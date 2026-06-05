Argentina vs Honduras: Preview and Prediction.

Argentina will hope to pick up the winning habit ahead of the World Cup when they face Honduras in Texas.

Argentina will begin their final preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they face Honduras in an international friendly at Kyle Field in Texas on Saturday night.

For La Albiceleste, this fixture marks the start of another major tournament build-up, but this time the challenge is very different. Lionel Scaloni’s side will travel to North America as reigning world champions, and they will be attempting to become only the third team in history to successfully defend the World Cup.

Honduras, meanwhile, arrive with a very different emotional backdrop. La Bicolor narrowly missed out on qualification in heartbreaking fashion, but a meeting with the world champions gives them a valuable opportunity to reset under a new head coach and test themselves against elite opposition.

Argentina enter this summer with history in their sights. After lifting the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, Scaloni’s team now have the chance to join an exclusive group of nations who have retained the trophy at the highest level.

The champions had initially been due to face Spain in the Finalissima, but that fixture was cancelled because of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Instead, Argentina’s March schedule brought friendlies against Mauritania and Zambia in Buenos Aires, both of which ended in victories.

The level of opposition in those matches was clearly modest, but Argentina still did what was required. They controlled both games, extended their winning sequence in friendlies and continued to show the defensive discipline that has become a central part of Scaloni’s success. La Albiceleste have now won five straight friendly matches and conceded just once across that run.

This friendly against Honduras is the first of two warm-up matches for Argentina before the tournament begins. Scaloni’s men will also face Iceland in Alabama on June 10 before opening their World Cup campaign against Algeria in Group J a week later. With the tournament fast approaching, the focus will be on sharpening combinations, managing minutes and building momentum without taking unnecessary risks.

For Honduras, the story is one of frustration and recovery. Their qualification campaign ended in painful fashion, as they missed out on further progression by the narrowest of margins. A win away to Costa Rica in November would have secured their route to the tournament ahead of Haiti, but a goalless draw left them outside the intercontinental playoff places on goal difference.

That disappointment brought an end to Reinaldo Rueda’s two-year spell as head coach. The responsibility has now passed to Jose Francisco Molina, who must lift the squad after a failed qualification campaign and begin shaping the next phase for La Bicolor.

Despite missing the World Cup, Honduras do have players capable of causing problems. Luis Palma was one of their standout performers during CONCACAF qualifying, registering six assists. The left winger recently completed a permanent move from Celtic to Lech Poznan, and his creativity, crossing and delivery from wide areas should make him one of Honduras’s key attacking outlets. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Argentina

There are no suspension concerns for Argentina heading into this friendly. The main issues are injury and workload related, with Lionel Messi ruled out due to muscle fatigue, Emiliano Martinez doubtful because of a finger problem, and Gonzalo Montiel unavailable while he recovers from a muscular injury. Montiel’s absence reduces Scaloni’s options at the back, particularly on the right side of defence.

Argentina are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Geronimo Rulli starting in goal and Nahuel Molina at right-back. Lisandro Martinez is likely to start as one of the centre-backs alongside Nicolas Otamendi, with Nicolas Tagliafico expected to start at left-back.

In midfield, Rodrigo De Paul should start on the right side of the central three. His intensity, pressing and ability to connect with the attack remain important parts of Argentina’s structure. Alexis Mac Allister is likely to operate in a deeper central role, helping dictate possession and control the rhythm of the match. Enzo Fernandez should complete the midfield unit, offering ball progression, passing range and late runs into advanced areas.

Julian Alvarez is expected to start from the right side of the attack with Lautaro Martinez leading the line and Giovanni Simeone on the left flank.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Rulli; Molina, Li. Martinez, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez; Ju. Alvarez, La. Martinez, Simeone

Honduras

Honduras are expected to field a disciplined and hard-working side as they take on world champions Argentina in Texas. For La Bicolor, this friendly offers a valuable chance to test their defensive organisation and transition play against one of the strongest teams in international football.

There are no major injury or suspension concerns reported for Honduras ahead of this friendly. That should allow Jose Francisco Molina to select a competitive team as he begins shaping the squad after their painful World Cup qualifying disappointment.

Honduras are expected to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Edrick Menjivar starting in goal. Denil Maldonado is likely to operate at right-back, where he will need to stay compact and alert against Argentina’s movement in wide areas. Joseph Rosales should start as one of the centre-backs, using his experience and physical presence to organise the defensive line. Luis Vega is expected to partner him in central defence, while Christopher Melendez should start at left-back.

In midfield, Edwin Rodriguez is likely to start on the right side, Kervin Arriaga and Jorge Alvarez in the middle of the pitch and David Ruiz on the left side of midfield. In attack, Luis Palma is expected to start as one of the two forwards alongside Rigoberto Rivas.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Menjivar; Maldonado, Rosales, Vega, Melendez; Rodriguez, Arriaga, Jo. Alvarez, Ruiz; Palma, Rivas

Key Stats

Argentina are preparing to defend the World Cup title they won in Qatar in 2022, with only Italy and Brazil having previously retained the trophy.

La Albiceleste finished top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying standings, ending nine points ahead of second-placed Ecuador and 10 points above Brazil.

Argentina have won each of their last five friendly matches, conceding only one goal during that run.

Argentina have won their last three meetings with Honduras, with those victories coming between 2003 and 2022.

Player to Watch

Lautaro Martinez

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In Messi’s absence, Argentina will need other attacking leaders to take responsibility in the final third, and Lautaro is well placed to do that. The Inter Milan striker brings penalty-box sharpness, intelligent movement and a ruthless finishing instinct, making him a constant threat against a Honduras side likely to defend deep.

Operating as the central striker in Argentina’s 4-3-3 setup, Lautaro should benefit from the service of Julian Alvarez, Giovanni Simeone, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez. His ability to attack crosses, combine with runners around him and find space between centre-backs could be decisive.

This friendly also gives Lautaro another chance to strengthen his role before the World Cup. Argentina have outstanding attacking depth, and a strong performance here would help him build rhythm before the champions begin their title defence.

Prediction

Argentina 3-0 Honduras

Argentina should have too much quality, experience and attacking variety for Honduras. Scaloni may rotate and manage minutes carefully, but the world champions still possess enough depth to control the match and create regular chances. Honduras will likely sit deep and try to frustrate Argentina, with Luis Palma offering their main threat on the break. However, La Albiceleste’s technical superiority and defensive strength should make the difference.