Belgium vs Tunisia: Preview and Prediction

Belgium and Tunisia will square off against each other in a friendly before they kick-start their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.

Tunisia will look to return to winning ways and secure a morale-boosting win over one of the giants, Belgium, when the two meet at the Stade Roi Baudouin in Brussels on Saturday afternoon. The Red Devils have been in fine form of late and will look to build on their recent win over Croatia.

The home team secured a spot in the World Cup by finishing top of Group J in European qualifiers with 18 points in their eight games. They won five and played out three draws in their qualifying campaign.

The Red Devils have been unbeaten in their last 12 games and are heading into this fixture on the back of a comfortable 2-0 win over Croatia. They will be looking for a similar performance here, but more importantly, Rudi Garcia will look to try every player at his disposal and figure out his best XI for the main event.

Meanwhile, the visitors secured their spot at the World Cup by finishing top of CAF Group H. They were unbeaten in their qualifying campaign and finished with 28 points in their 10 outings, thanks to nine wins and a draw.

However, their recent form hasn’t been that great as they have only won one out of their last six games. They are heading into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Austria a couple of days back. While they took more shots on goal, Austria dominated the proceedings despite going down to 10-men. Tunisia will certainly look for a much-improved performance here. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Belgium

The Red Devils didn’t suffer any new injuries in their last outing, but as expected, Romelu Lukaku, who has some injury concerns, wasn’t risked from the start, and that is likely to be the case here as well.

Rudi Garcia’s team will most likely line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, where Thibaut Courtois will be in goal. Alexis Saelemaekers and Maxim De Cuyper are expected to be the wing-backs, while Arthur Theate, Amadou Onana and Nathan Ngoy should take charge in the heart of the defence.

In the centre of the park, Nicolas Raskin and Youri Tielemans will be the two central midfielders. The duo will look to control the tempo of the game and ensure they have the majority of the ball.

Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku could be the two attacking midfielders. Doku will most likely drift out wide to the left, while De Bruyne should retain a central position for most parts. Charles De Ketelaere could start as their number nine in this fixture.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Courtois; Ngoy, Onana, Theate; Saelemaekers, Raskin, Tielemans, De Cuyper; De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere

Tunisia

The visitors do not have any fresh injury concerns, and they are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Abdelmouhib Chamakh in goal.

Yan Valery and Ali Abdi will feature as the full-backs, while Omar Rekik and Montassar Talbi will form the central defensive partnership.

In the centre of the park, Ellyes Skhiri and Rani Khedira will operate as the double pivot. The duo will shield the backline and look to ensure Belgian midfielders do not run the show.

Anis Ben Slimane will start on the right wing, Ismael Gharbi on the left, and Hannibal Mejbri in the number ten role. Up front, Firas Chaouat will lead the line for Tunisia.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Chamakh; Valery, Rekik, Talbi, Abdi; Skhiri, Khedira; Ben Slimane, Hannibal, Gharbi; Chaouat

Key Stats

Belgium are unbeaten in their last 12 matches across all competitions and have scored 40 goals in the process.

Tunisia haven’t found the back of the net in their last two outings.

The visitors have only won one out of their last six games in all competitions.

In the three meetings between the two teams, Belgium have won two and drawn one.

Their last meeting took place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where Belgium eased past Tunisia with a scoreline of 5-2.

Player to Watch

Jeremy Doku

Embed from Getty Images

While Doku only has seven goals in his 42 appearances for Belgium, he has developed a lot over the last 12 months as a player. He enjoyed an impressive campaign at Manchester City last time out. In his 47 appearances, he finished with eight goals and 14 assists.

22 goal contributions in less than 3,000 minutes of first team action is quite an impressive return. He was impressive against Croatia and will look to carry that form into this fixture as well. The 24-year-old can certainly have a big impact on the result of this fixture.

Prediction

Belgium 3-0 Tunisia