Lazio vs Inter Milan: Preview and Prediction

Lazio are still in the hunt for a UEFA Europa Conference League spot as they host Inter Milan in what seems like a dress rehearsal for their Coppa Italia showdown.

Maurizio Sarri has a big decision on his hands ahead of their crucial game against Inter Milan on Saturday. Lazio are currently out of the European spot via the league standings, but are only four points behind a prospective Conference League spot.

A win over Inter Milan would certainly boost their chances of finishing seventh at the very least, but they also have a big date with the Nerazzurri in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday night, which could have far more rewarding consequences for the capital giants.

Winning the Coppa Italia allows a backdoor entry into next season’s Europa League group stages, which will be far more rewarding than a UEFA Europa Conference League berth. Hence, Sarri must decide on his priorities ahead and not put the team in a position where they end up achieving neither of their objectives.

While Lazio may come into the upcoming Serie A clash with a bit of a conundrum, Inter Milan will be much more relaxed and probably focused on the Coppa Italia Final on Wednesday. Cristian Chivu’s side were crowned league champions last weekend following a 2-0 win over Parma, with three games to spare.

A tally of 82 points was enough to clinch the Scudetto, as second-place Napoli handed them the title following their goalless draw with Como. Chivu will now set his sights on finishing his debut season at the club as their manager with a domestic double, as the Romanian manager is likely to prioritise the Coppa Italia final later on Wednesday.

As for the league game against Lazio, the away side will want to put in a competitive display, worthy enough after only being crowned champions last weekend. This game has the hallmarks of being a tricky encounter for Lazio more than Inter Milan, as both sets of managers are likely to focus on their tasks on Wednesday rather than on Saturday.

Team News & Tactics

Lazio

Maurizio Sarri may have a selection headache for the upcoming game against Inter Milan, considering Lazio must face the Nerazzurri in midweek in the Coppa Italia final. There is the element of wanting to keep his top performers fit, but the manager may not want to risk their league position for the dream of winning the Coppa Italia in midweek.

Hence, there is a big chance that Sarri might keep an unchanged lineup from their win over Cremonese, as Alessio Romagnoli and Oliver Provstgaard will feature at the heart of the defence. Adam Marusic and Nuno Tavares will feature in the full-back roles, while Patric will sit at the base of their midfield.

Toma Basic and Kenneth Taylor will feature alongside Patric in the midfield settings. Daniel Maldini will be called upon again to lead the line, with Gustav Isaksen and Mattia Zaccagni providing the width in the front three.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Motta; Marusic, Provstgaard, Romagnoli, Tavares; Basic, Patric, Taylor; Isaksen, Maldini, Zaccagni

Inter Milan

Cristian Chivu could ring in the changes for this one, and the hosts could be without key midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu for this game at the weekend, as well as in midweek. Hence, there is the element of finding the right solution for the weekend, as the manager will lend his total focus on the cup final on Wednesday as a priority.

Carlos Augusto, Yann Bisseck, and Stefan de Vrij could feature in the backline, while Piotr Zielinski and Davide Frattesi could feature alongside Henrikh Mkhitaryan in midfield. Nicolo Barella could be rested, while Luis Henrique could replace Denzel Dumfries on the wings.

Chivu could risk using his two young attackers, Ange-Yoan Bonny and Francesco Pio Esposito, rather than his experienced duo of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram. The latter two will be kept fresh for the cup final, as that game is the priority for Chivu.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Sommer; Bisseck, de Vrij, Augusto; Henrique, Frattesi, Mkhitaryan, Zielinski, Dimarco; Bonny, Esposito

Key Stats

Lazio have failed to beat Inter Milan in each of their last six meetings.

Lazio have lost just once in their last six games across all competitions.

Inter Milan are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions.

Federico Dimarco has set the assists record for a single season in Serie A with 18.

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Federico Dimarco

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The attacking wing-back has had another sensational season for Inter Milan, and he has helped them in a big way to reclaim the Serie A title. The six goals aside, the 18 assists in the league stand out, and that coming from a wing-back is even more impressive.

Cristian Chivu considers him one of the most important stars in the team, and while he could make wholesale changes across the board for Saturday, Dimarco will keep his place. The left wing-back has already set the record for assists in a single Serie A season, and it is only justified to keep selecting him to improve that number.

Prediction

Lazio 1-3 Inter Milan

Lazio are the team under extreme pressure and in a bit of a catch-22 situation with their game on the weekend and then on Wednesday. Maurizio Sarri could use his strongest lineup; however, the pressure could bring changes to their performances, which could allow Inter Milan to take advantage.

Inter Milan will be in a confident mood and without any pressure after clinching the Serie A title. Cristian Chivu’s men are expected to cruise past Lazio and get three more points on the board, heaping more problems on Sarri’s side.