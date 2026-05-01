Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace: Preview and Prediction

Bournemouth will host Crystal Palace at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, looking to continue their unbeaten run and the push for European qualification.

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games ahead of the match vs Crystal Palace, but they have picked up just two wins in that time. They will need to turn draws into wins if they want to secure European football next season. They are seventh in the league table, and the home fans will expect a strong performance from the players.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are coming into this game on the back of a defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League. They will look to bounce back strongly. They picked up an impressive midweek win in the UEFA Europa Conference League, which will have given them a major confidence boost. It remains to be seen whether they can pick up a win on the road. They have picked up just one from the last six matches against the Cherries, and this will be a difficult game for them.

Team News & Tactics

Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola will be without Justin Kluivert (knee), Lewis Cook (thigh), and Julio Soler (knock) this weekend. Bournemouth will shape up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Djordje Petrovic in goal.

Adam Smith and Adrien Truffert will start as the two full-backs. They will look to keep things tight defensively and hit the Eagles on the counter. Meanwhile, Diakite will start alongside Marcos Senesi at the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Alex Scott will start alongside Tyler Adams in the middle of the park. They will look to protect the team defensively and keep things compact in the middle of the pitch.

Marcus Tavernier will start as the attacking midfielder, and he will look to link the midfield with the attack. Eli Junior Kroupi and Rayan will start on the flanks, adding goals and creativity from the wide areas.

Evanilson will lead the line for Bournemouth.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Petrovic, Smith, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Rayan, Tavernier, Kroupi; Evanilson

Crystal Palace

Cheick Doucoure (knee), Eddie Nketiah (hamstring), and Evann Guessand (knee) have been ruled out for the visitors.

Crystal Palace will shape up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Dean Henderson in goal.

In the back three, Jaydee Canvot will start alongside Maxence Lacroix and Chris Richards. Daniel Munoz and Tyrick Mitchell will feature as the wing-backs. They will look to protect the central defenders and hit the opposition on the break.

As for the midfield unit, Will Hughes and Adam Wharton will add defensive cover and control in the middle of the park.

Ismaila Sarr and Yeremy Pino will start as attacking midfielders, looking to create opportunities for their teammates.

Jorgen Strand Larsen will lead the line for Crystal Palace.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Strand Larsen

Player to Watch

Eli Junior Kroupi

The talented young French attacker is our key player to watch. He has been in impressive form for the Cherries this season, and he will look to make his mark in the final third.

He will look to find the back of the net and create opportunities against Crystal Palace. The Eagles can be quite vulnerable defensively, and they have conceded in four of the last five matches across all competitions. Kroupi has the quality and the technical attributes to trouble them at the back. He is in impressive form and full of confidence right now. The cherry will depend on him to help them grind out all three points here.

Prediction

Bournemouth 2-1 Crystal Palace

Bournemouth have an excellent record against Crystal Palace, and they are unbeaten in five of the last six meetings between the two teams. They have been difficult to beat in recent weeks, and they will certainly fancy their chances at home.

Crystal Palace have picked up just one win from the last four matches in all competitions, and this will be a difficult one for them. They will look to put up a fight here, but the home team has enough quality to grind out a narrow victory.