Brazil vs Egypt: Preview and Prediction.

Brazil will face off against a tricky Egypt side as the 2026 FIFA World Cup draws closer.

Brazil will complete their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they face Egypt in an international friendly at Huntington Bank Field in Ohio.

For the Selecao, this fixture represents one final opportunity to build rhythm before the tournament begins. Brazil remain the most successful nation in World Cup history, but they arrive in North America under pressure to end a long wait for a sixth title. Egypt, meanwhile, are preparing for only their fourth appearance at the finals and will hope to carry their recent defensive solidity into a difficult test against one of world football’s heavyweight nations.

The two sides last met in November 2011, when Brazil claimed a 2-0 friendly win thanks to a brace from Jonas. Much has changed since then, but the expectation around Brazil remains familiar: anything short of a serious World Cup challenge will be viewed as a disappointment.

Brazil finished fifth in the CONMEBOL standings after winning only eight of their 18 matches, drawing four and losing six. That was far from the dominant route usually associated with the Selecao, and it underlined the need for Ancelotti to quickly bring stability, confidence and structure to the team.

Even so, Brazil cannot be overlooked as contenders and with the 2026 edition taking place in North America, memories of Brazil’s famous 1994 triumph in the United States will also add to the sense of expectation. Carlo Ancelotti’s early period in charge has produced mixed signs. Brazil have suffered defeats to Japan and France since October 2025 and were also held to a 1-1 draw by Tunisia. However, their recent attacking performances have been far more encouraging. The Selecao beat Croatia 3-1 in April before recording a 6-2 win over Panama last Sunday.

Brazil have been drawn in Group C alongside Morocco, Scotland and Haiti. It is a group they will be expected to navigate, but their recent World Cup disappointments mean nothing can be taken for granted. A strong performance against Egypt would help them enter the tournament with momentum and belief.

Egypt, meanwhile, arrive with ambition of their own. The Pharaohs have previously appeared at the World Cup in 1934, 1990 and 2018, but they have never progressed beyond the group stage. The expanded 2026 tournament gives them a fresh opportunity to change that record.

Their qualification campaign was highly impressive. Egypt topped their CAF group after winning eight and drawing two of their 10 matches, combining attacking efficiency with outstanding defensive discipline. They scored 20 goals and conceded only twice, showing the balance that has become a major feature of their progress under Hossam Hassan.

Hassan has made a strong impact since taking charge in February 2024. His record of 21 wins, six draws and only three defeats reflects the consistency Egypt have found under his leadership. One of those defeats came against Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals, where Egypt were beaten 1-0, before they also lost on penalties to Nigeria in the third-place playoff.

Since then, Egypt have responded well. They are unbeaten in their last three friendly matches and have kept their defensive standards high. A 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia was followed by an impressive 0-0 draw against European champions Spain in March, before they beat Russia 1-0 last Thursday. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Brazil

There are no suspension concerns for Brazil heading into Saturday’s match. The main absence is Neymar, while several players who were recently involved in the Champions League final have now returned to the group. Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli missed the win over Panama after their club commitments, but all three reported for training earlier this week and are in contention to feature in some capacity against Egypt.

Ancelotti used the previous friendly against Panama to give minutes to almost the entire squad, selecting two completely different lineups across the two halves. He may follow a similar approach here, as Brazil’s priority will be to build match sharpness while managing workloads before the World Cup. Established names such as Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes and Alisson Becker are all available and could be included from the start.

Brazil are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Alisson Becker starting in goal. Wesley is likely to operate at right-back, Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes in central defence, and Alex Sandro at left-back.

In midfield, Casemiro is likely to anchor the double pivot. His role will be to protect the defence, break up Egypt’s counter-attacks and give Brazil structure when they lose possession. Bruno Guimaraes should partner him in central midfield, providing passing quality, ball progression and the ability to connect defence with attack.

Upfield, Raphinha is expected to start on the right wing, where his direct running, pressing and left-footed delivery can create problems for Egypt’s back line. Lucas Paqueta should operate as the central attacking midfielder, linking play between midfield and attack while looking to find space between the lines. Vinicius Junior is likely to start on the left wing, giving Brazil pace, one-vs-one threat and the ability to stretch Egypt’s defensive shape. Meanwhile, Igor Thiago is expected to lead the line as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Wesley, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Sandro; Casemiro, Guimaraes; Raphinha, Paqueta, Vinicius Jr; Thiago

Egypt

There are no suspension concerns for Egypt heading into this friendly and the Pharaohs’ main focus will be on balancing competitive preparation with player preservation, particularly because several senior figures are expected to play important roles once the World Cup gets underway. Mohamed Salah was not involved against Russia, but the Egypt captain is expected to return against Brazil and should bring leadership, experience and attacking quality back into the side.

Egypt are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Mohamed El Shenawy starting in goal. Mohamed Hany should operate at right-back, where he will need to remain defensively disciplined against Brazil’s pace on the flanks. Hamdy Fathy is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, with Yasser Ibrahim expected to partner him in central defence, while Ahmed Fotouh should feature at left-back.

In midfield, Mohanad Lasheen is expected to start as part of the double pivot. His role will be to protect the defence, close passing lanes and help Egypt stay compact when Brazil dominate possession. Marwan Ateya should partner him in central midfield, providing work rate, ball-winning ability and support during transitions.

In attack, Mohamed Salah is likely to start on the right wing, where he can cut inside onto his stronger left foot and look to create chances or test the goalkeeper. Emam Ashour should operate as the central attacking midfielder, linking midfield with attack and trying to provide service to the front line. Trezeguet is expected to start from the left wing, where his direct running and experience can help Egypt break forward quickly. Omar Marmoush is likely to lead the line as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): El Shenawy; Hany, Fathy, Ibrahim, Fotouh; Lasheen, Ateya; Salah, Ashour, Trezeguet; Marmoush

Key Stats

Brazil are the most successful nation in World Cup history, having won the tournament a record five times.

Brazil have appeared in every single World Cup since the inaugural edition in 1930, but they have exited at the quarter-final stage in four of the last five tournaments.

Brazil endured an inconsistent CONMEBOL qualifying campaign, finishing fifth after winning only eight of their 18 matches.

Egypt went unbeaten in CAF World Cup qualifying, recording eight wins and two draws from 10 matches.

Egypt conceded only two goals during qualification and have kept four successive clean sheets heading into this friendly.

Player to Watch

Vinicius Junior

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Vinicius Junior will be the player to watch when Brazil face Egypt, as his pace and one-vs-one threat could be decisive against a disciplined defensive unit.

Egypt arrive in strong defensive form, having kept four successive clean sheets, so Brazil may need individual brilliance to break their structure. Vinicius gives Carlo Ancelotti exactly that. From the left wing, he can isolate defenders, attack space behind the back line and create chances even when Brazil are facing a compact block.

With Neymar unavailable through injury, Vinicius is likely to carry greater responsibility in the final third. His understanding with Lucas Paqueta, Bruno Guimaraes and the central striker could help Brazil create overloads on the left side, while his direct running should force Egypt’s defence to drop deeper.

This friendly also gives Vinicius another chance to sharpen his rhythm before the World Cup. If he starts brightly, Brazil should have the attacking spark needed to trouble an Egypt side that has been difficult to break down.

Prediction

Brazil 2-0 Egypt

Egypt’s recent clean-sheet run suggests they will not be easy to break down, and their structure should make this a more competitive contest than Brazil’s win over Panama. However, the Selecao’s attacking quality, superior depth and need to build momentum before the World Cup should give them the edge. Brazil may have to be patient, but they should eventually find the openings required to end their preparations with a victory.