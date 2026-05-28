PSG vs Arsenal: Preview and Prediction

The UEFA Champions League final is upon us, with PSG facing significant battle against Premier League champions Arsenal to retain their European crown.

Luis Enrique was confident in his media coverage in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final, insisting his side are better prepared than last season. At the time, PSG inflicted the heaviest-ever Champions League final defeat on Inter Milan with a 5-0 scoreline to secure their maiden top-tier European crown.

Heading to Budapest, Enrique can lead this PSG side to become only the second team to win back-to-back Champions League titles, a feat achieved only by Real Madrid in the modern era. The Ligue 1 champions have also navigated a tough road to the final, facing AS Monaco (playoffs), Chelsea, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich.

Their meeting with Arsenal will resurface memories from last season, when the two teams faced off in the semi-final. PSG did struggle to contain the Gunners at times, but got over the line courtesy of their clinical finishing. The Parisians will aim for another victory in the Budapest final as they enter this grand showdown as the favourites against the best defensive setup in Europe.

Winning the Ligue 1 title is routine for PSG but an anomaly for Arsenal, who lifted the Premier League title after a 22-year wait. Having secured the title courtesy of Manchester City’s slip-up against Bournemouth more than a week ago, Mikel Arteta and his players lifted the trophy on Sunday following their final league game away at Crystal Palace.

Arteta will be relieved to have had ample time to prepare for the Champions League final, Arsenal’s first in 20 years (after 2006). Until two weeks ago, the title race was expected to go down to the wire, but now the Gunners are well-rested and ready for the Budapest final.

Winning the Premier League title feels like Arsenal have shrugged off the burden, and they head into the final with confidence. The Champions League, however, has never been won by the Gunners. They are closer than ever to achieving that, despite entering this showdown as slight underdogs.

Team News & Tactics

PSG

Luis Enrique could have a full-strength squad available, barring Quentin Ndjantou and Lucas Chevalier. However, Matvey Safonov is already the established first-choice goalkeeper, so that should not be an issue for Enrique.

The main concerns surround Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi. Dembele suffered a calf issue on the final day of the Ligue 1 season, which forced him to come off after 27 minutes. The general consensus is that the substitution was precautionary, and he should be fit.

Nuno Mendes also has a thigh problem but is expected to recover in time. Hakimi, however, remains in doubt due to a hamstring issue. Although the Moroccan internatioanl has resumed training, there is uncertainty over whether he is fit to start. Warren Zaire-Emery could deputise at right-back if needed.

The rest of the team largely picks itself, including the midfield trio of Joao Neves, Vitinha, and Fabian Ruiz. Dembele is expected to lead the line alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue if fit and available.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Safonov; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Arsenal

Arsenal have received multiple injury boosts in the last two weeks, with Mikel Merino returning to action against Crystal Palace on the final day of the season. Jurrien Timber has also resumed full training and has travelled with the squad to Budapest, although Arteta will make a late decision on his involvement.

If Timber does not start, Cristhian Mosquera is likely to feature at right-back, with Ben White sidelined due to a knee injury. There is also concern over Noni Madueke, who went off against Crystal Palace with a hamstring issue and remains a doubt.

Mikel Arteta faces a selection dilemma in midfield alongside Declan Rice, with Myles Lewis-Skelly and Eberechi Eze both in contention. Martin Odegaard is expected to feature in the attacking midfield role, but Martin Zubimendi could remain on the bench.

Riccardo Calafiori is expected to start at left-back, with Leandro Trossard on the left wing ahead of him and Bukayo Saka taking his place on the rightf alnk. Arteta may opt for Kai Havertz over Viktor Gyokeres to spearhead his team’s attack.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Havertz

Key Stats

PSG and Arsenal have previously met seven times, with both sides having two wins apiece (D3). Before losing both games against Paris last season, Arsenal had won three successive matches against French teams, all without conceding. However, they have managed only five victories in their last 12 games involving Ligue 1 opponents (D2 L5).

PSG are aiming to become the first club since Real Madrid (2017 and 2018) to successfully defend the UEFA Champions League title. They have lost only one of their last 12 matches against English opposition (W9 D2) and are unbeaten in nine (W7 D2).

PSG have scored 44 goals in this season’s competition, one short of the modern-era single-season record. Les Parisiens have lost only two of their last 20 European matches (W13 D5) and only two of their last 17 in the Champions League knockout phase (W13 D2).

Arsenal are unbeaten in this season’s Champions League campaign. The Gunners have conceded only six goals in their 14 matches this season.

Arsenal’s tally of nine clean sheets this season is one short of the record for a single Champions League campaign, held jointly by Arsenal themselves (2005/06) and Real Madrid (2015/16).

Player to Watch

Bukayo Saka

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There are many contenders for this section, but in the context of Arsenal’s pursuit of a first-ever UEFA Champions League crown, Saka stands out. The Gunners have not been the most prolific attacking side, but when the Englishman performs, they become significantly more dangerous.

After securing the long-awaited Premier League title, Saka will be eager to end Arsenal’s European drought. As a homegrown talent, he represents their biggest attacking threat and could trouble the PSG backline, particularly Nuno Mendes.

Prediction

PSG 2-2 Arsenal (Arsenal to win on penalties)

PSG enter the Budapest final as favourites to retain their crown, with their attacking strength being their biggest asset. However, the French heavyweights will face a resolute Arsenal defence that concedes very few chances.

Arsenal may be the slight underdogs, but they have the ability to turn games in their favour when at their best. Set-pieces remain a key weapon for Arteta’s side. This contest could end in a draw, with the Gunners potentially prevailing in extra time or on penalties.