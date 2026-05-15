Wolves vs Fulham: Preview and Prediction

Wolves will host Fulham at Molineux on Sunday, looking to salvage some pride in their final home game.

Wolves have been relegated from the Premier League, and they have nothing to play for ahead of the game vs Fulham at Molineux on Saturday afternoon. However, they should look to give the fans something to cheer about. They are without a win in the last six Premier League matches. It will be interesting to see if they can bounce back strongly.

On the other hand, the London club is struggling right now. They have picked up just one win from the last five Premier League games. They will be looking to secure a place in the top half of the table. They are 11th in the standings right now. A win here could prove to be vital for them. It remains to be seen whether they can pick up all three points on the road.

Team News & Tactics

Wolves

The home side will be without Leon Chiwome (knee), Enso Gonzalez Medina (knee), and Sam Johnstone (shoulder). Wolves are likely to shape up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Dan Bentley in goal.

In the back three, Toti Gomes will start alongside Pedro Lima and Santiago Bueno. Jackson Tchatchoua and Hugo Bueno will start as the wing-backs here. They will look to keep things tight at the back and hit the Cottagers on the break.

As for the midfield unit, Joao Gomes and Andre Trindade will add defensive cover and control from the middle of the park.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Mateus Mane will start as the attacking midfielders here. They will add width, pace and flair to the team and help create opportunities for their teammates.

Adam Armstrong will lead the line for Wolves.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Bentley; Lima, Toti Gomes, Santiago Bueno; Tchatchoua, Joao Gomes, Andre, Hugo Bueno; Bellegarde, Mane; Armstrong

Fulham

Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) and Joachim Andersen (suspension) are ruled out of the game. Fulham will shape up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Bernd Leno in goal.

Timothy Castagne and Antonee Robinson will start as the full-backs here, and they will look to help the team at both ends of the pitch. Meanwhile, Calvin Bassey will start alongside Jorge Cuenca at the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Sander Berge and Alex Iwobi will add defensive cover and control in the middle of the park. They will look to win the ball back for their side. Josh King will start as the attacking midfielder here, and he will look to create opportunities for his teammates in the final third.

Oscar Bobb and Harry Wilson will start on the flanks, and they will look to add pace and flair to the side.

Rodrigo Muniz will lead the Fulham attack.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Leno, Castagne, Cuenca, Andersen, Robinson; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, King, Bobb; Muniz

Key Stats

21 goals have been scored in the last six matches between these two teams.

Fulham have picked up two wins from the last six Premier League matches.

Wolves are without a win in the last six Premier League matches.

Fulham have three wins from the last six matches against Wolves.

Player to Watch

Harry Wilson

The Fulham attacker is our key player to watch out for. He will look to create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net. Fulham have been overly dependent on him in the final third, and he could make a big difference here. Wolves have been quite poor at the back, and Wilson has the quality to punish them. The home side will need to keep him quiet if they want to get something out of this contest here.

Prediction

Wolves 1-2 Fulham

Teams will look to put up a fight here and grind out a positive result. On paper, Fulham are the better team, and they will look to pick up all three points. They have been quite poor in recent weeks, and Marco Silva will demand a lot more from his players. They need to win these games if they want to finish in the top half of the table. The two sides are likely to get on the sheet here, but the visitors have more quality in the final third, and they should be able to grind out a narrow victory.