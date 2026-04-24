Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Preview and Prediction

Liverpool will host Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday, looking to boost their UEFA Champions League qualification hopes.

Liverpool have lost four of their last six matches vs Crystal Palace, and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly. Liverpool have not been at their best in recent weeks, and they have lost four of the last six matches in all competitions. They will need to raise their performance levels to earn all three points.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will look to extend their impressive run of form against Liverpool with a positive result here. They are unbeaten in five of the last six matches in all competitions. They will certainly fancy their chances here.

The Eagles are unbeaten in five of the last six meetings against the Premier League champions. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can come out on top this time around. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at the encounter ahead of the latest meeting between the two sides.

Team News & Tactics

Liverpool

The home team will be without Conor Bradley (knee), Wataru Endo (ankle), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Joe Gomez (muscle), Giorgi Mamardashvilli (leg), and Alisson Becker (knock) this week. Liverpool are likely to start in a 4-2-3-1 formation vs Crystal Palace, with Freddie Woodman in goal.

Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez will start as the full-backs. They will look to help out at both ends of the pitch. Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk will form the central defensive partnership.

As for the midfield unit, Ryan Gravenberch will start alongside Dominik Szoboszlai in the double pivot, aiming to add control and composure to the team. Alexis Mac Allister will look to create opportunities for teammates in the final third.

Finally, Alexander Isak will spearhead the Liverpool attack vs Crystal Palace, with Florian Wirtz and Mohamed Salah on either side of him. So, Cody Gakpo will be a backup option on the bench for the home side.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Woodman; Frimpong, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Mac Allister, Wirtz; Isak

Crystal Palace

Cheick Doucoure (knee), Eddie Nketiah (hamstring), and Evann Guessand (knee) have been ruled out for this weekend’s Premier League clash. Nathaniel Clyne is in doubt due to illness.

Crystal Palace will shape up in a 3-4-2-1 formation vs Liverpool, with Dean Henderson in goal. In the back three, Jaydee Canvot will start alongside Maxence Lacroix and Chris Richards. Daniel Munoz and Tyrick Mitchell will feature as the wing-backs. They will look to protect the central defenders and hit the opposition on the break.

As for the midfield unit, Will Hughes and Adam Wharton will add defensive cover and control in the middle of the park. Ismaila Sarr and Yeremy Pino will start as attacking midfielders, looking to create opportunities for their teammates. Finally, Jorgen Strand Larsen will lead the line for Crystal Palace vs Liverpool on Saturday.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Strand Larsen

Key Stats

Crystal Palace have scored at least two goals in their last three matches against Liverpool in all competitions.

Crystal Palace have picked up four wins and one draw in the last six matches against Liverpool.

Liverpool have lost four of the last six matches in all competitions.

Crystal Palace are without a defeat in five of the last six matches in all competitions.

Crystal Palace have kept 12 clean sheets in the Premier League this season; only in 1994/95 have they ever kept more in a single campaign in the competition (15).

Player to Watch

Freddie Woodman

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Liverpool will be without Alisson Becker and Giorgi Mamardashvilli this weekend. So, Woodman is expected to be handed a start here, and he is our key player to watch out for. He will need to step up and produce a reliable performance if Liverpool wants to win the game.

Crystal Palace are likely to target him, and he has not shown his quality in the top flight. Everton barely tested him when he came on late in the Merseyside Derby. Liverpool will certainly hope that he can step up and deliver here. Woodman is likely to be a weak link for Liverpool, and they will need him to produce a strong performance.

Prediction

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Both teams will fancy their chances against each other, and this is likely to be a close contest. Crystal Palace have dominated this fixture in recent seasons, but it is unlikely to be a walk in the park for them. Meanwhile, Liverpool are fighting for Champions League qualification, and they will be desperate for a victory. They are likely to put up a strong fight here. However, it will be difficult to separate the two teams. They are likely to cancel each other out in a draw.