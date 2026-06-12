Qatar vs Switzerland: Preview and Prediction.

Qatar and Switzerland will begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns when they meet in a Group B fixture in Santa Clara on Saturday.

The two nations are set to face each other in a competitive match for the first time, and both will know how important the opening game could be in a group that also includes Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina. With the section looking relatively open, an early victory would give either side a strong platform to chase qualification for the knockout rounds.

For Qatar, this is only their second appearance at a World Cup. For Switzerland, it is familiar territory, with Murat Yakin’s side preparing for their 13th tournament appearance and aiming to extend a strong recent record of reaching the knockout stage.

Qatar arrive at the 2026 World Cup hoping to make a better impression than they did four years ago. Their first appearance at the tournament came as hosts in 2022, but that campaign ended in disappointment as they exited at the group stage without making a serious impact.

This time, the challenge is different as Qatar have qualified on the pitch and will now aim to prove that they can compete away from the comfort of home advantage. Julen Lopetegui’s side booked their place at the tournament with a 2-1 victory over the United Arab Emirates last October, a result that gave the Maroons another opportunity to test themselves on the biggest stage.

However, their form since qualification has been worrying as Qatar have played six matches without recording a win, and their pre-tournament preparations have lacked the kind of momentum Lopetegui would have wanted. A 1-0 friendly defeat to the Republic of Ireland at the end of May was followed by a 1-1 draw against El Salvador on June 6, leaving the team still searching for rhythm before the opening game.

Switzerland, meanwhile, are a far more established World Cup nation. This will be their 13th appearance at the finals, and they have become one of Europe’s most consistent tournament teams. Each of their last three World Cup campaigns has ended in the round of 16, and they have not exited at the group stage since 2010.

That consistency brings expectation. Switzerland’s best World Cup performances came in 1934, 1938 and 1954, when they reached the quarter-finals, but the modern Swiss sides have often been competitive without quite taking the next step. Yakin’s current group will be aiming not only to progress from Group B but also to build enough confidence to challenge beyond the first knockout round.

Their recent form suggests they should arrive with belief. Switzerland drew 1-1 with Australia in their final warm-up match and had earlier beaten Jordan 4-1 at the end of May. More broadly, they have lost only one of their last 14 matches across all competitions, with that defeat coming in a 4-3 friendly loss to Germany in March.

For Switzerland, this is a match they will feel they should win if they are serious about topping the group. For Qatar, it is a chance to make a statement and take a major step towards reaching the knockout rounds of a World Cup for the first time. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Qatar

There are no major injuries or suspension concerns reported for Qatar ahead of this Group B fixturem and Julen Lopetegui should be able to select from a strong squad, although the main challenge will be finding the right balance against a Switzerland side with greater tournament experience, Qatar will need to stay compact without becoming too passive.

Qatar are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Mahmud Abunada starting in goal. Ayoub Al-Oui is likely to operate at right-back, where he will need to stay disciplined against Switzerland’s wide attacks. Boualem Khoukhi should start as one of the centre-backs, bringing experience and composure to the defensive line. Pedro Miguel is expected to partner him in central defence, giving Qatar physical strength and leadership at the back. Homam Ahmed should feature at left-back, where his energy and ability to support attacks can help Qatar progress down the flank.

In midfield, Issa Laye is likely to start on the right side of the central three, offering work rate and support in both phases. Ahmed Fathi should operate in a deeper midfield role, helping Qatar circulate possession and protect the defence. Jassem Gaber is expected to complete the midfield unit.

Up forward, Yusuf Abdurisag should start on the right wing, where his movement and pressing can help Qatar stretch the Swiss back line. Akram Afif is expected to lead the attack centrally, although he may drift into wider or deeper areas to influence the game. Edmilson Junior should start from the left wing, offering pace, direct running and the ability to attack space behind the defence.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Abunada; Al-Oui, Khoukhi, Miguel, Ahmed; Laye, Fathi, Gaber; Abdurisag, Afif, Edmilson Junior

Switzerland

There are no major injury or suspension concerns reported for Switzerland ahead of this Group B fixture and that should allow Yakin to select something close to his strongest available side, with the focus likely to be on experience and control in the opening game. Switzerland will be expected to dominate more of the ball against Qatar, so their ability to move possession quickly and create chances from wide areas could be decisive.

Switzerland are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Gregor Kobel starting in goal. Silvan Widmer should operate at right-back, where his experience and forward running can provide width on the flank. Manuel Akanji is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, bringing composure, pace and strong distribution from the back. Nico Elvedi should partner him in central defence, giving Switzerland a reliable and experienced pairing. Ricardo Rodriguez is expected to start at left-back, offering set-piece quality.

In midfield, Granit Xhaka should start as part of the double pivot and will be central to Switzerland’s control of the game. His passing range, leadership and ability to dictate tempo make him one of the most important players in Yakin’s system. Remo Freuler is expected to partner him, bringing work rate, tactical discipline and support in both defensive and attacking phases.

Further forward, Ruben Vargas is likely to start on the right wing, where his direct running and ability to attack defenders can stretch Qatar’s back line. Fabian Rieder should operate as the central attacking midfielder, providing creativity, movement between the lines and service into the striker. Dan Ndoye is expected to start from the left side, offering pace, width and a threat in transition.

Zeki Amdouni should lead the line as the central striker. His movement across the front line and willingness to press from the front should help Switzerland maintain pressure high up the pitch.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Vargas, Rieder, Ndoye; Amdouni

Key Stats

Qatar are competing at the World Cup for only the second time, having previously appeared as hosts in 2022.

Switzerland are making their 13th World Cup appearance and have reached the round of 16 in each of their last three tournaments.

Qatar are winless in their last six matches heading into this Group B opener.

Switzerland have lost only one of their last 14 matches across all competitions, with that defeat coming against Germany in a friendly.

Qatar won the only previous meeting between the two nations, beating Switzerland 1-0 in a friendly in 2018.

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Granit Xhaka

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Switzerland are expected to have more possession, and Xhaka will be central to how they build attacks from deeper areas. His passing range, composure and ability to dictate tempo should help Murat Yakin’s side move the ball patiently against a Qatar team likely to defend in a compact shape.

Operating in the double pivot alongside Remo Freuler, Xhaka will also have an important defensive role. Qatar’s biggest threat could come through quick transitions involving Akram Afif, so Xhaka’s positioning and ability to break up counters will be vital.

In an opening World Cup fixture, experience matters, and Xhaka brings plenty of it. If he controls midfield and supplies Switzerland’s attacking players consistently, the Swiss should have a strong platform to begin Group B with a positive result.

Prediction

Qatar 0-2 Switzerland

Qatar should be competitive and organised, but their recent winless run raises concerns about confidence and attacking sharpness. Switzerland have greater tournament experience, stronger recent form and more proven quality across the pitch. The Swiss may need patience to break Qatar down, but their structure and consistency should eventually give them the edge in Santa Clara.