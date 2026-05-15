Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Preview and Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion are still in with a chance of Champions League football, and they must treat this upcoming visit to Leeds United as a must-win contest.

Leeds United are set to treat their fans at Elland Road to the final league fixture of the season at the venue, as Daniel Farke will want a strong performance. The newcomers have already secured their safety after taking a point away at Tottenham last time out, and they will aim to finish the campaign on a high note.

It has been a story of two halves. Following their struggles in the first 13 games of the season, Leeds United have suffered defeat only four times in the subsequent 23 league matches. This form has secured their safety from relegation, while Farke’s collection of 44 points is more than what the club achieved in their previous two top-flight seasons in recent memory.

The big factor has been the performances from his players, who have collectively stepped up when it mattered most. Leeds United are on an eight-game unbeaten run, and should they beat Brighton, it would be their fourth win in six games, which is excellent form for any team near the relegation zone.

Fabian Hurzeler has done a fabulous job, considering the team collected only six points between Gameweek 14 and Gameweek 26. However, they have since taken 22 points from the 30 available after that dreadful run, which has placed the Seagulls in a promising position that could even end with Champions League football.

The immediate objective, with two games remaining, is to overtake Bournemouth in sixth, with the Cherries holding a two-point advantage. However, there is also a chance to break into the top five if either Aston Villa or Liverpool lose their remaining games and Brighton wins theirs. They have a much superior goal difference to Villa, who incidentally take on Liverpool on Friday night.

It is a slim chance, but a chance nonetheless for Brighton, who can also play Champions League football if they finish sixth and Villa win the Europa League. Either way, there is so much to play for in the final games of the campaign, as Hurzeler will want a major push from his players to achieve something special in what has been a mixed-bag season for the Seagulls.

Team News & Tactics

Leeds United

Farke is likely to put together his strongest available lineup in a bid to finish strongly on home soil. Ethan Ampadu is a significant doubt, as the manager stated that he is dealing with an illness. Hence, there could be changes in midfield, with Sean Longstaff’s impressive cameo potentially earning him a start alongside Anton Stach and Ao Tanaka.

There are also doubts over key attacker Noah Okafor, as well as defenders Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson. In the absence of Bogle, Daniel James could be handed the right wing-back berth, while James Justin could move to the left-hand side.

At the back, Joe Rodon, Jaka Bijol, and Pascal Struijk could resume their partnership. Brendan Aaronson could complete the attacking setup alongside key man Dominic Calvert-Lewin up front.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2) – Darlow; Rodon, Bijol, Struijk; James, Stach, Longstaff, Tanaka, Justin; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton boss Hurzeler is hoping to have a strong squad available for the final stretch, as he intends to make full use of it in a bid to achieve Champions League football next season. Hence, there will be a place for Carlos Baleba in midfield, but they are without flying winger Kaoru Mitoma, who could even miss the World Cup.

Stefan Tzimas and Adam Webster are the other confirmed absentees, while there are doubts over Mats Wieffer and Diego Gomez as things stand. Should the former miss out, Ferdi Kadioglu could move into his customary right-back role, which could see Maxim De Cuyper start at left-back.

Pascal Gross is certain to start in midfield, while Georginio Rutter could replace Mitoma on the left flank. Jack Hinshelwood, Danny Welbeck, and Yankuba Minteh are all primed to make their presence felt in the starting eleven, as Brighton are expected to go full strength against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3) – Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Hinshelwood, Baleba, Gross; Minteh, Welbeck, Rutter

Key Stats

Leeds United are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games.

Leeds United are winless against Brighton in their last seven meetings in the Premier League.

Brighton have lost only one of their last 10 visits to Elland Road.

Brighton have collected 22 points from their last 10 Premier League games.

Player to Watch

Danny Welbeck

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This could be a game featuring two strikers eager to make a late impression on Thomas Tuchel before he names his World Cup squad. Welbeck, who has been in imperious form all season for Brighton, is probably competing with a few strikers, a group that could also include Leeds United’s Calvert-Lewin.

Welbeck is on course to finish the season as the best English attacker in the league, and he could add further gloss to that record with a goal or two at Elland Road. There is pressure on Brighton to seize a late opportunity to finish in the Champions League places, and players like Welbeck will be key if the Seagulls are to dream of a win here.

Prediction

Leeds United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United are in a tremendous vein of form, but the only difference in this game compared to the others is that the pressure is off them. Despite their eagerness to finish strongly on home soil, they are set to face a Brighton side desperate to test themselves by finishing in the Champions League places.

Brighton will be highly motivated heading to Elland Road, with Hurzeler keen to push his side towards a vital win and extend their impressive record at this ground. The Seagulls are slight favourites to secure all three points and take their chances of finishing in the Champions League places, or at least consolidating sixth place, into the final day of the season.