Celtic vs Hearts: Preview and Prediction.

The winner takes it all at Celtic Park as Celtic welcome Hearts for the Scottish Premiership title decider this Saturday.

The Scottish Premiership title race reaches its dramatic conclusion on Saturday afternoon as Celtic host Heart of Midlothian (Hearts) at Celtic Park in a winner-takes-all showdown with the title hanging in the balance.

Few final-day scenarios could carry greater tension as Celtic enter the decisive weekend knowing victory would secure a fifth consecutive Scottish Premiership title, while Hearts need only avoid defeat in Glasgow to complete what would rank among the club’s greatest modern achievements. The atmosphere inside Celtic Park is expected to be extraordinary as two clubs with everything to play for collide in one of the biggest Scottish fixtures in recent years.

For Celtic, the remarkable turnaround under Martin O’Neill has completely transformed the title race. Following a turbulent spell earlier in the campaign under Wilfried Nancy, when the Bhoys suffered four defeats in six league matches and appeared to be drifting away from contention, O’Neill’s return as interim manager has reignited both belief and momentum throughout the club.

The improvement has been dramatic and since O’Neill’s arrival in January, Celtic have produced 13 league victories alongside just two defeats, rediscovering the relentless consistency that has defined much of their domestic dominance over the last decade. Even more impressively, the Bhoys arrive on the final day having won six consecutive league matches.

Their latest victory may also prove the most emotionally significant. The dramatic 3-2 midweek triumph against Motherwell, secured through a rather controversial 99th-minute winner from Kelechi Iheanacho, ensured the title race would remain alive heading into the final weekend. The scenes following that late goal reflected the belief now surging through Celtic Park ahead of Saturday’s decisive encounter.

Yet despite the momentum, the challenge remains enormous because standing opposite Celtic is a Hearts side that has repeatedly frustrated them throughout the entire campaign. Derek McInnes’s team have not lost a single meeting against Celtic this season. The Jambos claimed a 3-1 victory and a 2-2 draw at Tynecastle, while also producing a hugely impressive 2-1 win during their last visit to Celtic Park earlier in the campaign. That record alone should eliminate any suggestion that Hearts will simply arrive hoping to survive.

The visitors have fully earned their place at the top of the table through consistency, organisation and tactical discipline. They also travel to Glasgow in exceptional form, unbeaten across their last seven matches while collecting five victories during that stretch. McInnes has built a side extremely capable of handling emotionally charged occasions, something that will be needed at Celtic Park.

Hearts are unlikely to dominate possession at Celtic Park, but they have repeatedly shown this season that they can remain compact defensively before striking quickly during transitions. Their ability to absorb pressure and exploit moments on the counterattack has caused Celtic serious problems in previous meetings.

Celtic will almost certainly attempt to overwhelm Hearts early through aggressive pressing, quick attacking combinations and the emotional energy generated by the home crowd. O’Neill knows his side cannot afford hesitation or caution given only victory guarantees the title. However, that same urgency could also create opportunities for Hearts if Celtic become stretched defensively.

The pressure factor adds another fascinating dimension to the encounter as Celtic are chasing history and attempting to extend their domestic dynasty with a fifth straight league title. Hearts, meanwhile, arrive carrying the freedom of a side with a simpler equation: avoid defeat and become champions. How each side handles those emotions may ultimately prove just as important as the tactical battle itself. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Celtic

Celtic head into the decisive title clash against Hearts carrying a lengthy injury list that continues to test the squad depth available to Martin O’Neill. The Bhoys are without Tomas Cvancara, Colby Donovan, Julian Araujo, Kasper Schmeichel, Callum Osmand, Adam Montgomery, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota, all of whom remain unavailable through injury.

Martin O’Neill is expected to place his trust in continuity for such an enormous occasion, meaning the majority of the side that defeated Motherwell dramatically in midweek should retain their places. Celtic are likely to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation designed to maximise attacking pressure and control possession aggressively from the opening stages.

Viljami Sinisalo should continue in goal behind a back four featuring Alistair Johnston at right-back, alongside Auston Trusty and Liam Scales in central defence, while Kieran Tierney is expected to start at left-back.

In midfield, captain Callum McGregor should partner Arne Engels in the double pivot. McGregor’s leadership, composure and passing range will be critical in helping Celtic control the emotional tempo of the match, while Engels’s energy and forward movement could help create overloads around Hearts’ midfield block.

Higher up the field, Yang Hyun-jun is expected to operate from the right flank, Benjamin Nygren should occupy the central attacking midfield role, and Sebastian Tounekti is likely to provide width and direct running from the left side. Leading the attack, Daizen Maeda should once again spearhead the frontline.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Sinisalo; Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Tierney; McGregor, Engels; Yang, Nygren, Tounekti; Maeda

Hearts

Hearts travel to Celtic Park with several injury concerns of their own ahead of the decisive Scottish Premiership title clash. The Jambos are expected to be without Craig Gordon, Oisin McEntee, Tomas Magnusson, Calem Nieuwenhof, Eduardo Ageu, Finlay Pollock, Craig Halkett and Marc Leonard, all of whom remain sidelined through injury.

Given the importance of continuity and the impressive form shown recently, Derek McInnes is widely expected to retain the same starting lineup that delivered such a convincing performance against Falkirk midweek.

The Jambos are expected to line up in a compact 4-4-2 formation designed to remain defensively organised while creating opportunities through quick transitions and direct attacking play. Alexander Schwolow should continue in goal behind a back four consisting of Michael Steinwender at right-back, Frankie Kent and Stuart Findlay in central defence, while Harry Milne is expected to operate from left-back.

Across midfield, Alexandros Kyziridis should provide width and direct running from the right side, while Beni Baningime and Cameron Devlin are expected to form a hard-working and combative central midfield partnership. Blair Spittal should complete the midfield line on the left flank, where his delivery and set-piece quality could become important in such a tense encounter.

Leading the attack, captain Lawrence Shankland is expected to partner Claudio Braga in the front two. McInnes is likely to approach the contest with a strong emphasis on defensive structure and emotional discipline, knowing that Hearts only need to avoid defeat to complete a remarkable title-winning campaign at Celtic Park.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Schwolow; Steinwender, Kent, Findlay, Milne; Kyziridis, Baningime, Devlin, Spittal; Shankland, Braga

Key Stats

Celtic have won their last six Scottish Premiership matches heading into the title decider.

Heart of Midlothian are unbeaten in all three meetings against Celtic this season, recording two wins and one draw.

Daizen Maeda has scored seven goals in his last five appearances for Celtic.

Hearts are unbeaten in their last seven league matches, winning five and drawing two during that run.

Celtic have produced 13 league victories under Martin O’Neill since his return in January, losing only twice in the Scottish Premiership during that period.

Player to Watch

Daizen Maeda

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The Japanese forward arrives at the title decider in sensational form and looks poised to carry enormous attacking responsibility once again with the Scottish Premiership crown on the line.

Maeda has scored seven goals in his last five appearances, consistently delivering decisive moments during Celtic’s relentless late-season surge. What makes him especially dangerous is the intensity he brings both with and without the ball. His relentless pressing often forces defensive mistakes high up the pitch, while his pace and movement behind the defensive line constantly stretch opposition backlines.

Against a disciplined Hearts side likely to defend compactly for long periods, those qualities could become vital in breaking the game open. The pressure surrounding the occasion is enormous, but Maeda has repeatedly shown he thrives during emotionally charged matches.

Celtic Park will demand urgency, aggression and attacking bravery from the opening whistle, and few players embody those traits better than the Japanese international right now. If Celtic are to complete another dramatic title-winning comeback on Saturday afternoon, expect Daizen Maeda to be heavily involved in the decisive moments once again.

Prediction

Celtic 2-1 Hearts

Everything about this match points toward a tense, emotionally charged, and fiercely competitive title decider at Celtic Park. Hearts have consistently frustrated Celtic throughout the season and fully deserve their place at the top of the table heading into the final day. Derek McInnes’s side are organised, resilient and arrive unbeaten in seven league matches. However, Celtic’s momentum under Martin O’Neill has been extraordinary.

The Bhoys have rediscovered their intensity, attacking confidence and belief during the closing weeks of the campaign, while the atmosphere at Celtic Park should create enormous pressure from the opening whistle. The emotional energy generated by Daizen Maeda’s form and the dramatic late winner against Motherwell could also provide the perfect psychological boost heading into the decisive match.

Hearts are more than capable of making this extremely uncomfortable for the hosts, particularly through quick transitions and disciplined defending, but Celtic’s attacking momentum and home advantage may ultimately prove decisive in the biggest moment of the season.