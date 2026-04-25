Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club: Preview and Prediction

Atletico Madrid will look to bring an end to their four-match winless run when they host European hopefuls Athletic Club.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid might not have a lot to play for in this fixture against Athletic Club, but the visitors are still pushing for the final European spot.

Following a run of four straight defeats in the league, the home team have slipped to fourth, but they still have an eight-point cushion over fifth-placed Real Betis with six games to go. However, their recent form suggests they are in desperate need of a positive result.

While their focus will obviously be on the UEFA Champions League, they would like to regain some of the lost momentum. They suffered a 3-2 defeat to Elche CF last time out and will certainly look to put up a much-improved performance here.

Meanwhile, the visitors are ninth on the points table with 41 points. They are just three points behind 6th-placed Getafe, who currently occupy the UEFA Europa Conference League spot, so there is certainly a lot to play for.

Athletic Club were not in the best of form in the first half of the campaign, but they bounced back in fine fashion. While the Basque outfit have lost three out of their last five league outings, they are heading into this fixture on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win over Osasuna.

They will be hoping to once again grind out a positive result against Atletico Madrid. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could put to use.

Team News & Tactics

Atletico Madrid

The home team are without the services of Thiago Almada (suspension), while Alexander Sorloth, Ademola Lookman, David Hancko and Jose Gimenez are all major doubts for this outing.

Diego Simeone’s men will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, where Jan Oblak will be an automatic pick in goal. Nahuel Molina and Matteo Ruggeri will feature as the full-backs, while Marc Pubill will pair up with Clement Lenglet in the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Koke and Marcos Llorente will form the double pivot in the centre of the park. The duo will shield the backline and look to control the tempo of the game.

Giuliano Simeone and Nico Gonzalez will feature on the flanks, providing much-needed width to their attacks. Finally, Antoine Griezmann will take up the number ten role behind Julian Alvarez, who will lead the line for Atletico Madrid against Athletic Club this weekend.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Oblak; Molina, Pubill, Lenglet, Ruggeri; Koke, Llorente; Simeone, Griezmann, Gonzalez; Alvarez

Athletic Club

Mikel Jauregizar is suspended for this fixture, while Benat Prados is out injured. Aymeric Laporte will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability.

Athletic Club will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, where Unai Simon will be an automatic pick in goal. Andoni Gorosabel and Yuri Berchiche will be the full-backs, while Dani Vivian will pair up with Aitor Paredes in the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta will line up alongside Alejandro Rego in the double pivot in the centre of the park. The duo will look to ensure the Atletico Madrid midfielders do not run the show.

Inaki Williams and Nico Williams will feature on the flanks, while Oihan Sancet will take up the attacking midfielder role. Finally, Gorka Guruzeta will spearhead the Athletic Club attack against Atletico Madrid this weekend.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Simon; Gorosabel, Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta, Rego; Inaki Williams, Sancet, Nico Williams; Guruzeta

Key Stats

Atletico Madrid have lost each of their last four league outings.

Athletic Club have lost four out of their last six games across competitions.

The Basque club have won four out of their last seven games against Atletico Madrid.

In the corresponding game last season, Atletico secured a hard-fought 1-0 win.

Athletic Club have the third-best home record in La Liga with 40 points in their 16 outings.

Player to Watch

Antoine Griezmann

Embed from Getty Images

All eyes will be on Antoine Griezmann, who is looking to enjoy his final few games for Atletico Madrid ahead of his summer departure. The 35-year-old has once again been a key figure for Diego Simeone’s side, contributing 13 goals and five assists in over 2,300 minutes across 48 appearances this season.

Despite Atletico Madrid’s recent struggles, Griezmann remains their creative heartbeat, capable of unlocking defences and delivering in crucial moments. He will be eager to lead by example and inspire his team to bounce back with a strong performance here.

Prediction

Atletico Madrid 2-2 Athletic Club

Atletico Madrid head into this fixture under pressure after a poor run of results, and they will be desperate to turn things around on home soil. With experienced players like Antoine Griezmann pulling the strings, expect them to come out with intent and look to assert control early on. However, their defensive vulnerabilities in recent weeks could once again be a cause for concern.

Athletic Club, meanwhile, have plenty to play for and will look to capitalise on Atletico’s dip in form. Their pace on the flanks and ability to hit on the counter could trouble the hosts, making this a closely contested affair. Given the stakes and recent performances of both teams, it could end honours even. The Hard Tackle predicts an entertaining 2-2 draw in this fixture.