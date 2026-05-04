Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: Preview and Prediction

The Emirates will play host to an intense UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg as Arsenal battle it out with Atletico Madrid.

Following a keenly-contested first-leg encounter between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal at Estadio Metropolitano, which ended in a 1-1 draw, the tie provided the kind of spice that was lacking in the other game between PSG and Bayern Munich. However, the game was dominated by a few tense VAR calls, which led to one penalty being awarded for Atletico Madrid and one being ruled out for Arsenal.

On balance, the 1-1 scoreline was fair given the tactical intensity of the game, and Mikel Arteta will hope to do better in the reverse leg at the Emirates. Arsenal, who have come under a lot of criticism for their performances over the month of April, kick-started May in style with a stellar win over Fulham on Saturday.

A three-goal victory over their fellow Londoners showed Arteta has brought the rhythm back in the team, and the fans will eagerly await Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. Reaching the Champions League final will be a big statement from the Gunners, and should they get through that game successfully, it could mark a huge turning point in their season, especially with the Premier League run-in getting increasingly tense with each passing week.

Atletico Madrid will be prepared for the mammoth encounter at the Emirates, and they got through the weekend with a stellar 2-0 win away at Valencia. Goals from Iker Luque Sierra and Miguel Llorente proved enough to secure the three points and confirm their place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Diego Simeone put out a much-changed side, resting all their key stars for the big encounter against Arsenal. Whether that will work out in their favour or spoil the rhythm of their game remains the question, but the move did secure the availability of key players.

Atletico Madrid will expect an intense response from Arsenal and will be prepared to put up a fight at the Emirates. This game will be a huge tactical battle between the two sets of managers, with Diego Simeone the more experienced of the two bosses, as he will aim to put that to use on Tuesday night.

Team News & Tactics

Arsenal

A few key names were missing from the starting lineup against Fulham, and some on the team sheet did make a huge impression. Myles Lewis-Skelly was the surprise name, as were Leandro Trossard and Riccardo Calafiori, with the trio managing to impress with their individual performances. Whether that is enough to get their names on the teamsheet on Tuesday remains the question.

On the injury front, Mikel Arteta stated that Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard are pushing to play the UEFA semi-final second leg after their recent problems. The only possible selection headache for the manager is choosing between Lewis-Skelly and Martin Zubimendi, although it could be the latter starting alongside Declan Rice in the Arsenal midfield, given the Spaniard was only an option off the bench against Fulham.

Bukayo Saka was sensational at the weekend and is poised to start after Arteta took him off at half-time, which he later explained was a planned change. Similarly, Trossard’s performances could put him back among the starters for Tuesday, although the manager might stick with Piero Hincapie at left-back over Calafiori, given what the game against Atletico Madrid demands.

Eberechi Eze will keep his place in the attacking midfield role, while Ben White is also pencilled in to start at right-back. Viktor Gyokeres has responded to the Newcastle United display with two great performances against Atletico Madrid and Fulham, as the Swede will lead the line for Arsenal.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres

Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone took full advantage of their league position and started a much-changed lineup against Valencia, resting most of his key stars for the Champions League clash. Atletico Madrid did suffer a major scare in the first leg after Julian Alvarez was taken off. But the Argentine is widely expected to start against Arsenal on Tuesday, having played no part at the weekend.

Giuliano Simeone, Marcos Llorente, Alexander Sorloth, and David Hancko were the others rested, with all barring the Norwegian striker expected to start on Tuesday. Marc Pubill and Hancko will be trusted to play at the heart of the defence, while Llorente will once again start at right-back despite the availability of Nahuel Molina.

Lining his team up in his familiar 4-4-2 shape, Simeone will be once again without the services of Pablo Barrios, meaning a midfield pairing of Koke and Johnny Cardoso is expected to feature at the Emirates, with Ademola Lookman and Giuliano Simeone providing the width. Alvarez will lead the line alongside the experienced Antoine Griezmann in a front two.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Cardoso, Lookman; Alvarez, Griezmann

Key Stats

Arsenal have lost just one of their last 15 UEFA home games against Spanish clubs has ended in defeat. The Gunners have won five and lost four of their nine previous Champions League two-legged ties against Spanish opposition. This is their second semi-final in the competition against a La Liga club, having beaten Villarreal 1-0 on aggregate in 2005/06.

Arsenal remain the only unbeaten team in this season’s UEFA Champions League (W10 D3). This is their joint longest unbeaten run in European Cup/Champions League history, matching the streak they recorded from 9 March 2005 to 25 April 2006. They have won six of their nine previous UEFA two-legged ties in which they drew the first leg away from home.

Atletico Madrid have progressed from six of their previous ten European two-legged ties when drawing the first leg at home. However, Los Rojiblancos have won only two of their last 13 UEFA matches against English teams (D3 L8), and they have lost their last four UEFA away matches against Premier League opposition.

Atletico Madrid have faced English teams in three previous UEFA semi-final ties and won all three: they advanced on away goals vs Liverpool in the 2009/10 Europa League, won 3-1 agg vs Chelsea in the 2013/14 Champions League, and beat Arsenal 2-1 overall in the 2017/18 Europa League. They have won six of their last seven UEFA semi-final ties overall

Player to Watch

Bukayo Saka

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The game at the weekend showcased what Arsenal were missing over the course of the last few weeks, as Saka probably delivered one of his best performances of the season. A superb display that saw the winger notch a goal and an assist to galvanise his teammates, and build up perfectly for the Atletico Madrid tie.

With the Englishman missing from action in the first leg, his availability and presence on the pitch will be a major boost for Arteta and Arsenal. More importantly, the Atletico Madrid defence could face a challenge of sorts handling the winger, something the home fans will hope for, as this game could be the right platform for Saka to shine.

Prediction

Arsenal 2-1 Atletico Madrid

The stage is set for Atletico Madrid to have a solid battle with Arsenal, and Diego Simeone will use every trick in the bag to try and get the job done. However, there are obvious challenges, especially dealing with Arsenal’s defence and their overall form on home soil.

Atletico Madrid certainly have the ammunition to hurt Arsenal, but Mikel Arteta’s side will be prepared to show composure and could use the home advantage to their best ability to get through to the final. On paper, the prediction leans towards the Gunners claiming a slender win and edging into the Champions League final.