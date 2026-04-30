Wolves vs Sunderland: Preview and Prediction

Wolves will host Sunderland at Molineux on Sunday, with both teams eager to return to winning ways this weekend.

Wolves are going down to the EFL Championship, and they have lost three Premier League games ahead of the match vs Sunderland at Molineux on Saturday. They have nothing to play for, but they will look to give the fans something to cheer about.

On the other hand, Sunderland are pushing for a place in the top half. They are 12th in the league table, and they are coming into this game on the back of two defeats in the league. They will look to bounce back with a win. It will be interesting to see if they can finish the season strongly.

They will certainly fancy their chances against wolves here. The home team is in poor form, and they are struggling with a lack of form and confidence. With nothing to play for, they could be complacent here.

Team News & Tactics

Wolves

Rob Edwards will be without Enso Gonzalez Medina (knee), Ladislav Krejci (neck), and Sam Johnstone (shoulder). Yerson Mosquera is suspended.

Wolves are likely to shape up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Dan Bentley in goal.

In the back three, Toti Gomes will start alongside Pedro Lima and Santiago Bueno. Jackson Tchatchoua and Hugo Bueno will start as the wing-backs here. They will look to keep things tight at the back and hit Spurs on the break.

As for the midfield unit, Joao Gomes and Andre Trindade will add defensive cover and control from the middle of the park.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Mateus Mane will start as the attacking midfielders here. They will add width, place and flair to the team and help create opportunities for their teammates.

Adam Armstrong will lead the line for Wolves.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Bentley; Lima, Toti Gomes, Santiago Bueno; Tchatchoua, Joao Gomes, Andre, Hugo Bueno; Bellegarde, Mane; Armstrong

Sunderland

Simon Moore (wrist), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Bertrand Traore (knee), Nilson Angulo (knock), and Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle) are ruled out for the away side. Sunderland will line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Robin Roefs in goal.

Lutsharel Geertruida and Arthur Masuaku will start as the full-backs. They will look to help out at both ends of the pitch. Meanwhile, Nordi Mukiele will start alongside Omar Alderete at the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Chris Rigg will add creativity and control alongside Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki. Xhaka and Sadiki will look to break up opposition attacks, win the ball back for the away side and set up transitions.

Enzo Le Fee and Chemsdine Talbi will start on the flanks. They will look to add pace, flair, and goals from the wide areas.

Wilson Isidor will spearhead the Sunderland attack.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Roefs; Geertruida, Alderete, Mukiele, Masuaku; Sadiki, Xhaka, Rigg; Le Fee, Isidor, Talbi

Key Stats

Wolves have failed to win 35 of their last 38 matches (Premier League).

have of their last 38 matches (Premier League). Sunderland have kept a clean sheet in their last 4 matches against Wolves in all competitions.

have kept in their last matches against Wolves in all competitions. Wolves have failed to score in their last 3 matches (Premier League).

have in their last matches (Premier League). 12 goals have been scored in the last six matches between these two teams.

Player to watch

Enzo Le Fee

The Sunderland playmaker is our key player to watch out for. He will look to create opportunities for his teammates in the final third and perhaps get on the score sheet as well. Wolves have been quite poor offensively, and he is likely to create opportunities to open up their defence with his passing, vision, and flair.

Wolves will need to keep him quiet if they want to get a good result here. On the other hand, the visitors will hope that he can help them in the final third and make a defining impact.

Prediction

Wolves 1-2 Sunderland

Sunderland will be desperate for a victory here. They have had a reasonably good season since promotion, finishing in the top half will be the icing on the cake. They have a good team, and they should be able to grind out a positive result here. Wolves will put up a fight at home, but they are struggling right now, and they are likely to come up short. Both teams will get on the score sheet, but Sunderland has more quality in the final third, and they should be able to grind out a narrow victory.