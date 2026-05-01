US Sassuolo vs AC Milan: Preview and Prediction.

AC Milan will hope to keep their top four hopes alive when they take on Sassuolo this weekend.

A crucial clash in the race for European football unfolds at the Mapei Stadium as US Sassuolo welcome AC Milan on Sunday. With just a handful of games remaining, the Rossoneri are fighting to secure a top-four finish, while Sassuolo look to cap an impressive campaign with a place in the top half.

For Milan, the title race has slipped beyond reach, leaving Champions League qualification as their primary focus. Under Massimiliano Allegri, the Rossoneri have steadied themselves in recent weeks, picking up valuable results and tightening up defensively. Back-to-back clean sheets have restored some confidence, and their defensive record remains one of the strongest in the division.

However, concerns persist in attack as the goals have been harder to come by, and key players have not been as influential in the final third as earlier in the season. Milan’s more cautious, structured approach has brought stability, but it has also limited their attacking output, placing added pressure on their defensive discipline to deliver results. With challengers closing in, consistency over the final stretch will be essential.

Historically, Milan have enjoyed success in this fixture away from home. Their strong record against Sassuolo on the road provides a degree of reassurance, and they will look to draw on that experience as they aim to navigate what is likely to be a demanding encounter.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, approach this match with a very different mindset as Fabio Grosso has guided the side to a comfortable position in mid-table, ensuring their status in Serie A following promotion. With survival secured, the Neroverdi can now play with freedom, and their recent form suggests they are doing exactly that. Their performances in recent weeks have been particularly encouraging, with a series of positive results lifting them into the top half of the table.

A solid defensive display against Fiorentina last time out highlighted their organisation, while their strong home record provides further confidence heading into this clash. At the Mapei Stadium, Sassuolo have been especially effective, and their ability to take points off stronger opponents has been a defining feature of their season, and they will not be intimidated by Milan’s stature.

The tactical battle is likely to revolve around control versus freedom. Milan will aim to manage the game carefully, prioritising structure and minimising risk, while Sassuolo may look to exploit spaces and play with greater attacking expression. The hosts’ recent confidence could make them particularly dangerous in transition, especially against a Milan side that has occasionally struggled to convert possession into goals.

With both teams carrying different motivations, the dynamic of the match could be finely balanced. Milan’s need for points adds urgency, but also pressure, while Sassuolo’s freedom allows them to play without fear.

In the end, Milan’s experience and defensive organisation may give them a slight advantage, but Sassuolo’s strong home form suggests they will not make it easy. This has all the makings of a closely contested encounter where fine margins could prove decisive. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how the teams could line up on the night and what tactics they might employ.

Team News & Tactics

US Sassuolo

Sassuolo receive a timely boost ahead of this clash with the return of their talisman Domenico Berardi, who is back available after serving a two-match suspension. His presence significantly strengthens the attacking unit, especially given his outstanding record against Milan. This could see Cristian Volpato drop to the bench.

At the back, Sassuolo continue to deal with long-term absences, as Filippo Romagna, Edoardo Pieragnolo and Fali Candé are all ruled out for the remainder of the season, limiting defensive depth. There is also some uncertainty in goal, with Arijanet Muric pushing to reclaim his place, although Stefano Turati has been the preferred option in recent matches. There are no additional suspension concerns beyond Berardi’s return, leaving Fabio Grosso with a relatively settled squad aside from defensive injuries.

Sassuolo are expected to rely on their fluid front three and energetic midfield to trouble Milan. Berardi’s creativity and goal threat on the right flank will be central to their attacking play, while Andrea Pinamonti provides a focal point through the middle. Armand Laurienté adds pace and directness on the opposite wing, giving the hosts multiple avenues to attack. In midfield, the combination of physicality and technical ability will be key in maintaining balance and supporting transitions.

The home side is expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Stefano Turati likely to start in goal. Sebastian Walukiewicz is expected to operate as the right-back, while Tarik Muharemovic and Jay Idzes are set to form the central defensive partnership, with Ulisses Garcia featuring at left-back. In midfield, Ismael Kone is likely to play as the holding midfielder, supported by Nemanja Matic and Kristian Thorstvedt in more advanced roles. In attack, Domenico Berardi is expected to start on the right wing, Andrea Pinamonti will lead the line as the central striker, and Armand Lauriente is likely to feature from the left flank, providing pace and width in the final third.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Turati; Walukiewicz, Muharemovic, Idzes, Garcia; Kone, Matic, Thorstvedt; Berardi, Pinamonti, Lauriente

AC Milan

AC Milan head into this important fixture with a significant injury setback in midfield. Luka Modrić has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a serious facial injury in the recent draw against Juventus. His absence leaves a creative void, with Samuele Ricci and Ardon Jashari both in contention to step in. Aside from that, there are no suspension concerns, and Massimiliano Allegri has the advantage of a largely fit squad.

The return of Matteo Gabbia is a major boost in defence, given the team’s markedly stronger results when he features. In attack, there are concerns over form rather than fitness, with both Rafael Leão and Christian Pulisic enduring goal droughts, opening the door for alternatives such as Christopher Nkunku, Niclas Füllkrug and Santiago Giménez to challenge for starting roles.

Milan are expected to adopt a controlled and structured approach, focusing on defensive solidity while looking to build through midfield. The wing-backs will play a crucial role in providing width, while the midfield trio will aim to balance creativity and defensive responsibility. In the final third, the forwards will need to be more clinical, especially given recent struggles in front of goal.

The Rossoneri are expected to line up in a 3-5-2 formation, with Mike Maignan starting in goal. In defence, Fikayo Tomori is likely to operate on the right side of the back three, with Matteo Gabbia in the centre and Strahinja Pavlovic on the left. In midfield, Alexis Saelemaekers is expected to feature as the right wing-back, while Adrien Rabiot and Samuele Ricci are set to operate centrally alongside Youssouf Fofana, with Pervis Estupinan providing width from the left flank. Up front, Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao are expected to lead the line as a forward pairing, tasked with rediscovering their scoring touch and delivering in a crucial stage of the season.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Ricci, Rabiot, Estupinan; Pulisic, Leao

Key Stats

AC Milan have kept 15 clean sheets in 34 Serie A matches this season, their best defensive record at this stage since 2012.

AC Milan have won six of their last eight away matches against US Sassuolo in Serie A.

Milan are averaging just over one goal per game across their last nine league matches.

US Sassuolo have collected 23 points from their last 13 matches, one of the best records in the league over that period.

Sassuolo have won five of their last seven home games, showing strong form at the Mapei Stadium.

Player to Watch

Domenico Berardi

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The winger has a long-standing reputation for tormenting AC Milan and boasts an outstanding record against the Rossoneri, consistently delivering goals and decisive performances in this fixture.

Operating from the right flank, Berardi combines technical quality with sharp movement and a lethal left foot, making him a constant threat both in open play and from set-pieces. With confidence high and home support behind him, he will be central to Sassuolo’s attacking plans.

Given Milan’s recent struggles in front of goal, Berardi’s ability to produce moments of brilliance could be the difference-maker in what promises to be a tightly contested encounter.

Prediction

Sassuolo 1-1 AC Milan

This is a tricky away test for AC Milan, who are under pressure to secure points but have not been particularly convincing in attack. US Sassuolo, meanwhile, come in with strong home form and the freedom to play without pressure.

Milan’s defensive solidity should keep them competitive, but Sassuolo’s confidence at the Mapei Stadium, combined with the threat of Domenico Berardi, could cause problems throughout the match. Expect a closely fought encounter where both teams find moments, but neither fully dominates.