Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur: Preview and Prediction

Wolves will host Tottenham at Molineux on Saturday, looking to pick up a win at home and give the fans something to cheer about after their relegation from the Premier League.

Wolves are at the bottom of the table ahead of the game vs Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, and they will go down at the end of the season. The Black Country outfit have nothing to play for except to salvage some pride in the remaining matches this term while worsening the situation and spoiling the party of their opponents.

On the other hand, Tottenham are still fighting for survival. The North London outfit are 18th in the league table, and they are going through a dreadful run of form. Spurs are without a Premier League win this year, and they will be desperate to get all three points here.

Meanwhile, Wolves have nothing to play for, and they have been quite poor all season. This is a golden opportunity for the North London club to turn things around. It remains to be seen whether they can help Roberto De Zerbi pick up his first win as the Tottenham manager.

Team News & Tactics

Wolves

Rob Edwards will be without Enso Gonzalez Medina (knee), Ladislav Krejci (neck), Angel Gomes (ankle), Jose Sa (shoulder), and Sam Johnstone (shoulder). Yerson Mosquera is suspended. Meanwhile, Matt Doherty has a niggle.

Wolves are likely to shape up in a 3-4-2-1 formation vs Tottenham Hotspur, with Dan Bentley in goal. In the back three, Toti Gomes will start alongside Pedro Lima and Santiago Bueno. Jackson Tchatchoua and Hugo Bueno will start as the wing-backs here. They will look to keep things tight at the back and hit Spurs on the break.

As for the midfield unit, Joao Gomes and Andre Trindade will add defensive cover and control from the middle of the park. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Mateus Mane will start as the attacking midfielders here. They will add width, place and flair to the team and help create opportunities for their teammates. Finally, Adam Armstrong will lead the line for Wolves vs Tottenham.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Bentley; Lima, Toti Gomes, Santiago Bueno; Tchatchoua, Joao Gomes, Andre, Hugo Bueno; Bellegarde, Mane; Armstrong

Tottenham Hotspur

Cristian Romero and Dejan Kulusevski are unavailable due to their long-term knee injuries. Ben Davies, Mohammed Kudus, and Wilson Odobert are also ruled out. Guglielmo Vicario misses out with a groin injury.

Tottenham Hotspur will shape up in a 4-2-3-1 formation vs Wolves, with Antonin Kinsky in goal. Pedro Porro and Djed Spence will start as the full-backs. They will look to help out defensively and contribute in the final third as well. Meanwhile, Kevin Danso and Micky van de Ven will form the central defensive partnership.

As for the midfield unit, Conor Gallagher will add defensive cover and physicality alongside Joao Palhinha. They will look to keep things tight in the middle of the park. Xavi Simons will reprise the attacking midfield role, looking to link the midfield to the attack.

Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani will add pace, flair, and unpredictability from the flanks. Finally, Dominic Solanke will lead the line for Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves at Molineux on Saturday.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Kinsky; Porro, Danso, van de Ven, Spence; Gallagher, Palhinha; Kolo Muani, Simons, Richarlison; Solanke

Key Stats

Wolves are without a defeat in the last six matches against Tottenham.

19 goals have been scored in the last six matches between these two teams.

Wolves have failed to win four of the last six Premier League matches.

Tottenham have failed to win the last six Premier League matches.

Both teams have scored in each of the last five meetings between Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur.

Player to Watch

Xavi Simons

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The Netherlands international is our key player to watch. Tottenham will depend on him to create opportunities in the final third and find the back of the net as well. It remains to be seen whether he can step up and produce a strong performance in the final third.

Wolves have a poor defensive unit, and they are likely to concede chances. The Dutch playmaker has the quality to exploit their defensive vulnerability.

Prediction

Wolves 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

It has been a rough few weeks for Tottenham, and they will need to work hard if they want a good result here. Wolves will look to put up a fight, but they are lacking in form and motivation. Both teams are quite poor, and this is likely to be a close contest. However, Spurs have more quality in their attacking unit and should be able to grind out a narrow victory here.