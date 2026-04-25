Angers SCO vs PSG: Preview and Prediction

PSG face a tricky outing away at Angers SCO, and Luis Enrique will aim to keep the gap over RC Lens intact and target yet another away win.

Angers SCO have not had the best of form in recent games, winning only once since March, which came against Nantes. They are winless in their last five games, although two of the last three were draws, and they have conceded one goal or fewer in that run.

Hence, there is a sense of defensive solidity within the group, although Alexandre Dujeux will want a big win to go clear towards complete safety. Even a draw would be enough to secure their Ligue 1 status, and if they were to win, that result could cause some problems for visitors PSG.

PSG were a beast at this stage of the season last time out, and Luis Enrique will hope for similar form this time. With a big Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich on the horizon, the manager will want to steer clear of their Ligue 1 campaign.

With the Parisians maintaining a four-point advantage over RC Lens, the latter could close the gap to one point should they win on Friday night against Brest. That said, a win for the challengers would ensure a pressure-induced game for PSG on Saturday against Angers, something Enrique will expect to win and extend an impressive run of games on the road of late.

Team News & Tactics

Angers SCO

Angers have a few injury issues to deal with, including Harouna Djibirin. Meanwhile, Carlens Arcus is dealing with a groin problem, while Yassin Belkhdim has an arm issue. There are further doubts over Marius Courcoul, Pierrick Capelle, and Ousmane Camara, with the trio dealing with knocks ahead of this key game against PSG.

The Angers manager will continue with a back three and midfield five, as Jordan Lefort, Emmanuel Biumla, and Marius Louer will be the ones in the backline.

Branco van den Boomen will sit at the base of their midfield, with Capelle, if fit, and Haris Belkebla featuring on either side. Lilian Raolisoa and Jacques Ekomie will stick around in the wing-back roles for Angers, while Amine Sbai and Prosper Peter will lead the line.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Koffi; Lefort, Biumla, Louer; Raolisoa, Capelle, Boomen, Belkebla, Ekomie; Sbai, Peter

PSG

Luis Enrique has a few key decisions to make ahead of his selections for the game against Angers SCO. There are concerns over Nuno Mendes and Vitinha, as the manager would want to keep the duo fit for the Bayern Munich clash as a priority.

Quentin Ndjantou has a hamstring problem that will keep him out, and Enrique might strike a balance with his selections. Matvey Safonov will continue to play between the sticks for PSG, while there could be changes at the back as Illia Zabarnyi and Lucas Beraldo will feature centrally, with Lucas Hernandez replacing Mendes at left-back.

Similarly, Warren Zaire-Emery might deputise at right-back to keep Hakimi fresh, while a much-changed midfield could see the likes of Senny Mayulu, Dro Fernandez, and the recently returned Fabian Ruiz feature there. As a measure of rotation, Lee Kang-in and Bradley Barcola could play out wide, with Gonçalo Ramos leading the line for PSG.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Safonov; Zaire-Emery, Zabarnyi, Beraldo, Hernandez; Mayulu, Fernandez, Ruiz; Lee, Ramos, Barcola

Key Stats

Angers have failed to win their last five Ligue 1 games.

PSG have won their last five away games in Ligue 1.

Paris Saint-Germain have won their last 19 matches against Angers in all competitions.

Paris Saint-Germain have won 12 of their last 15 matches in Ligue 1.

Player to Watch

Fabian Ruiz

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The Spanish midfielder was key to Luis Enrique’s playing style last season as they went on to win everything, and he has been missed during the weeks he was absent from action. With a timely return ahead of the Champions League semi-finals, Enrique will want to see sharpness from his compatriot, as this game against Angers will be key for the midfielder to sharpen his tools.

Ruiz will probably lead a young Parisian midfield on Saturday, which could be key to his game. He will be the man to dictate terms in the middle, and Enrique will gauge his form to determine his place in the upcoming semifinals against Bayern Munich.

Prediction

Angers SCO 1-3 PSG

Angers have been in decent defensive form, although most teams tend to struggle against PSG, especially at this stage of the season. With the hosts relatively safe from relegation, there is not much pressure on the team to perform, although they would still seek complete security away from the drop zone.

PSG are set to embark on an important few weeks ahead, and this game is the time when fringe players come to life for the team. PSG are eager to hit their best, and they will kick-start this key period with a big win over Angers to retain their advantage in Ligue 1 before focusing on the UEFA Champions League.