Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid: Preview and Prediction

European hopefuls Osasuna are all set to host Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night at the Estadio El Sadar.

While back-to-back defeats have not helped Osasuna in their quest for a European spot, they still have a chance to make it with three games to go. However, they will need to secure all three points against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday to remain in contention.

The home team are tenth on the table with 42 points in their 35 outings. They are only two points away from seventh-placed Getafe, who currently occupy the UEFA Europa Conference League spot. However, the Madrid-based club do have a game in hand.

Osasuna have only won one of their last five league games, which certainly has not done them any good. The hosts are heading into this fixture on the back of defeats at the hands of Barcelona and Levante. Having thrown away a two-goal lead against Levante, they will be hoping for a much-improved performance.

Meanwhile, the visitors are fourth on the table with 63 points in their 35 outings. They are nine points clear of the team in fifth and are pretty much certain to finish fourth with just three games to go. With third-placed Villarreal five points clear, they will be looking to catch up to them.

After consecutive wins in the league, they ended up losing 1-0 to Celta Vigo last time out. Despite dominating the ball and creating quite a few chances, they were not clinical enough in front of goal. As a result, Simeone’s men will be hoping to get back to winning ways here. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Osasuna

The home team will be without the services of Sergio Herrera and Victor Munoz. Herrera is suspended, while Munoz is out with a calf injury.

Osasuna will go ahead with the 4-2-3-1 formation, where Aitor Fernandez will come into the XI to take charge between the sticks. Valentin Rosier and Abel Bretones will be the full-backs, while Flavien Enzo Boyomo will pair up with Alejandro Catena in the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Jon Moncayola and Iker Munoz will form the double pivot in the middle of the pitch. The duo will have a lot of defending to do, and they will look to create chances to hit Atletico on the break.

Aimar Oroz will take up the attacking midfielder’s role, while Ruben Garcia and Raul Morro will feature on the flanks, providing much-needed width to their attacks. Finally, Ante Budimir will lead the line for Osasuna against Atletico Madrid.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Fernandez; Rosier, Boyomo, Catena, Bretones; Munoz, Moncayola; Ruben Garcia, Oroz, Morro; Budimir

Atletico Madrid

The visitors will be without the services of quite a few of their first-team stars on Tuesday. Giuliano Simeone (thigh), Johnny Cardoso (muscle), Pablo Barrios (thigh), Nicolas Gonzalez (thigh), and Julian Alvarez (ankle) are all unavailable.

Atletico Madrid will line up in a 4-4-2 formation, where Jan Oblak will be in goal. Marc Pubill and Matteo Ruggeri are expected to be the full-backs, while Clement Lenglet and David Hancko will feature as the two central defenders.

Marco Llorente and Ademola Lookman will feature on the flanks, while Koke and Alex Baena will be the two central midfielders. The midfield four will look to ensure they dominate the ball and control the tempo of the game.

In the final third, veteran striker Antoine Griezmann will line up alongside Alexander Sorloth as part of the strike partnership. The duo will look to add to their respective goal tallies, but Griezmann will primarily pull the strings in the advanced areas, with the rest of the team playing around him.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Oblak; Pubill, Hancko, Lenglet, Ruggeri; Llorente, Koke, Baena, Lookman; Griezmann, Sorloth

Key Stats

Osasuna have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last six league outings.

The home team have only scored six goals in their last five fixtures.

In the last 20 games between the two teams, not a single fixture has produced a draw.

While Atletico do have a star-studded attack, they haven’t scored in their last two outings in all competitions.

Osasuna defeated Atletico 2-0 in the corresponding fixture last season.

Player to Watch

Alex Baena

Embed from Getty Images

With quite a few key players unavailable for Atletico Madrid, Alex Baena will have an even bigger role to play. The 24-year-old has been one of their most creative players this season, with only Julian Alvarez creating more chances for Diego Simeone’s team in La Liga.

Despite starting only 19 league games and playing just over 1,400 minutes, Baena has consistently influenced games with his vision, movement, and ability to unlock defences. While his return of two goals and three assists might not immediately stand out, his overall impact has been immense. That will again hold the key as Atletico Madrid aim to see out a frustrating season with solid performances in the final few games.

Prediction

Osasuna 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Osasuna will be desperate for a positive result as they continue their push for a European spot. While their recent form has not been ideal, playing at El Sadar always makes them a difficult team to face. Ante Budimir and company do have the quality to trouble Atletico Madrid, especially against a defence that has looked vulnerable at times this season.

However, Atletico Madrid still possess enough quality and experience to edge this contest. Diego Simeone’s men will be eager to bounce back from the disappointing defeat to Celta Vigo, and their superior attacking firepower could make the difference in a tightly contested encounter. The Hard Tackle predicts a hard-fought 2-1 win for Simeone and his charges.