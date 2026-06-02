Netherlands vs Algeria: Preview and Prediction.

The Netherlands will hope to jet off to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a win when they take on Algeria at the De Kuip.

The Netherlands and Algeria will step up their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they meet in an international friendly at De Kuip on Wednesday evening.

Both nations have already booked their places in North America, and this fixture arrives at an important stage of their pre-tournament planning. For the Netherlands, it is another opportunity to fine-tune a squad that continues to carry major expectations whereas for Algeria, it is a valuable test against elite European opposition before their first World Cup appearance since 2014. With the tournament fast approaching, Ronald Koeman and Vladimir Petkovic will both view this match as more than just a fitness exercise.

The Netherlands have spent recent years hovering around the latter stages of major competitions without managing to turn promise into silverware. They reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024, were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup, and also exited at the last-eight stage of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League. They remain a strong tournament side with elite-level players across the pitch, but the final step has continued to elude them. The 2026 World Cup will offer another chance to chase the global title that has slipped away from the nation so many times before.

Koeman’s men will begin their World Cup campaign against Japan later this month, and they have been handed a group that requires immediate focus. Sweden and Tunisia also await in Group F, making it essential for the Netherlands to start with intensity and avoid early complications.

The Netherlands enter this contest in good form. They went unbeaten in World Cup qualifying, winning six and drawing two of their eight matches to finish above Poland. That campaign offered signs of control and consistency, and Koeman will hope his side can carry that stability into the tournament.

The Oranje are now on a 10-match unbeaten run, and returning to De Kuip should give them an added lift. Rotterdam has often been a strong venue for them and their record there gives them every reason to believe they can continue their momentum before travelling to North America.

Algeria, meanwhile, arrive with a very different kind of motivation. The Fennec Foxes are preparing for their first World Cup appearance in 12 years, and there is a genuine sense of anticipation around the squad after a strong qualification campaign.

Petkovic’s side topped Group G in CAF qualifying and lost only once across 10 matches. They secured qualification with a game to spare, which reflected the control they showed throughout the campaign. For a nation that has waited since 2014 to return to the World Cup stage, that achievement was significant.

Their group in North America will not be easy. Algeria have been drawn alongside Jordan, Austria and defending champions Argentina in Group J. Starting against Argentina in Kansas City will be a major challenge, and that makes this friendly against the Netherlands an ideal preparation match.

Facing the Oranje should give Algeria a clear picture of how they cope against a technically strong side capable of controlling possession and attacking through several channels. Petkovic will want his players to stay compact, defend with discipline and show enough threat on transitions to trouble the Dutch backline.

Algeria’s recent defensive record is encouraging. After beating Guatemala 7-0 and drawing 0-0 with Uruguay in March, the Fennec Foxes have now kept clean sheets in five of their last seven matches. That solidity will be vital if they are to make an impact at the World Cup. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Netherlands

Ronald Koeman took extra time before finalising his World Cup squad, delaying the announcement by two days so that Memphis Depay and Jurrien Timber could be properly assessed. Both players had been dealing with fitness concerns, but they have recovered sufficiently to be included in the 26-man squad, giving the Netherlands an important boost before the tournament.

There is also a first senior call-up for West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville. The wide attacker was unable to join the squad in March because of injury, but he now has a chance to impress Koeman before the World Cup begins. In midfield, Atalanta captain Marten de Roon has been brought in as a replacement for Jerdy Schouten, who has been ruled out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

There are no suspension concerns for the Netherlands heading into the match against Algeria. The main absentees are injury-related, with Jerdy Schouten, Stefan de Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt and Xavi Simons unavailable. Memphis Depay and Jurrien Timber had fitness doubts before the squad announcement, but both have been included and could be managed carefully. Crysencio Summerville is available after missing the previous international window through injury.

The Netherlands are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Bart Verbruggen starting in goal. In defence, Mats Wieffer could be used at right-back, giving Koeman a disciplined option on that side. Jan Paul van Hecke is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, while captain Virgil van Dijk should lead the back line from the left centre-back position. Micky van de Ven is expected to operate at left-back, where his pace and recovery speed can help the Netherlands defend transitions while also supporting attacks from deep.

In midfield, Frenkie de Jong should start as one of the two deeper midfielders and will be responsible for controlling the tempo, progressing the ball and helping the Netherlands play through Algeria’s defensive block. Ryan Gravenberch is expected to partner him in the double pivot, adding physicality, ball-carrying ability and forward runs from midfield.

Further forward, Donyell Malen is likely to start on the right wing, where his direct movement and finishing instincts can trouble Algeria’s defence. Tijjani Reijnders should occupy the central attacking midfield role, linking midfield with attack and arriving in advanced areas. Cody Gakpo is expected to start from the left wing, giving the Netherlands a goal threat from wide areas as well as the ability to drift inside. Brian Brobbey is likely to lead the line as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; De Jong, Gravenberch; Malen, Reijnders, Gakpo; Brobbey

Algeria

Algeria head into this friendly with a squad that blends experienced leaders with several important returnees. One of the notable inclusions is Nabil Bentaleb, who has been recalled after missing out on Algeria’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign. His return gives Vladimir Petkovic another experienced midfield option, although the absence of Ismael Bennacer is a significant talking point, as the midfielder has surprisingly been left out of the squad.

Amine Gouiri is also available after missing the Africa Cup of Nations because of a shoulder problem. The Marseille forward has already shown encouraging signs since returning to the international setup, having been directly involved in three goals during Algeria’s 7-0 win over Guatemala. His movement, link-up play and finishing ability could make him a key figure in Algeria’s attack against the Netherlands.

There are no major suspension concerns for Algeria ahead of this friendly. The main squad-related updates are injury and selection-based, with Ismael Bennacer missing out despite his importance to the national team. Amine Gouiri has recovered from the shoulder issue that ruled him out of AFCON, while goalkeeper Luca Zidane has been included despite suffering a serious facial injury in La Liga last month. Riyad Mahrez is expected to captain the side and provide leadership from the right flank.

Algeria are expected to set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Melvin Mastil likely to start in goal. In defence, Rafik Belghali could operate at right-back, offering energy and support on the flank. Aissa Mandi is expected to start as one of the centre-backs, bringing experience and organisation to the back line, while Ramy Bensebaini should partner him in central defence. Rayan Ait-Nouri is likely to start at left-back, where his attacking qualities and ability to carry the ball forward can help Algeria progress from deeper areas.

In midfield, Houssem Aouar is expected to play as one of the two deeper central midfielders and Ramiz Zerrouki should partner him in the double pivot. Further forward, Riyad Mahrez is set to start on the right wing and captain the team while Ibrahim Maza is likely to operate as the central attacking midfielder and Fares Chaibi is expected to start from the left wing Amine Gouiri should lead the line as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Mastil; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait-Nouri; Aouar, Zerrouki; Mahrez, Maza, Chaibi; Gouiri

Key Stats

The Netherlands are unbeaten in their last 10 matches across all competitions.

The Oranje went through their World Cup qualifying campaign without defeat, winning six and drawing two of their eight matches to finish above Poland.

The Netherlands have been especially difficult to beat at De Kuip, where they traditionally enjoy one of their strongest home records.

Algeria lost only once in 10 CAF World Cup qualifying matches, topping Group G and securing qualification with one fixture to spare.

Algeria have kept clean sheets in five of their last seven matches.

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Cody Gakpo

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Algeria have been difficult to break down in recent matches, keeping clean sheets in five of their last seven games. That means the Netherlands will need players who can create danger not only through structured possession but also through sharp movement in and around the penalty area. Gakpo fits that role perfectly.

Starting from the left wing, the Liverpool forward can drift inside onto his stronger foot, combine with the central striker and attack the spaces between Algeria’s right-back and centre-back. His ability to shoot from distance, arrive at the back post and link play with Tijjani Reijnders and Brian Brobbey gives the Oranje a valuable attacking outlet.

With Koeman still fine-tuning his forward line before the World Cup, this friendly is also an important opportunity for Gakpo to strengthen his claim for a starting role. If he finds rhythm early, Algeria’s compact defensive shape could be stretched throughout the evening.

Prediction

Netherlands 2-0 Algeria

The Netherlands should have the greater control of possession and the stronger attacking depth, particularly with the advantage of playing at De Kuip. Algeria’s defensive form suggests they will not be easy to break down, and their compact structure could frustrate Oranje for spells.

However, Ronald Koeman’s side have enough quality and tournament experience to find a breakthrough, especially if they move the ball quickly and create overloads in wide areas. Algeria can make the contest competitive, but the Netherlands should edge it.