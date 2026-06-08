Argentina vs Iceland: Preview and Prediction.

Argentina will hope to add further steam to their World Cup defence as Iceland come calling in Auburn.

Argentina will continue their final preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they face Iceland in an international friendly at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

For the reigning world champions, this fixture offers one last opportunity to build rhythm, protect momentum and fine-tune their squad before beginning their title defence. Lionel Scaloni’s side arrive in excellent form and will be looking to record a seventh successive victory.

Iceland, meanwhile, are not heading to the World Cup and come into the match in poor form. Arnar Gunnlaugsson’s side will be aiming to avoid another defeat and use this high-profile friendly as a chance to reset after a disappointing run of results.

Scaloni’s side secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup as early as March 2025, underlining their authority in South America. Although they ended qualifying with a 1-0 defeat to Ecuador, that result did little to damage the bigger picture. Argentina finished top of the CONMEBOL standings with 38 points, nine clear of the runners-up, and once again showed the consistency that has defined Scaloni’s tenure.

Since that defeat to Ecuador, Argentina have responded in impressive fashion. The world champions have won six matches in a row, with their latest success coming in a 2-0 victory over Honduras on Sunday. That result offered another reminder of the balance in this team: they are capable of controlling matches without always needing to force the tempo.

This friendly against Iceland should allow Scaloni to manage minutes carefully while still demanding a sharp performance. The result may not be the only priority, but maintaining rhythm before the tournament begins will matter. Argentina will want to enter the World Cup with confidence, clarity and no avoidable fitness concerns.

Iceland approach the match from a very different position. After making their World Cup debut in 2018, Strakamir Okkar have now missed out on the tournament for the second successive edition. Their immediate task is to rebuild belief and find a more consistent path forward under Arnar Gunnlaugsson.

That will not be easy, especially given their recent form. Iceland were beaten 1-0 by Japan on May 31, with Koki Ogawa scoring an 87th-minute winner after taking advantage of FIFA’s new 10-second rule. It was a frustrating defeat and another blow in a run that has offered little encouragement.

That loss extended Iceland’s winless streak to five matches. Their last victory came back on November 13, when they beat Azerbaijan 2-0. Since then, results have been difficult, and their wider record is concerning: just one win in their last nine matches, alongside five defeats and three draws. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Argentina

Argentina are expected to continue managing Lionel Messi carefully ahead of the World Cup. The 38-year-old returned to the matchday squad against Honduras after recovering from a hamstring injury, but he remained an unused substitute. Lionel Scaloni is unlikely to start him against Iceland, although the Argentina captain could be given a short run-out to build rhythm before the tournament begins.

There are no suspension concerns for Argentina heading into this friendly but Gonzalo Montiel is working his way back from a minor muscle injury and may not be risked from the start. Emiliano Martinez has begun training with the ball again after suffering a broken finger, but Argentina could continue with Juan Musso in goal as they avoid rushing their first-choice goalkeeper back before the World Cup.

Argentina are expected to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Juan Musso starting in goal. Agustin Giay is likely to operate at right-back alongide the cenrte back duo of Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez with Nicolas Tagliafico deployed at left-back.

In midfield, Giuliano Simeone is likely to start on the right side, where his work rate and willingness to press can help Argentina maintain intensity without the ball. Alexis Mac Allister should operate centrally, helping control possession and connect defence with attack. Enzo Fernandez is expected to partner him in the middle of the pitch with Nicolas Gonzalez adding on the left wing. In attack, Lautaro Martinez is expected to lead the line alongside Thiago Almada.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Musso; Giay, Romero, Martinez, Tagliafico; Simeone, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Gonzalez; Martinez, Almada

Iceland

Iceland are expected to take a cautious and compact approach against Argentina, with Arnar Gunnlaugsson likely to prioritise defensive organisation against the reigning world champions. There are no major injury or suspension concerns reported for Iceland ahead of this friendly. That should allow Gunnlaugsson to select a competitive side, although the main challenge will be tactical rather than selection-based.

Iceland are expected to line up in a 5-4-1 formation, with Hakon Valdimarsson starting between the posts. Dagur Dan Thorhallsson should operate as the right wing-back, where he will need to track Argentina’s wide runners while also offering support when Iceland break forward. Daniel Leo Gretarsson is likely to start as the right-sided centre-back, Hjortur Hermannsson should organise the defence from the central centre-back role, and Hordur Magnusson is expected to feature as the left-sided centre-back. Logi Tomasson should start at left wing-back.

In midfield, Mikael Egill Ellertsson is likely to operate on the right side, where his work rate and defensive discipline will be important. Gudmundur Thordarson should start in central midfield and help Iceland compete physically in the middle of the pitch. Andri Fannar Baldursson is expected to partner him centrally, offering energy, ball recovery and support when Iceland try to transition forward. Albert Gudmundsson should start on the left side. Orri Oskarsson is expected to lead the line as the lone striker.

Probable Lineup (5-4-1): Valdimarsson; Thorhallsson, Gretarsson, Hermannsson, Magnusson, Tomasson; Ellertsson, Thordarson, Baldursson, Gudmundsson; Oskarsson

Key Stats

Argentina are on a six-match winning run heading into this friendly.

Argentina have kept five clean sheets across their last six matches.

Argentina have scored 18 goals during their current six-game winning streak.

Argentina finished top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying standings with 38 points, nine clear of the runners-up.

Iceland are winless in their last five matches and have won only one of their last nine games.

Player to Watch

Lautaro Martinez

Embed from Getty Images

The Inter Milan striker is expected to lead Argentina’s attack in a 4-4-2 system, and this friendly gives him another opportunity to sharpen his rhythm before the tournament begins. Against an Iceland side likely to defend deep in a back five, Lautaro’s movement inside the penalty area could be decisive.

His ability to find space between centre-backs, attack crosses and finish quickly under pressure makes him one of Argentina’s most reliable goal threats. He should also benefit from the creativity of Thiago Almada, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez, while the wide service from Nicolas Gonzalez and Giuliano Simeone could give him chances inside the box.

With Argentina aiming for a seventh consecutive win, Lautaro will be expected to set the tone in Messi’s possible absence. If he starts sharply, Iceland’s defensive structure could be stretched throughout the match.

Prediction

Argentina 3-0 Iceland

Argentina should have too much quality, confidence and structure for Iceland. Scaloni may rotate and manage workloads, but the world champions have enough depth to control the match and create regular chances. Iceland will likely defend deep and try to keep the scoreline respectable, but their recent form suggests they may struggle to contain Argentina for the full 90 minutes.