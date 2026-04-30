Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Preview and Prediction

Newcastle United will host Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James’ Park on Saturday, looking to bounce back from a run of four consecutive defeats in the Premier League.

Newcastle United are 14th in the Premier League table, and they have endured a hugely disappointing season as they prepare for the match vs Brighton & Hove Albion. It remains to be seen whether they can bounce back strongly.

On the other hand, Brighton are in impressive form with four wins and a draw from the last five Premier League matches. They will be confident of getting a good result here. Brighton are without a defeat against Newcastle United in the last six meetings and it remains to be seen whether they can come away with all three points again.

Brighton will be hoping to qualify for European football next season. They are sixth in the league table and need to win the remaining matches of the season to compete in Europe.

Team News & Tactics

Newcastle United

Emil Krafth (knee), Valentino Livramento (thigh), and Fabian Schar (ankle) are all ruled out for the home side. Anthony Gordon is in doubt with a groin issue.

Newcastle United will shape up in a 4-3-1-2 formation, with Aaron Ramsdale in goal.

Kieran Trippier and Lewis Hall will start as the full-backs. They will look to help out at both ends of the pitch. Meanwhile, Sven Botman and Malick Thiaw will start in central defence.

Bruno Guimaraes will start in the middle of the park alongside Sandro Tonali and Joelinton. Joelinton and Guimaraes will look to add creativity and drive to the side, while Tonali looks to provide defensive cover.

Anthony Elanga will start as the attacking midfielder, and he will look to create openings in the final third.

Nick Woltemade will spearhead the Newcastle United attack alongside Yoane Wissa.

Probable Lineup (4-3-1-2): Ramsdale; Trippier, Botman, Thiaw, Hall; Joelinton, Tonali, Guimaraes; Elanga; Wissa, Woltemade

Brighton & Hove Albion

Fabian Hurzeler will be without Adam Webster and Stefanos Tzimas this weekend due to their knee injuries. Meanwhile, James Milner has a knock, and Solly March has a muscle problem.

Brighton & Hove Albion are likely to shape up in their usual 4-2-3-1 formation, with Bart Verbruggen in goal.

Joel Veltman and Ferdi Kadioglu will start as the full-backs. They will look to keep things tight at the back and help out in the final third. Jan Paul van Hecke and Lewis Dunk will start in central defence.

As for the midfield unit, Pascal Gross and Carlos Baleba will look to add defensive cover and drive to the side. Georginio Rutter will start as the attacking midfielder, and he will look to help create opportunities in the final third.

Yankuba Minteh and Kaoru Mitoma will start on the flanks. They will look to add pace and unpredictability to the attack.

Danny Welbeck will lead the Brighton & Hove Albion attack on Saturday.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, van Hecke, Kadioglu; Gross, Baleba; Mitoma, Rutter, Minteh; Welbeck

Key Stats

Newcastle have lost their last 4 matches in the Premier League.

have their last matches in the Premier League. Brighton have scored at least 2 goals in their last 4 matches in the Premier League.

have in their last matches in the Premier League. Newcastle have lost by a 1-goal margin in their last 4 matches in the Premier League.

Brighton have 4 wins and 2 draws from the last 6 matches against Newcastle.

Brighton are unbeaten in the last 5 Premier League matches.

Player to Watch

Danny Welbeck

The Brighton striker is in impressive form, and he will look to cause all sorts of problems for the Newcastle defence with his ability to hold up and bring others into the game.

He is excellent in the air and has shown he can find the back of the net consistently. It remains to be seen whether he can help his team grind out three important points here. Newcastle will need to keep him quiet if they want to get something out of this contest.

Prediction

Newcastle United 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Both teams will be fighting for all three points here, and the game is likely to be close. Newcastle are struggling, but they will look to make a statement in front of the home fans.

On the other hand, Brighton is in impressive form, and they will not want to slip up here. They will look to put up a strong showing on the road. It will be difficult to separate the two teams, and they could cancel each other out. A draw seems quite likely.