USA vs Germany: Preview and Prediction

USA will take on Germany in an international friendly on Saturday evening, and this is an opportunity for both teams to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Germany will look to continue their preparations with a solid performance here, and it remains to be seen whether they can grind out a victory. They are coming into this game on the back of five consecutive wins in all competitions. On the other hand, the United States picked up a win over Senegal in their last outing a few days ago, and they will look to build on it with another strong performance.

Germany has done well against the United States, historically, but this could be a tight contest. In the last four matches between the two teams, the United States has won two. They will certainly fancy their chances against the Germans here.

Team News & Tactics

USA

Chris Richards will miss out for the home team with an ankle injury.

Other than that, Mauricio Pochettino will have a fully fit team to choose from. The United States will shape up in a 3-4-3 formation, with Matt Turner in goal.

In the back three, Tim Ream, Alex Freeman and Mark McKenzie will look to keep things compact and contain the German attack. Sergino Dest and Antonee Robinson will start as the wingbacks and look to contribute at both ends of the pitch.

Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams will add physicality and defensive cover in the middle of the park.

In the attack, Ricardo Pepi will be leading the line for the United States with Christian Pulisic and Giovanni Reyna on either side of him.

Probable Lineup (3-4-3): Turner; Freeman, Ream, McKenzie; Dest, McKennie, Adams, Robinson; Reyna, Pepi, Pulisic

Germany

Deniz Undav is out with a knock, and Manuel Neuer is still nursing a calf problem.

Oliver Baumann will start in goal for Germany. Joshua Kimmich and Nathaniel Brown will start as the fullbacks, and they will look to keep things tight at the back and hit the United States on the break. In central defence, Jonathan Tah will start alongside Nico Schlotterbeck.

In the middle of the park, Leon Goretzka will add physicality and drive to the midfield. He will start alongside Aleksandar Pavlovic, who will look to win the ball back for his team and protect the defensive unit.

Lenart Karl and Jamie Leweling will start on the flanks, and they will look to create opportunities in the final third. Florian Wirtz will look to link up with Nick Woltemade in the attack. They will look to help create openings in the attacking third and score goals.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Baumann; Kimmich, Tah, Schotterbeck, Brown; Goretzka, Pavlovic; Karl, Wirtz, Leweling; Woltemade

Key Stats

21 goals have been scored in the last six matches between these two teams.

USA have picked up just one win in their last three matches across all competitions.

Germany have picked up five wins from the last five matches in all competitions.

Germany have picked up four wins from the last six matches against the United States.

Player to Watch

Christian Pulisic

The United States International attacker is our key player to watch. The home team will depend on him to create opportunities in the final third and to help score goals. They are one of the hosts of the upcoming World Cup, and the players will look to make their mark at the mega event. This is a golden opportunity for them to prepare for the main event with a strong performance against a top team. Pulisic will look to make a defining impact in the final third and help his team grind out a positive result.

Prediction

USA 1-2 Germany

Both teams will look to pick up a positive result, and this is likely to be a closed contest. Germany is the better team on paper, and there is no doubt that they should be able to grind out a victory here. However, they will need to work hard. The United States will make life difficult for the opposition. Both teams are likely to get on the score sheet, but Germany have more quality in their attacking unit and should be able to pick up a narrow victory here.