PSG vs FC Lorient: Preview and Prediction

PSG will aim to stretch their lead in Ligue 1 as they host mid-table battlers Lorient, who may not have any more objectives to achieve.

PSG are only coming from a mammoth Champions League encounter against Bayern Munich, and will have one eye fixated on the return leg this coming Wednesday. Luis Enrique must find the right solutions to manage the league and European expectations placed on this side, as the upcoming game on the weekend could see plenty of changes.

Going back to last Tuesday, PSG hosted Bayern Munich in their Champions League semifinal first leg, with the game ending with a mammoth 5-4 scoreline. It was a goal-laden game, with both halves producing non-stop entertainment.

Despite the flurry of goals on both ends, PSG will carry only a single goal advantage from the first leg, with everything left to play for in the reverse game. Hence, the selections for the Lorient clash will be interesting to watch, as Ligue 1 is still something they need to fully conquer despite their six-point advantage over second-place RC Lens.

Olivier Pantaloni’s side has nothing to play for apart from maintaining their current position in the standings, which is currently ninth. With any chance of finishing in European positions all but over, there’s practically a dead rubber situation looming ahead of their trip to Paris.

However, their form is a bit concerning at the moment, with Lorient winning only one of their last five games in the top flight. Most recently, they suffered a 3-2 loss to Strasbourg, which is an indication of their drifting form, as their season has become irrelevant at this stage, particularly when the expectations were for them to at least challenge for a European spot.

Team News & Tactics

PSG

There are still some fitness concerns within this PSG squad, as they also await news on Achraf Hakimi, who suffered a problem in the Bayern game.

There is certainty that the right back will not be risked against Lorient, but he also remains a considerable doubt for the midweek clash away at Bayern. Warren Zaire-Emery, who started in midweek, could have to put in another shift at right back — something he did in Hakimi’s absence earlier in the season.

Goncalo Ramos and Illia Zabarnyi are suspended for this league encounter, which is a blow of sorts for Enrique, as the manager would have preferred to start the duo here to allow his key players in those positions a rest. Hence, there could be a case for Lucas Beraldo and Lucas Hernández starting in central defence, with Nuno Mendes keeping his spot at left back.

Dro Fernandez could come into the setup, while Fabian Ruiz might get a start to gain match sharpness, as Lee Kang-In will also play in midfield. Senny Mayulu could be a surprise starter in the false-nine role, with Ibrahim Mbaye and Bradley Barcola completing the front three.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3) – Safonov; Zaire-Emery, Beraldo, Hernandez, Mendes; Kang-In, Fernandez, Ruiz; Mbaye, Mayulu, Barcola

Lorient

As far as Lorient are concerned, there are some injury issues to key stars, with Isaak Touré and Théo Le Bris confirmed to be out of contention for the trip to Paris.

The manager will await late assessments on the doubtful duo of Bandiougou Fadiga and Montassar Talbi before making his decision on their inclusion in the squad. Pantaloni will continue with a back three, as Bamo Meite, Abdoulaye Faye, and Nathaniel Adjei are all set to start in the backline.

Panos Katseris and Arsene Kouassi will feature in the wing-back roles for Lorient, with midfielders Laurent Abergel and Noah Cadiou sandwiched between those wide players. Pablo Pagis and Jean-Victor Makengo will play in the attacking third, behind striker Bamba Dieng.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1) – Mvogo; Meite, Faye, Adjei; Katseris, Abergel, Cadiou, Kouassi; Pagis, Makengo; Dieng

Key Stats

Paris Saint-Germain have won 13 of their last 16 matches in Ligue 1.

PSG have a six-point lead over second-place RC Lens in the Ligue 1 standings.

Lorient have won just one of their last five Ligue 1 games.

Lorient are unbeaten away at PSG in their last two visits.

Player to Watch

Fabian Ruiz

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Ruiz was extremely important to how PSG played last season, and he remains a central figure in their system under Enrique. However, injuries have hampered the latter part of his season, and while he has returned to fitness, full sharpness is still lacking.

Upcoming games like the one against Lorient will provide him with a good platform to get back into top form. PSG will need him for the second leg of their semifinal, as well as the final, should they make it there.

Prediction

PSG 3-0 Lorient

Lorient are arguably done with their season, with nothing left to play for, which could see them arrive in Paris without any real pressure. The prospect of facing a PSG side eager to stretch their lead at the top may not make for a particularly competitive encounter for the visitors.

More than stretching their lead, PSG will aim to stay in good shape and form ahead of their mammoth second leg against Bayern Munich. Hence, Enrique will demand a commanding win on home soil against their Ligue 1 opposition — something his players look well-placed to deliver.