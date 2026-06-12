Haiti vs Scotland: Preview and Prediction.

Haiti and Scotland will both make long-awaited returns to the World Cup stage when they meet in their opening Group C fixture at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Sunday.

This is a huge match for both nations, not only because it marks the beginning of their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns, but also because of the difficulty of the group they have been placed in. With five-time world champions Brazil and reigning AFCON winners Morocco also in Group C, both Haiti and Scotland will know that victory in this opener could be vital to their hopes of staying alive in the race for the knockout rounds.

Haiti are back at the World Cup for the first time since 1974, making this one of the most emotional comeback stories of the tournament. Their only previous appearance came in West Germany, where they lost all three group games and conceded 14 goals. More than five decades later, the Grenadiers return with a chance to write a very different chapter.

Their qualification was a major achievement. Haiti came through two CONCACAF group-stage campaigns, winning six and drawing two of their 10 qualifiers. They sealed their place at the expanded 48-team tournament with back-to-back victories over Costa Rica and Nicaragua in November 2025, results that confirmed their return to the global stage.

What makes Haiti’s achievement even more remarkable is the context surrounding it. Because of serious domestic security concerns, they were unable to play home fixtures in Haiti and instead staged those matches around 500 miles away in Curacao. Head coach Sebastien Migne has also reportedly not been able to set foot on the island since taking charge 18 months ago, which underlines just how unusual and difficult their journey has been.

Ranked 83rd in the world, Haiti are the second-lowest ranked nation at the 2026 World Cup. They will therefore enter Group C as outsiders, but that status may suit them. The pressure will largely be on Scotland, Brazil and Morocco, while Haiti can approach the tournament with energy, pride and a sense of opportunity.

Scotland, meanwhile, are preparing for their ninth World Cup appearance and their first since 1998. That return carries a strange sense of history, as their group once again includes Brazil and Morocco, the same nations who helped condemn them to a bottom-place finish in their last World Cup campaign.

The Tartan Army’s qualification was dramatic and unforgettable. Scotland won four of their six UEFA qualifiers and secured top spot with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Denmark. Two stoppage-time goals from Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean sealed the result, with McLean’s extraordinary strike from the halfway line instantly becoming part of Scottish football folklore.

Scotland’s recent form has also improved after a difficult start to the year. Back-to-back 1-0 friendly defeats to Japan and Ivory Coast in March raised concerns, but Clarke’s side responded well with wins over Curacao and Bolivia. A 4-1 victory over 10-man Curacao at Hampden Park was followed by a convincing 4-0 win against Bolivia last Saturday.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Haiti and Scotland, so there is no direct head-to-head record to draw from. Instead, the match is likely to be defined by contrast. Scotland have more experience, greater depth and stronger recent tournament exposure, while Haiti bring pace, hunger and the emotional lift of a long-awaited World Cup return. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Haiti

Haiti head into their World Cup opener against Scotland with a clean bill of health, giving Sebastien Migne the chance to select his strongest available side. The Grenadiers have no major injury concerns or suspension issues to report, which is an important boost before such a significant fixture in Group C.

They are expected to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Johny Placide starting between the posts. Carlens Arcus should operate at right-back, where he will need to stay disciplined against Scotland’s wide threat. Ricardo Ade is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, with Hannes Delcroix expected to partner him in defence while Martin Experience should feature at left-back.

In midfield, Louicius Deedson is expected to start on the right side, providing energy and an outlet in transition. Danley Jean Jacques should operate centrally, where his ball-winning ability and work rate will be important against Scotland’s midfield.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is likely to partner him in the middle, giving Haiti technical quality and composure under pressure. Ruben Providence should start on the left side, where he can provide pace and support on the counter-attack. Up front, Wilson Isidor is expected to lead the line alongside top scorer Duckens Nazon.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Placide; Arcus, Ade, Delcroix, Experience; Deedson, Jacques, Bellegarde, Providence; Isidor, Nazon

Scotland

Scotland have a few fitness issues to manage before their World Cup opener against Haiti. Billy Gilmour has been ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury, which is a significant setback for Steve Clarke’s midfield plans. Scott McTominay has also emerged as a minor doubt after missing training on Thursday because of a stomach complaint, while Scott McKenna was absent from the same session due to a knock. There are however no suspension concerns for Scotland heading into this Group C fixture.

They are expected to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Angus Gunn starting in goal. Aaron Hickey should operate at right-back, where his defensive awareness and ability to support attacks can give Scotland an advantage. Grant Hanley is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, bringing experience and aerial strength. John Souttar should partner him in central defence, offering physicality and composure. Captain Andy Robertson is expected to start at left-back, where his crossing, leadership and energy will be central to Scotland’s attacking width.

In midfield, another former Liverpool man, Ben Doak should start on the right flank, giving Scotland pace and direct running. Scott McTominay is expected to start centrally if he recovers from his stomach complaint in time, bringing power, late runs into the box and goal threat from midfield. Lewis Ferguson could partner him in central midfield, offering energy, pressing and support in both phases. John McGinn is likely to start on the left, where he can drift inside, combine with Robertson and provide experience in possession.

Up front, Che Adams is expected to start as one of the two forwards, using his movement and work rate to stretch Haiti’s defence. Lawrence Shankland should partner him, bringing penalty-box instincts and confidence after his strong warm-up form. Their partnership could be important if Scotland are to convert their pressure into goals early in the match.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Gunn; Hickey, Hanley, Souttar, Robertson; Doak, McTominay, Ferguson, McGinn; Adams, Shankland

Key Stats

Haiti are making their first World Cup appearance in 52 years, having last featured at the 1974 tournament.

The Grenadiers are the second-lowest ranked nation at the 2026 World Cup, sitting 83rd in the FIFA rankings.

Scotland are appearing at their ninth World Cup and their first since 1998.

Scotland have never progressed beyond the group stage at a major tournament, exiting in the first round in all 12 of their previous World Cup and European Championship appearances.

Player to Watch

Lawrence Shankland

Embed from Getty Images

The new Rangers signing was directly involved in four of Scotland’s eight goals during their warm-up wins over Curacao and Bolivia, scoring three times and providing one assist. That kind of confidence could be vital in a match Scotland know they realistically need to win if they are to challenge for qualification from a difficult group featuring Brazil and Morocco.

Operating up front in a 4-4-2 system, Shankland should benefit from service from Andy Robertson, Ben Doak and John McGinn, while Che Adams can help create space with his movement alongside him. Against a Haiti side likely to defend with energy and look to counter quickly, Shankland’s penalty-box instincts could prove decisive.

Scotland have often struggled to take chances at major tournaments, so having an in-form striker is hugely important. If Shankland continues his recent scoring touch, Steve Clarke’s side should have a strong chance of starting Group C with three points.

Prediction

Haiti 1-2 Scotland

Haiti’s return to the World Cup is a superb story, and they should bring energy and commitment to their opening fixture. However, Scotland have more experience, better recent attacking form and a clear opportunity to begin their campaign with a crucial win.

The Tartan Army may have to be patient, but their quality in midfield and wide areas should eventually make the difference. Haiti can make the contest competitive, but Scotland should have enough to start Group C with three points.