Portugal vs Chile: Preview and Prediction

Portugal are set to prepare for their upcoming World Cup campaign with a warm-up friendly against Chile, who are eager to get things back on track.

Roberto Martinez has announced his 26-man squad for the upcoming World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, choosing from a pool of talent most countries would envy. The Spanish coach will want to bring the group together, especially since they have not played many international games recently. With a tight club schedule, building cohesion could prove tricky.

Portugal are part of Group K at the World Cup, where they will face DR Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia. They boast a variety of talent playing at the highest levels in Europe, and Martinez will hope for strong early performances to place them among the tournament favourites.

Taking on Portugal in this warm-up friendly is a Chile side eager to rebuild after a disappointing run of performances. The former Copa America winners failed to qualify for the World Cup due to a lack of squad depth and an inability to replace their veteran stars with players of similar quality.

Caretaker manager Nicolas Cordova has a significant task on his hands to usher in a new generation of players. While the Portugal game is not expected to be a true measure of their quality, it represents an important first step towards rebuilding for the future.

Team News & Tactics

Portugal

Martinez is expected to pick his lineup not as a reflection of hierarchy but to build momentum and cohesion within the squad. He will also aim to manage Cristiano Ronaldo’s workload carefully. However, he is without Champions League finalists Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Goncalo Ramos, with the quartet set to join the squad after the Chile friendly.

There are still plenty of experienced players available, allowing Martinez to field a strong side. Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Goncalo Inacio, and Joao Cancelo could start in defence. Ruben Neves may anchor the midfield, with Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva operating ahead of him.

The match offers an opportunity to experiment in attack. Cristiano Ronaldo could lead the line early on, supported by Pedro Neto and Rafael Leao on the wings.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Costa; Dalot, Dias, Inacio, Cancelo; Fernandes, R. Neves, B. Silva; Neto, Ronaldo, Leao

Chile

Cordova is expected to field his strongest available lineup, prioritising cohesion over competitiveness. Brayan Cortes, the most experienced goalkeeper in the squad, is likely to start.

Igor Lichnovsky is expected at right-back, with captain Gabriel Suazo on the left. In central defence, Guillermo Maripan and Francisco Sierralta could form the partnership.

In midfield, Felipe Loyola and Vicente Pizarro are expected to start, while Clemente Montes could operate in an advanced role, possibly as a second striker. Lucas Cepeda and Maximiliano Gutierrez are likely to feature on the wings, with Ivan Morales leading the line.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Cortes; Lichnovsky, Maripan, Sierralta, Suazo; Pizarro, Loyola; Gutierrez, Montes, Cepeda; Morales

Key Stats

Portugal have kept clean sheets in their last two friendlies.

Portugal have won only two of their last five matches in all competitions

Chile have won four of their last five matches across all competitions.

The last meeting between Chile and Portugal ended in a penalty shootout win for Chile.

Player to Watch

Bruno Fernandes

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Fortunately for Martinez, Bruno Fernandes arrives in top form after winning the Premier League Player of the Year award following a stellar campaign. With his creativity and ability to unlock defences, he could be crucial in supplying attackers like Cristiano Ronaldo.

While Ronaldo remains Portugal’s biggest star, there is a growing case for the team to be built around Fernandes. The Manchester United midfielder is likely to be central to Portugal’s performances, especially in this warm-up clash against Chile.

Prediction

Portugal 3-0 Chile

Chile are a team in transition, and this fixture comes at the end of a long season, with many players already looking ahead to the offseason. While Cordova will hope for a positive display, a result against Portugal appears unlikely.

Martinez, meanwhile, will use this game to experiment with his squad, tactics, and player fitness. Given the quality at his disposal, Portugal are expected to secure a comfortable victory, with Fernandes and Ronaldo likely to play key roles.