Australia vs Turkey: Preview and Prediction.

Australia and Turkey will begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns when they meet in a Group D fixture at BC Place in Vancouver on Saturday.

With the United States and Paraguay also present in the section, this opening match could be hugely important for both nations. A strong start would immediately improve the chances of reaching the knockout phase, while defeat would leave either side under pressure before the second round of group fixtures.

Australia arrive with recent World Cup experience and a reputation for being difficult opponents on the biggest stage. Turkey, meanwhile, are back at the tournament for the first time since their famous run to third place in 2002 and will be eager to show that their talented generation can make an impact. The Socceroos have qualified for each of the last five tournaments, and their appearance in 2026 continues a strong modern record at international level.

Group D is competitive, but Australia will believe they have a realistic chance of progressing. The USA will have home advantage, Paraguay bring South American toughness, and Turkey possess several technically gifted players. Even so, the Socceroos have enough organisation, physicality and tournament experience to make themselves difficult to beat.

Australia’s preparations have been mixed. They suffered a 1-0 friendly defeat to Mexico at the end of May before drawing 1-1 with Switzerland in their final warm-up match. Those results were not spectacular, but both fixtures gave Popovic valuable information against strong opposition.

The opener against Turkey will be followed by meetings with the USA on June 19 and Paraguay on June 25. That schedule makes the first game especially important. If Australia can avoid defeat, they will enter the rest of the group with a platform to build from.

Australia have faced Turkey only twice before, with both meetings coming in friendlies in May 2004. Turkey won both matches, recording 3-1 and 1-0 victories. However, those results are now largely historical reference points rather than meaningful indicators of what will happen in Vancouver.

Turkey, meanwhile, enter the tournament with real excitement. This is only their third World Cup appearance, and their first since 2002, when they stunned many observers by reaching the semi-finals and finishing third. That run remains one of the great achievements in Turkish football history, and the current squad will be desperate to create its own chapter.

The Crescent-Stars reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 and have built a strong run of form under Vincenzo Montella. Turkey are unbeaten in eight matches and have won seven of those games, including warm-up victories over North Macedonia and Venezuela. That momentum gives them reason to believe they can do more than simply participate.

Their route to the World Cup was completed through the European playoff final, where they beat Kosovo 1-0 in March. Having waited 24 years to return to the tournament, Turkey will be highly motivated, but that long absence also creates pressure. None of their current players have World Cup experience, while Australia can call on several squad members who have already played at this level.

Tactically, this should be a fascinating contest. Australia are likely to lean on structure, compact defending and direct attacking moments, while Turkey may try to control more of the ball and use their creative midfielders to open spaces. Set-pieces could also be crucial, especially given Australia’s physical presence and Turkey’s potential vulnerability when defending transitions. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Australia

Australia head into their Group D opener against Turkey with a fully available squad, giving Tony Popovic the chance to select his strongest possible team. The Socceroos have no major injury concerns or suspension issues ahead of the contest, which is a major boost before such an important opening fixture.

They are expected to line up in a 5-4-1 formation, with Mathew Ryan starting in goal. Jacob Italiano should operate as the right wing-back, where he will need to balance defensive responsibility with support on the counter-attack. Alessandro Circati is likely to start as the right-sided centre-back, with Harry Souttar expected to anchor the back three through the middle. Lucas Herrington should feature as the left-sided centre-back, while Jordan Bos is expected to operate as the left wing-back and provide width on that flank.

In midfield, Connor Metcalfe is likely to start on the right side, giving Australia energy, defensive cover and forward running. Jackson Irvine should play centrally and will be vital because of his leadership, physicality and ability to compete for second balls. Aiden O’Neill is expected to partner him in central midfield, offering discipline, ball-winning ability and simple distribution under pressure. Mathew Leckie should start on the left side, bringing a direct attacking outlet while Mohamed Toure is expected to start as the lone striker.

Probable Lineup (5-4-1): Ryan; Italiano, Circati, Souttar, Herrington, Bos; Metcalfe, Irvine, O’Neill, Leckie; Toure

Turkey

There are no suspension concerns reported for Turkey heading into this fixture. The main issue is Yildiz’s fitness, while the rest of the key squad members appear to be available. Arda Guler has recovered from the injury he suffered during the latter stages of Real Madrid’s 2025/26 campaign, and his return is a major boost for the Crescent-Stars. The 21-year-old has the quality to become one of Turkey’s standout players at the tournament.

Turkey are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Ugurcan Cakir starting in goal. Zeki Celik should operate at right-back, and Eren Elmali at left-back. Merih Demiral is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, bringing strength, aggression and aerial presence. Abdulkerim Bardakci should partner with him in central defence.

In midfield, Hakan Calhanoglu should start as part of the double pivot. He will be responsible for dictating tempo, switching play and providing quality delivery from deeper areas. Ismail Yuksek is expected to partner him, giving Turkey ball-winning ability, energy and protection in front of the defence.

Up forward, Arda Guler is likely to start on the right side of the attacking midfield line, although he may drift centrally to influence play between the lines. Orkun Kokcu should operate as the central attacking midfielder, where his vision and passing can help link the midfield with the attack. Baris Alper Yilmaz is expected to start from the left, giving Turkey a powerful and direct outlet against Australia’s back five. Deniz Gul should lead the attack as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Elmali; Calhanoglu, Yuksek; Guler, Kokcu, Yilmaz; Gul

Key Stats

Australia are appearing at their sixth consecutive World Cup, having qualified for every edition since 2006.

The Socceroos reached the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup, matching their best-ever performance at the tournament.

Turkey are making only their third World Cup appearance and their first since 2002, when they reached the semi-finals and finished third.

Turkey are unbeaten in their last eight matches and have won seven of those games.

Australia and Turkey have met twice before, both in friendlies in May 2004, with Turkey winning 3-1 and 1-0.

Player to Watch

Arda Guler

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The Real Madrid midfielder has recovered from the injury he suffered late in the 2025/26 season, and his availability is a major boost for Vincenzo Montella. With Kenan Yildiz doubtful due to a calf problem, Turkey may need Guler to carry even more responsibility in the final third.

Operating from the right side of the attacking midfield line, Guler can drift inside onto his stronger foot, link play with Orkun Kokcu and Hakan Calhanoglu, and look to supply Deniz Gul through the middle. His passing, close control and ability to create chances in crowded areas could be vital against an Australia side likely to defend in a compact 5-4-1 shape.

Australia’s physical structure may make the game difficult, but Guler has the imagination to unlock deep defences. If he finds space between the lines, Turkey should have a strong chance of starting their World Cup campaign with a win.

Prediction

Australia 1-2 Turkey

Turkey arrive in stronger form and possess greater individual attacking quality, but Australia’s World Cup experience and defensive organisation should make this a difficult match. The Socceroos are unlikely to be overwhelmed, and they will believe they can frustrate Turkey for long spells. However, Vincenzo Montella’s side have enough creativity and momentum to edge a close contest if they stay composed in the final third.