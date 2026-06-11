USA vs Paraguay: Preview and Prediction.

The United States will begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Friday when they face Paraguay in a Group D fixture in Los Angeles.

As one of the three co-hosts of the tournament alongside Mexico and Canada, the USA will carry the advantage of familiar conditions and strong home support. However, that also brings pressure. Mauricio Pochettino’s side are expected to make a serious push on home soil, and their opening match could go a long way towards shaping the direction of their campaign.

Paraguay, meanwhile, return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 2010. La Albirroja may not arrive with the same level of expectation as their hosts, but their compact style, set-piece threat and recent form make them dangerous opponents in a group that also includes Australia and Turkey.

The United States head into the tournament with a rare opportunity. Playing a World Cup at home is never ordinary, and for a team that has steadily built a stronger international profile over the last two decades, this summer represents a major test of progress.

Pochettino was given the benefit of a long preparation period because the USA did not need to go through CONCACAF qualifying as co-hosts. That has allowed him time to shape the squad, establish ideas and work towards a clear tournament plan. Now, though, the preparation phase is over. From this point, every result matters.

Ranked 16th in the world, the United States are preparing for their 12th World Cup appearance. Their best-ever finish remains third place at the inaugural tournament in 1930, while their strongest modern run came in 2002, when they reached the quarter-finals. More recently, they have made the knockout stage in each of their last three World Cup appearances, and matching or improving that record will be the minimum expectation this time.

The opener against Paraguay carries historical weight. The two nations have not met at a World Cup since 1930, when the USA won 3-0 and nearly a century later, the circumstances are very different, but the importance of starting well remains the same.

La Albirroja qualified by finishing sixth in the demanding CONMEBOL standings, a respectable achievement given the depth and difficulty of South American qualification. Their campaign included a notable 2-1 victory over world champions Argentina, which remains the clearest example of their ability to frustrate and punish elite opposition.

This is Paraguay’s first World Cup since 2010, when they reached the quarter-finals for the first time in their history. Few expect them to repeat that run, but that lower level of external pressure could work in their favour. They are not burdened by the same expectations as the hosts, and that could allow them to play with discipline and patience.

Tactically, the match should come down to how well the USA handle Paraguay’s compact block as Pochettino’s team will likely see more of the ball, but they must avoid becoming predictable. Quick switches of play, intelligent movement between the lines and sharp wide combinations will be needed to break down Alfaro’s structure.

Paraguay, meanwhile, will look to slow the rhythm, win physical duels and make set-pieces count. If they can frustrate the crowd and keep the game level deep into the second half, pressure may start to build on the hosts. For the USA, this is a chance to begin their home World Cup with authority. For Paraguay, it is an opportunity to spoil the occasion and show that they are far more than underdogs in Group D. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

USA

There are no major suspension concerns for the USA heading into Friday’s Group D opener. The main fitness issue is centred around Chris Richards, who has only recently resumed training after an ankle injury. With the Crystal Palace centre-back unlikely to be rushed straight back into the starting XI, Miles Robinson and Mark McKenzie are competing to step into the defensive unit. Miles Robinson appears well placed to start alongside Ream.

The USA are likely to line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Matt Freese starting in goal. Alex Freeman should operate as the right-sided centre-back, offering athleticism and defensive cover. Miles Robinson is expected to start in the middle of the back three, where his physical strength and recovery pace will be important against Paraguay’s direct attacking play. Tim Ream should feature as the left-sided centre-back, using his experience and distribution to help the USA build from the back.

In the wing-back roles, Sergino Dest is likely to start on the right, where his dribbling, attacking movement and ability to combine in wide areas can give the USA an important outlet. Antonee Robinson should operate on the left, providing pace, overlapping runs and defensive recovery. His attacking contribution could be especially important after his strong performance against Germany.

In central midfield, Weston McKennie is expected to partner Tyler Adams. McKennie will bring energy, aerial strength and forward runs, while Adams should sit deeper, break up play and protect the defence when Paraguay look to counter.

Further up the field Christian Pulisic and Malik Tillman are likely to operate as the two attacking midfielders behind the striker. Pulisic should drift into pockets of space and look to create chances from the left half-space, while Tillman can provide creativity, close control and support between the lines. Folarin Balogun is expected to lead the attack as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Freese; Freeman, Miles Robinson, Ream; Dest, McKennie, Adams, Antonee Robinson; Pulisic, Tillman; Balogun

Paraguay

There are no major suspension concerns for Paraguay heading into the Group D opener against the USA. Omar Alderete was sent off in the friendly between these two nations last November, but that dismissal does not rule him out of this World Cup fixture. The main fitness concern surrounds Julio Enciso, who picked up a minor quadriceps issue against Nicaragua. However, the forward is still expected to be available and could start in an advanced attacking role.

Paraguay’s back line should be led by captain Gustavo Gomez, who remains one of the team’s most important figures. He is expected to start alongside Omar Alderete in central defence, giving La Albirroja a strong and experienced pairing. Their ability to handle Folarin Balogun’s movement and Christian Pulisic’s runs from deeper areas could be crucial to Paraguay’s chances of frustrating the co-hosts.

Paraguay are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Orlando Gill starting in goal. Juan Jose Caceres should operate at right-back, where he will need to stay disciplined against the USA’s wide threat. Gustavo Gomez is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, with Omar Alderete partnering him in the middle of defence. Junior Alonso should feature at left-back.

In midfield, Damian Bobadilla is expected to start as part of the double pivot. His role will be to protect the defence, compete physically and help Paraguay disrupt the USA’s rhythm in central areas. Andres Cubas should partner him, offering ball-winning quality, aggression and positional discipline.

Upfield, Diego Gomez is likely to start on the right side of the attacking midfield line, where he can drift inside and support transitions. Julio Enciso should operate centrally if passed fit, giving Paraguay flair, creativity and the ability to carry the ball through pressure. Miguel Almiron is expected to start from the left, providing pace, direct running and a strong outlet on the counter-attack. Antonio Sanabria should lead the attack as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Gill; Caceres, Gustavo Gomez, Alderete, Alonso; Bobadilla, Cubas; Diego Gomez, Enciso, Almiron; Sanabria

Key Stats

The USA are set for their 12th World Cup appearance and have reached the knockout stage in each of their last three tournament appearances.

The Stars and Stripes will play all three of their Group D matches on home soil, with fixtures scheduled in Los Angeles and Seattle.

The USA and Paraguay last met in a World Cup match 96 years ago, when the Americans won 3-0 at the 1930 tournament.

Paraguay have won only one of their eight previous World Cup opening matches.

Paraguay finished sixth in CONMEBOL qualifying and are returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2010, when they reached the quarter-finals.

Player to Watch

Christian Pulisic

Embed from Getty Images

The AC Milan forward remains the USA’s most influential attacking player, and his ability to carry the ball, draw defenders and produce decisive moments could be crucial against a Paraguay side expected to defend compactly. With Paraguay likely to limit space through the middle, Pulisic’s movement between the lines and ability to attack from the half-spaces will be vital.

Operating behind Folarin Balogun in a 3-4-2-1 system, Pulisic should have freedom to drift into dangerous areas, combine with Malik Tillman and link up with Antonee Robinson on the left. His understanding with Balogun could also be important if the USA need quick combinations around the penalty area.

This is a major tournament on home soil, and Pulisic will be expected to set the tone. If he starts brightly and forces Paraguay’s defence to retreat, the USA should have a strong chance of beginning their Group D campaign with a win.

Prediction

USA 2-1 Paraguay

The USA should have more attacking quality and the benefit of home support, but Paraguay are unlikely to make this straightforward. Their defensive organisation and set-piece threat could cause problems, especially if the hosts fail to score early. Still, Mauricio Pochettino’s side have enough energy, depth and technical quality to edge a tight opener. It may not be comfortable, but the United States should begin their campaign with a narrow win.