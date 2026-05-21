RC Lens vs OGC Nice: Preview and Prediction.

RC Lens will hope to secure their first-ever Coupe de France crown when they face OGC Nice on Friday night.

A historic opportunity awaits at the Stade de France on Friday night as RC Lens and OGC Nice battle for Coupe de France glory. For Lens, the final represents a chance to capture the first Coupe de France title in the club’s history and crown what has already been a magnificent campaign under Pierre Sage and for OGC Nice, meanwhile, the stakes could hardly be greater.

While Le Gym continue battling to avoid relegation through a tense playoff scenario domestically, Claude Puel’s side now have a remarkable opportunity to rescue their season entirely with major silverware.

Lens arrive in Saint-Denis carrying enormous momentum and confidence after narrowly missing out on the Ligue 1 title race, Les Sang et Or have firmly established themselves once again among France’s elite clubs. Pierre Sage has overseen an outstanding campaign, guiding Lens to a second-place finish in Ligue 1 for the first time since 2022/23 while building one of the division’s most entertaining attacking sides.

Their route to the final has reflected that attacking identity perfectly as they have scored 16 goals across their four Coupe de France matches leading into Friday’s showdown, including an emphatic 4-1 victory over Toulouse FC in the semi-final. This will be Lens’ fourth Coupe de France final appearance, though history has not always been kind to them at this stage. They have lost two of their previous three finals by a single-goal margin, adding further emotional tension to Friday’s occasion.

Still, there is a growing sense this current squad may finally be ready to change history as their attacking balance, intensity and tactical organisation under Sage have made Lens one of the most complete teams in French football this season. Even more importantly, they arrive in far more stable form than their opponents.

Nice’s path to the final has unfolded very differently and despite their deeply disappointing Ligue 1 campaign and looming relegation playoff, Claude Puel’s side have somehow managed to produce consistently strong performances in the Coupe de France. Le Gym eliminated three Ligue 1 clubs en route to the final and stunned RC Strasbourg Alsace 2-0 in the semifinal to book their place at the Stade de France.

Defensively, they have been particularly impressive throughout the tournament as Nice have conceded more than once in only a single Coupe de France match this season and enter the final after consecutive clean sheets. Their ability to remain compact, disciplined and difficult to break down has become central to their cup run.

Historically, Nice possess more experience at this stage than Lens as Nice have won three of their five Coupe de France finals, although their most recent appearance ended in painful disappointment when they lost 1-0 to FC Nantes in the 2022 final at the Stade de France. Interestingly, recent head-to-head history also slightly favours Nice. They are unbeaten in seven of their last eight meetings with Lens across all competitions and famously crushed them 5-0 in the clubs’ only previous Coupe de France meeting back in 1954.

Lens will likely attempt to dominate territory and attack aggressively through wide areas and quick transitions, while Nice may prefer a more cautious and reactive approach built around defensive compactness and counterattacking opportunities. After such a strong season, failing to secure silverware would leave a lingering sense of missed opportunity.

Nice, by contrast, enter the final with far less expectation and everything to gain after a difficult domestic campaign and that underdog mentality could make them extremely dangerous. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

RC Lens

Lens head into the Coupe de France final carrying a few injury concerns, particularly in defensive areas, although Pierre Sage still has the core of his strongest lineup available for Friday’s showdown at the Stade de France.

Goalkeeper Regis Gurtner and defender Samson Baidoo are both doubts because of hamstring injuries and could miss the final entirely. Meanwhile, experienced centre-back Jonathan Gradit continues struggling with a lower leg issue and is considered unlikely to feature. Despite those concerns, Lens arrive in outstanding attacking form following their emphatic semi-final victory over Toulouse. Florian Thauvin, Allan Saint-Maximin, Matthieu Udol, and Adrien Thomasson all found the net during the dominant 4-1 triumph that secured Lens’ place in the final.

Pierre Sage is expected to continue with his aggressive and fluid 3-4-2-1 system, which has become central to Lens’s identity throughout the season. Robin Risser should continue in goal behind a back three featuring Ismaelo Ganiou, Nidal Celik, and Malang Sarr.

The wing-back roles are likely to be occupied by Ruben Aguilar on the right side and Matthieu Udol on the left. Both players are expected to play major attacking roles by pushing high up the pitch and stretching Nice defensively.

In central midfield, Adrien Thomasson should partner Andrija Bulatovic. The former’s energy, pressing and ability to arrive late into attacking areas have been extremely important during Lens’ cup run, while the latter provides composure and defensive balance in possession. Up forward, Florian Thauvin and Allan Saint-Maximin are expected to operate behind the striker in highly fluid attacking roles. Their creativity, dribbling ability and movement between the lines give Lens enormous unpredictability in the final third.

Leading the line, Odsonne Edouard should spearhead the attack. The striker’s hold-up play and penalty-box movement could become crucial against a Nice defence that has generally remained compact and difficult to break down throughout this Coupe de France campaign.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Risser; Ganiou, Celik, Sarr; Aguilar, Thomasson, Bulatovic, Udol; Thauvin, Saint-Maximin; Edouard

OGC Nice

Nice head into the Coupe de France final carrying several important fitness concerns, particularly in defensive areas, as Claude Puel attempts to guide the club toward a first major trophy this century. Defender Moise Bombito remains questionable because of a lower leg issue, while both Mohamed Abdelmonem and Youssouf Ndayishimiye are dealing with muscle injuries ahead of Friday’s final. There is also uncertainty surrounding Everton Pereira, who is struggling with an ankle problem.

Despite those injury concerns, Nice produced one of their strongest performances of the season during the semi-final victory over RC Strasbourg. Elye Wahi scored twice in the second half to secure a 2-0 triumph, while goalkeeper Maxime Dupe enjoyed a relatively comfortable evening and was required to make only one save for the clean sheet.

Claude Puel is expected to continue with a compact and disciplined 3-4-2-1 formation designed to remain defensively organised while attacking quickly through transitions and wide areas. Yehvann Diouf should continue in goal behind a back three featuring Antoine Mendy, Juma Bah and Kojo Peprah Oppong.

The wing-back positions are expected to be occupied by Jonathan Clauss on the right side and Morgan Sanson on the opposite flank. Clauss’s attacking delivery and overlapping movement remain especially important when Nice attempt to stretch opposition defences.

In central midfield, Charles Vanhoutte should partner Hicham Boudaoui. The latter’s pressing intensity and ball-carrying ability could become crucial if Nice are to disrupt Lens’ rhythm in midfield areas. Upfront, Mohamed-Ali Cho and Sofiane Diop are expected to operate behind the striker in fluid attacking roles. Their pace, movement and technical ability will be central to Nice’s counterattacking approach.

Leading the line, Elye Wahi should once again spearhead the attack after his decisive semi-final brace. The striker’s speed, direct running and ability to attack space behind the defence could prove especially dangerous against Lens’ aggressive back-three system if Nice are able to transition quickly during the final.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Diouf; Mendy, Bah, Oppong; Clauss, Vanhoutte, Boudaoui, Sanson; Cho, Diop; Wahi

Key Stats

Lens have scored 16 goals in their four Coupe de France matches leading into the final.

Nice have conceded more than one goal in only one Coupe de France match this season.

Lens are appearing in their fourth Coupe de France final and are chasing the first Coupe de France title in club history.

Nice are unbeaten in seven of their last eight meetings against RC Lens across all competitions.

Player to Watch

Florian Thauvin

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Big finals are often decided by players capable of producing moments of composure and creativity under pressure, and Florian Thauvin could become exactly that figure for Lens at the Stade de France.

The experienced French attacker has quietly played a major role in Lens’ impressive Coupe de France run, bringing leadership, technical quality and attacking intelligence to Pierre Sage’s dynamic system. His goal in the emphatic semifinal victory over Toulouse further highlighted the confidence and sharpness he currently carries into the final.

What makes Thauvin especially important is his versatility in the final third as he can drift centrally to create overloads, attack from wider positions or operate between defensive lines to link midfield and attack. Against a Nice side expected to defend compactly and look to frustrate Lens, Thauvin’s creativity and decision-making in tight spaces could become absolutely crucial.

This matchup also suits his strengths stylistically and Nice will likely attempt to remain organised defensively and attack on the counter, meaning Lens may dominate possession for long periods. In those situations, players capable of unlocking stubborn defensive structures become invaluable, and Thauvin’s vision, passing range and ability to deliver decisive final balls make him one of the most dangerous players on the pitch.

Lens are chasing the first Coupe de France triumph in club history, and experienced players like Thauvin will carry enormous responsibility in helping the team manage the pressure of such a historic night. If Lens are to finally lift the trophy, expect Florian Thauvin to play a central role in making that happen.

Prediction

RC Lens 2-1 OGC Nice

This final feels tighter than the league table may initially suggest. Nice have repeatedly shown throughout the Coupe de France that they are capable of frustrating stronger opponents through defensive organisation and disciplined tactical execution.

However, Lens have been one of France’s most impressive teams all season and arrive with significantly greater attacking consistency, confidence and momentum.

Pierre Sage’s side possess more balance across the pitch, and their firepower could eventually become decisive against a Nice side that has struggled badly in Ligue 1 throughout much of the campaign. Expect a tense and competitive final, but Lens may finally make history.