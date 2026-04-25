Arsenal vs Newcastle United: Preview and Prediction

Arsenal are in a unique place in the title race after allowing Manchester City right back into it, as they now begin the final run-in with a home clash against Newcastle United.

The matchweek when Arsenal defeated Everton and Manchester City drew away at West Ham United, it seemed like the Gunners would run away with the Premier League title at that point. Little did anyone envisage a collapse of sorts after that, as Mikel Arteta’s side have exited both cup competitions, limped their way into the Champions League semi-finals, and allowed Manchester City back into the title race in a big way ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Newcastle United.

Following Arsenal’s back-to-back Premier League losses to Bournemouth and then in the mammoth clash at the Etihad, Manchester City took top spot following a midweek win over Burnley. The result ensured Pep Guardiola’s side are ahead only on goals scored, which does leave the title race in a unique situation, as there is the possibility the winner could be decided on goal difference, as long as both teams win their remaining five games.

Arsenal now face the ironic challenge of winning all their games by scoring plenty of goals, something everyone has criticised them for all season long. However, as needs must, Arteta must find a way for his team to score rather freely, and ensure three points are in the bag as well as maintaining a healthy goal difference, as they begin a run of five games starting with the home clash against Newcastle United.

The Gunners could not have dreamt of playing an otherwise tough opponent like Newcastle United in their current form. From dreaming of finishing in the top five in consecutive seasons, the Magpies are not even mathematically safe from relegation after a run of eight defeats in their last eleven games in the Premier League.

There is still a slight chance for them to charge towards a European finish of some sort, but their current form, as well as that of the other challengers, makes it a compelling challenge for Eddie Howe. The manager has already seen rumblings over his future at the club, as another defeat will all but end their hopes of playing continental football next season.

Wins over Manchester United and Chelsea seemed like a turning point in their dismal run before that, which did provide hope of a good finish to the season. However, Howe’s side have since lost three games on the trot, with the latest coming against Bournemouth at St. James’ Park, where they also lost out to local rivals Sunderland in that run. They are now set for another big game, as they take on title-chasing Arsenal.

Team News & Tactics

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has insisted that Saka could be back in the squad for Saturday, which is a welcome boost, as Arsenal have somewhat struggled without their talismanic winger in recent games. Jurrien Timber remains out of contention for now, but Riccardo Calafiori could be included, as per the manager.

There is not a lot to change things in the team at the moment, as Arteta might continue with a similar lineup to the one that featured against Manchester City on Sunday. So, Eberechi Eze and Martin Odegaard could feature in the same team, while Kai Havertz might lead the line once more.

Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi are the main midfielders, while it’s still unclear who might start at right back and on the right wing. The right side has missed its key personnel over the last few weeks, but it could be a case that Arteta retains both Cristhian Mosquera and Noni Madueke.

Saka may not be fit to start just yet, which could see him come on at some stage in the second half. The same could be said about Max Dowman and Viktor Gyokeres, as well as left-wing duo Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Odegaard, Eze; Havertz

Newcastle United

Eddie Howe has his own share of injury-related issues to deal with, as key defender Valentino Livramento may not play again this season with a serious groin problem. In what has been an injury-ravaged season, the right-back could be a big miss for the Magpies ahead of this trip to London.

Anthony Gordon has also been ruled out of the Arsenal game, but Howe insisted the problem could be a minor one that could see their attacker return next week. Emil Krafth and Fabian Schär are the other absentees for this game, while key midfield man Joelinton will miss out through suspension.

Howe will be able to use his main midfield partnership, comprising Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, with the latter still not thought to be completely fit or even good enough to last the entire game of this magnitude.

William Osula will be the man to lead the line ahead of Nick Woltemade or Yoane Wissa, while Jacob Murphy could be preferred on the right instead of Anthony Elanga. Harvey Barnes will complete the attacking setup, while Lewis Miley or Jacob Ramsey are also expected to start in a midfield role for Newcastle United.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Miley; Murphy, Osula, Barnes

Key Stats

Arsenal are undefeated in 15 of their last 16 home matches against Newcastle in all competitions.

Arsenal have lost four of their last six games across all competitions.

Newcastle United have lost eight of their last 11 Premier League matches.

Newcastle United have picked up only a point from their last 13 games at the Emirates in the Premier League.

Newcastle United’s last nine Premier League matches have either been won (3) or lost (6) by exactly one goal. In top-flight history, there’s only been three occasions a team had 10+ successive games settled by exactly one goal: Everton between October and December 1911 (10), West Ham between December 1964 and February 1965 (10), and Southampton in March and April 1992 (12).

Player to Watch

Eberechi Eze

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Mikel Arteta chose to make the change in the Manchester City game by playing Eze on the left, as opposed to one of Trossard or Martinelli, and the move worked. Having Eze, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz in the same team often gives a technical superiority on the ball, and against Newcastle United, the former Crystal Palace star could be the key.

Eze also has the game-changer gene in him, something that has only come in handy on a few occasions this season for Arsenal. Arteta will hope the attacker brings his A-game against Newcastle United on Saturday, which could be the key to unlocking an otherwise stubborn Magpies defence.

Prediction

Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle United

The Magpies are in a terrible run of form, losing eight of their last eleven games, and it gets only worse as they face Arsenal at the Emirates. The team has lacked the cutting edge in most areas, and without Anthony Gordon, they might lack the onus up front.

Arsenal are set to embark on a tricky run of games where goals are the currency for success, as Arteta will unleash his attack differently. Given the need for goals, there is an expectation for the team to bounce back emphatically, and if the performance against Manchester City is a sign, then the Gunners are expected to score plenty while also trying to keep a clean sheet.