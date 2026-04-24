West Bromwich Albion vs Ipswich Town: Preview and Prediction.

West Bromwich Albion will hope to make it three wins on the spin when they take on Ipswich Town on Saturday night.

Momentum and motivation collide at The Hawthorns this weekend as West Bromwich Albion welcome Ipswich Town in an EFL Championship fixture with contrasting stakes. While the hosts are enjoying a late-season surge that has all but secured their safety, Ipswich arrive with everything still to play for in a fiercely contested race for automatic promotion.

West Brom’s recent turnaround has been nothing short of remarkable. Following a damaging defeat to Oxford United at the end of February, the Baggies have responded with a sustained unbeaten run that has completely reshaped their campaign. Under renewed confidence, performances have become more assured, and results have followed, allowing them to climb clear of the relegation zone in recent weeks.

Their latest outing, a commanding victory over Watford, perfectly captured their current form. Goals from Isaac Price and Daryl Dike set the tone early, while Danny Imray added gloss to the scoreline with his first goal for the club. That performance not only extended their unbeaten streak but also highlighted a team playing with freedom, no longer weighed down by survival pressure.

At home, West Brom have been particularly resilient in recent weeks and the Hawthorns has once again become a difficult venue for visiting sides, with the hosts stringing together a solid run of results that has underpinned their climb up the table. With safety effectively secured, the focus now shifts to finishing the season strongly and building momentum heading into the next campaign.

Ipswich, by contrast, approach this fixture with urgency and purpose. The race for the top two remains incredibly tight, and every point carries enormous significance. Kieran McKenna’s side had briefly faltered with dropped points against Portsmouth and Middlesbrough, but their midweek victory over Charlton Athletic has reignited belief at a crucial moment. That comeback win in London showcased Ipswich’s resilience.

After conceding early, they responded with composure and determination, turning the game around through well-taken goals and disciplined play. It was the kind of performance that could prove pivotal in the closing stages of the season, particularly as they remain locked in a tight battle with direct promotion rivals.

Consistency has been a defining feature of Ipswich’s campaign, and their ability to grind out results, even when not at their best, has kept them firmly in contention. With 22 wins already to their name, they have demonstrated both attacking quality and defensive organisation, making them one of the most complete sides in the division this season.

The previous meeting between the two sides adds another layer of intrigue. Ipswich edged that encounter at Portman Road, with Jack Clarke’s decisive goal underlining his importance to their attacking setup. Although he featured only briefly in midweek, the winger remains a key figure and could once again play a decisive role if given the opportunity.

Matches like this often hinge on mentality as much as quality, and West Brom’s confidence and home advantage make them a dangerous opponent, but Ipswich’s greater incentive and proven ability to deliver under pressure could ultimately tip the balance in their favour. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how the teams could line up on the night and what tactics they might employ.

Team News & Tactics

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom continue to deal with a couple of significant absences heading into this fixture, particularly in wide attacking areas. Skipper Jed Wallace remains sidelined and is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a calf injury, depriving the side of one of their most experienced and creative outlets.

In addition, Mikey Johnston is also unavailable after suffering a serious leg injury earlier in the year, and he is not expected to return until next season. There are no suspension concerns for this match, allowing James Morrison to maintain stability in most areas of the pitch despite these setbacks.

Defensively, the Baggies have shown impressive solidity in recent weeks, building momentum on the back of a strong run of clean sheets. The centre-back pairing of Nat Phillips and George Campbell has provided both physical presence and composure, forming the foundation of a well-organised backline.

In midfield, the focus will be on maintaining compactness while supporting transitions, with the wide players expected to contribute both defensively and offensively. Up front, the combination of Daryl Dike and Josh Maja offers a blend of strength and movement, giving the hosts a direct and effective attacking option.

West Brom are expected to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Max O’Leary starting in goal. Danny Imray is likely to operate as the right-back, while Nat Phillips and George Campbell are expected to form the central defensive partnership, with Callum Styles featuring at left-back.

In midfield, Jayson Molumby is set to play on the right side, with Ousmane Diakite and Alex Mowatt positioned centrally to control the tempo, while Isaac Price is expected to operate on the left flank. Leading the line, Daryl Dike and Josh Maja are set to start as the two strikers, providing both physical presence and goal threat in the final third.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): O’Leary; Imray, Phillips, Campbell, Styles; Molumby, Diakite, Mowatt, Price; Dike, Maja

Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town arrive at The Hawthorns with a couple of notable injury concerns, particularly involving players with ties to the opposition. Left-back Conor Townsend is currently sidelined with a knee injury, limiting defensive options on the flank. In addition, goalkeeper David Button remains unavailable due to a hamstring problem, further reducing depth between the posts.

There are no suspension issues for Ipswich heading into this crucial encounter, meaning Kieran McKenna can otherwise rely on a largely settled squad as they continue their push for automatic promotion. From a tactical standpoint, Ipswich are expected to maintain a compact and disciplined structure, with an emphasis on controlling midfield and creating opportunities through wide areas.

The midfield unit is likely to play a key role in dictating tempo, while the attacking players will be tasked with stretching the opposition and supporting the lone striker. Players such as Jaden Philogene bring pace and creativity, making them vital in breaking down a well-organised West Brom defence.

Ipswich Town are expected to line up in a 4-5-1 formation, with Christian Walton starting in goal. Darnell Furlong is likely to operate at right-back, while Dara O’Shea and Jacob Greaves are expected to form the central defensive partnership, with Ben Johnson featuring at left-back.

In midfield, Azor Matusiwa and Jack Taylor are set to anchor the centre, with Kasey McAteer, Anis Mehmeti, and Jaden Philogene providing support across the midfield line, offering both width and attacking intent. Leading the line, Ivan Azon is expected to start as the lone striker, tasked with converting chances and leading Ipswich’s attack.

Probable Lineup (4-5-1): Walton; Furlong, O’Shea, Greaves, Johnson; Matusiwa, Taylor, McAteer, Mehmeti, Philogene; Azon

Key Stats

West Bromwich Albion are unbeaten in their last nine matches across all competitions.

West Bromwich Albion have kept four consecutive clean sheets heading into this fixture.

Ipswich Town have won 22 matches in the Championship this season.

Ipswich Town are level on points with third-placed Millwall but have played one game fewer.

Ipswich won the reverse fixture 1-0 earlier this season, with their leading scorer Jack Clarke netting the decisive goal.

Player to Watch

Jaden Philogene

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The spotlight falls on Jaden Philogene, whose pace and direct running could prove decisive for Ipswich Town in this high-pressure encounter. The winger has a knack for unsettling defences with his ability to carry the ball over distance, cut inside, and create shooting opportunities either for himself or his teammates.

In a match where West Brom are expected to stay compact and rely on defensive discipline, Philogene’s unpredictability could be the key to unlocking spaces in the final third. His willingness to take on defenders and his composure in crucial moments make him a constant threat, and if Ipswich are to secure a vital result in their push for automatic promotion, his influence is likely to be significant.

Prediction

West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Ipswich Town

This is essentially a clash between a side playing with freedom and another carrying the weight of expectation. West Bromwich Albion have been difficult to break down in recent weeks, especially at home, while Ipswich Town arrive with greater urgency as they chase automatic promotion.

West Brom’s defensive discipline and current form suggest they will make life extremely difficult, but Ipswich’s consistency and ability to find results under pressure could ultimately prove decisive. The visitors may not dominate throughout, but they have shown they can deliver in key moments. In what should be a tight and tactical contest, Ipswich’s added motivation and attacking quality might just give them the edge.