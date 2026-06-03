Spain vs Iraq: Preview and Prediction.

The Spanish Armada will hope for liftoff when they face Iraq as the 2026 FIFA World Cup draws closer.

Spain will begin their final phase of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they welcome Iraq to the Estadio Municipal de Riazor in A Coruna on Thursday night.

Luis de la Fuente’s side are ranked second in the world by FIFA and have built serious momentum over the last two years, combining technical control with a renewed cutting edge in the final third. Iraq, meanwhile, arrive in Spain preparing for only their second World Cup appearance and their first since 1986. The Lions of Mesopotamia are significant underdogs on paper, but this fixture should provide them with exactly the kind of elite-level test they need before facing a demanding group-stage campaign.

Spain head into the summer with genuine belief that they can challenge for a second World Cup title. However, the current Spain side feels very different from the teams that struggled to make a deep impact at recent World Cups. De la Fuente has built on the country’s traditional possession-based identity while adding more pace and attacking variety. That evolution helped Spain win Euro 2024, and they will now hope to carry that continental success onto the global stage.

Their qualification campaign also strengthened their case as one of the favourites. Spain went unbeaten in World Cup qualifying, winning five and drawing one of their six matches to finish ahead of Turkey, Georgia, and Bulgaria. It was a controlled campaign, and it reflected the consistency that has become one of the defining features of De la Fuente’s tenure.

Before heading to Mexico for their final warm-up fixture against Peru next Tuesday, Spain will have one last chance to perform in front of their home supporters. They are also aiming to stretch their unbeaten home run to 17 matches, although their most recent home outing ended in a goalless draw against Egypt in March.

For Iraq, the match represents a huge test but also a valuable learning experience as Graham Arnold’s side are preparing for just their second World Cup appearance, having last featured at the tournament in Mexico in 1986, when they lost all three of their group matches.

Their route to qualification was long and demanding. Iraq had to come through three different AFC qualification stages before sealing their place by beating Bolivia 2-1 in an inter-confederation playoff in April. That achievement has given the national team a major lift and restored Iraq to the world stage after a 40-year absence.

Since Arnold’s appointment, Iraq have shown encouraging progress. They have won nine of their last 14 international matches, drawing two and losing three. Back-to-back defeats against Algeria and Jordan in the Arab Cup at the end of 2025 were setbacks, but they responded well with victories over Bolivia and Andorra, including a 1-0 friendly win over the latter last month.

Their upcoming World Cup group will be extremely challenging as Iraq have been drawn in Group I alongside France, Senegal, and Norway, with their opening fixture coming against Norway on June 16. Facing Spain before that match should help them prepare for the technical level and intensity they are likely to encounter in North America. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Spain

Spain are expected to manage several key players carefully as Luis de la Fuente uses this friendly to build rhythm before the World Cup without taking unnecessary risks. Lamine Yamal is still dealing with a hamstring problem and is unlikely to be involved against Iraq. Nico Williams and Mikel Merino are also doubtful after recently struggling with groin and foot injuries, respectively.

There are no suspension concerns for La Roja heading into Thursday’s match. The main selection issues are fitness and workload related. David Raya, Martin Zubimendi and Fabian Ruiz were all involved in last weekend’s Champions League final, so De la Fuente may decide to rest the trio or limit their minutes.

Spain are likely to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Unai Simon starting as the goalkeeper. Pedro Porro should operate at right-back, where his crossing ability and forward runs can give Spain width from deep areas. Marc Pubill could start as one of the centre-backs, potentially making his senior debut, while Pau Cubarsi may partner him in central defence. Marc Cucurella is expected to start at left-back.

In midfield, Gavi is likely to start on the right side of the central three, while Rodri should anchor the midfield as the deepest player, controlling the tempo and helping Spain recycle possession with authority. Pedri is expected to complete the midfield unit from the left side, offering the ability to unlock Iraq’s defensive block with quick combinations.

In attack, Yeremy Pino could start on the right wing, with Ferran Torres on the opposite flank. Mikel Oyarzabal is expected to lead the line as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Simon; Porro, Pubill, Cubarsi, Cucurella; Gavi, Rodri, Pedri; Pino, Oyarzabal, Torres

Iraq

There are no major injury or suspension concerns reported for Iraq ahead of this fixture. Graham Arnold should therefore have a strong group available, allowing him to select a competitive side as the Lions of Mesopotamia continue their preparations for the World Cup. With Spain expected to control the ball, Iraq may prioritise defensive organisation, physical discipline and quick transitions when chances arise.

Iraq are likely to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Jalal Hassan starting in goal. Hussein Ali is expected to operate at right-back, where he will need to remain disciplined against Spain’s wide attackers. Zaid Tahseen should start as one of the centre-backs, with Akam Hashim likely to partner him in central defence. Merchas Doski is expected to feature at left-back, where his defensive positioning and ability to cover wide areas will be important.

In midfield, Youssef Amyn could start on the right side, offering work rate and support during defensive phases. Amir Al-Ammari is likely to play centrally, helping Iraq compete for second balls and progress possession when possible. Aimar Sher could partner him in the middle of the pitch, providing energy and balance against Spain’s technically strong midfield.

Ibrahim Bayesh is expected to start on the left flank, where he can offer pace and a counter-attacking outlet. Up front, Ali Al-Hamadi should start as one of the two forwards, using his movement to stretch Spain’s defensive line and Aymen Hussein is expected to lead the attack alongside him.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Hassan; Hussein Ali, Tahseen, Hashem, Doski; Amyn, Al-Ammari, Sher, Bayesh; Al-Hamadi, Hussein

Key Stats

Spain are ranked second in the FIFA world rankings, while Iraq are currently placed 57th.

Spain went unbeaten in their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, winning five and drawing one of their six matches.

Spain have lost only one of their last 28 international matches across all competitions, with that defeat coming on penalties against Portugal in the 2025 UEFA Nations League final.

Iraq are preparing for only their second World Cup appearance and their first since the 1986 edition in Mexico.

Spain won the only previous meeting between the two nations, beating Iraq 1-0 in the 2009 Confederations Cup thanks to a second-half goal from David Villa.

Player to Watch

Pedri

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Pedri will be the player to watch when Spain face Iraq, as his creativity and control could shape the rhythm of the match from midfield. The hosts are expected to dominate possession, and that will place extra importance on players who can break lines, move the ball quickly and unlock a compact defensive structure. Iraq are likely to defend deep for long spells, so Pedri’s ability to find pockets of space between midfield and attack could be vital.

Operating on the left side of Spain’s midfield three, the Barcelona playmaker can combine closely with Marc Cucurella and Ferran Torres while also linking with Rodri and Gavi in central areas. His quick passing, press resistance and intelligence in tight spaces should help Spain maintain pressure around Iraq’s penalty area.

This friendly is also useful for Spain’s attacking chemistry before the World Cup. With Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams unlikely to be involved, Spain will need other creative leaders to take responsibility. If Pedri controls the tempo and supplies the front three consistently, La Roja should have enough quality to break Iraq down.

Prediction

Spain 3-0 Iraq

Spain should control the tempo of the match and create the better chances, particularly with home advantage and superior technical quality across the pitch. Iraq are likely to be disciplined and determined, but they may struggle to deal with the home side’s movement, passing rhythm and pressure in advanced areas.

The visitors can make the contest competitive if they defend compactly, but La Roja should have enough class to win comfortably and continue building momentum before the World Cup. The Hard Tackle predicts a 3-0 win for Luis de la Fuente and his charges.