opening games can bring tension, and Julian Nagelsmann’s side will know that anything less than a convincing performance would immediately attract criticism.

For Curacao, the occasion is already historic and the Blue Wave have become one of the most remarkable stories of the tournament, and while they will start as huge underdogs, they have nothing to lose against one of international football’s traditional giants.

Germany may not be receiving the same level of attention as some of the other leading contenders, but that could suit them. DFB-Elf have one of the richest World Cup histories of any nation, having lifted the trophy in 1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014. Even when expectations are slightly quieter, Germany are rarely a team to ignore on the biggest stage.

That said, their recent World Cup record has been well below the standards associated with the national team. Germany were eliminated in the group stage in both 2018 and 2022, two deeply disappointing campaigns that damaged their reputation as one of tournament football’s most reliable powers.

Group E also contains Ivory Coast and Ecuador, two sides capable of making life difficult, so Germany cannot afford a slow start. With third place potentially enough to reach the knockout phase in the expanded format, qualification should be well within reach, but Nagelsmann will expect his team to aim for top spot and make a statement from the opening match.

That is why the Curacao fixture carries pressure despite the obvious gap between the teams. Germany will be expected to dominate possession, create chances and win comfortably. Anything less would raise questions about whether old tournament anxieties still linger.

Curacao, meanwhile, enter the World Cup in a very different emotional space. Merely being in Houston for this fixture is a historic achievement. The Blue Wave have become the smallest nation by both population and area to qualify for the men’s World Cup, a remarkable feat for a country with fewer than 160,000 people.

Dick Advocaat’s side secured their place by topping their qualifying group last November, and their qualification has already guaranteed them a special place in football history. For a nation of Curacao’s size, reaching the World Cup is an achievement that goes far beyond expectations.

They will not be under the same pressure as their opponents. Ranked 82nd in the world by FIFA, Curacao know that even picking up a point in the tournament would be viewed as a major success. Yet that freedom could make them dangerous, especially if Germany allow frustration to build. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Germany

Germany head into their World Cup opener against Curacao with only one minor fitness concern, as Manuel Neuer has been managing a calf issue. The veteran goalkeeper is expected to be available, though, and the 40-year-old is likely to start between the posts as Julian Nagelsmann looks for experience and authority in the opening match. There are no suspension concerns for Germany aeither.

Germany are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Manuel Neuer starting in goal. Joshua Kimmich should operate at right-back, where his passing, intelligence and ability to step into midfield can help Germany control possession. Jonathan Tah is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, bringing strength, composure and aerial presence. Nico Schlotterbeck should partner him in central defence, offering left-footed distribution and defensive aggression. Nathaniel Brown is expected to start at left-back, giving Germany energy and width on that side.

In midfield, Felix Nmecha is likely to start as part of the double pivot. His physicality, forward passing and ability to carry the ball can help Germany move through the thirds. Aleksandar Pavlovic should partner him, providing calm distribution, positional discipline and control in central areas. Against a Curacao side likely to defend deep, Germany’s midfield patience and tempo will be crucial.

Further forward, Leroy Sane is expected to start on the right wing, where his pace, direct running and left-footed shooting threat can stretch the Curacao defence. Jamal Musiala should operate as the central attacking midfielder, giving Germany close control, creativity and the ability to glide through tight spaces. Florian Wirtz is likely to start from the left side, although he will frequently drift inside to combine with Musiala and Kai Havertz, the latter as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Nmecha, Pavlovic; Sane, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz

Curacao

Curacao head into their historic World Cup opener against Germany with no reported injury concerns, giving Dick Advocaat the chance to select from a strong and settled squad. For the Blue Wave, availability is a major positive before such a demanding fixture, especially as they prepare to face one of the most decorated teams in World Cup history. There are no suspension concerns for Curacao either.

Curacao are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Eloy Room starting in goal. Shurandy Sambo should operate at right-back, where he will need to remain defensively sharp against Germany’s wide attackers. Armando Obispo is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, with Jurien Gaari expected to partner him in central defence. Sherel Floranus should feature at left-back.

In midfield, Livano Comenencia is expected to start on the right side of the central three, offering energy and support in defensive phases. Juninho Bacuna should operate centrally, helping Curacao compete physically and move the ball forward when possession is regained. Leandro Bacuna is likely to complete the midfield unit, bringing passing quality and experience under pressure.

Further forward, Tahith Chong should start on the right wing, where his direct running can give Curacao a useful counter-attacking threat. Kenji Gorre is expected to lead the line as the central striker, where his movement and ability to hold up the ball will be important. Jeremy Antonisse should start from the left side, offering pace and width when Curacao look to break forward.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Room; Sambo, Obispo, Gaari, Floranus; Comenencia, Juninho Bacuna, Leandro Bacuna; Chong, Gorre, Antonisse

Key Stats

Germany are four-time World Cup winners, having lifted the trophy in 1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014.

Germany have suffered group-stage exits in each of their last two World Cup campaigns, in 2018 and 2022.

Germany head into this match on a nine-game winning streak across all competitions.

Curacao are making their first-ever World Cup appearance and will become the smallest nation by both population and area to compete at the tournament.

Curacao are ranked 82nd in the FIFA rankings.

Player to Watch

Jamal Musiala

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Curacao are expected to defend in a compact structure and limit space around their penalty area, so Germany will need players who can beat opponents in tight zones. Musiala is perfectly suited to that role. His close control, quick feet and ability to glide between midfield and defence make him one of Germany’s most dangerous attacking weapons.

Operating as the central attacking midfielder in a 4-2-3-1 system, Musiala should link closely with Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sane and Kai Havertz. If Curacao sit deep, his movement between the lines could help Germany create openings through quick combinations rather than relying only on crosses or long-range shots.

Germany will be expected to win comfortably, but opening matches can become awkward if the favourite does not score early. Musiala’s imagination and composure in the final third could be crucial in helping Die Mannschaft settle quickly and start their World Cup campaign with authority.

Prediction

Germany 4-0 Curacao

Curacao’s qualification story is one of the great narratives of this World Cup, and they will bring pride, energy and discipline to their first-ever match at the tournament. However, Germany should have far too much quality, depth and experience.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side are in strong form and will know the importance of starting well after their recent World Cup disappointments. Curacao may frustrate them briefly, but Germany should eventually take control and win comfortably.