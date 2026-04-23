VfB Stuttgart vs SC Freiburg: Preview and Prediction.

VfB Stuttgart will hope to get to a second successive DFB Pokal final when they face SC Freiburg on Thursday.

There is a different weight to knockout football when silverware is within touching distance, and that tension will be unmistakable at the MHPArena on Thursday night as VfB Stuttgart return to familiar territory as defending champions of the DFB-Pokal, but standing in their way is a SC Freiburg side arriving with momentum, belief, and the look of a team peaking at exactly the right time.

For Stuttgart, this is an opportunity to showcase their evolution under Sebastian Hoeness, whereas for Freiburg, it is a chance to transform an already impressive season into something potentially historic.

Stuttgart’s recent trajectory paints a curious picture as on one hand, they have developed into one of the most tactically coherent sides in the Bundesliga, currently pushing for Champions League qualification. On the other hand, their recent results suggest a team still searching for rhythm at the most crucial stage of the campaign.

Their status as cup holders stems from last season’s memorable final, where they outclassed Arminia Bielefeld in a high-scoring affair, with contributions from Enzo Millot and Deniz Undav sealing a 4-2 triumph. That victory masked what was otherwise a modest league campaign, but this time around, Stuttgart look far more complete.

Yet, recent weeks have exposed vulnerability and the heavy defeat to Bayern Munich came just days after a commanding performance against Hamburger SV, perfectly encapsulating their stop-start form. Even at home, where dominance is often expected, but results have fluctuated, raising questions about their ability to handle pressure when stakes rise.

Their route to the semi-finals has also been relatively forgiving, largely featuring lower-division opposition. This encounter, therefore, represents a significant step up, arguably their first true test in this year’s competition.

If Stuttgart are searching for consistency, Freiburg appear to have found it at the perfect moment. Under the guidance of Julian Schuster, the visitors have built serious momentum, turning into one of the most dangerous sides left in the competition. Their recent performances across competitions suggest a team brimming with confidence. Progression in Europe, highlighted by a dominant aggregate victory over Celta Vigo, has only strengthened their belief, while their domestic form has been equally impressive.

A narrow but hard-fought win over Heidenheim last weekend extended an excellent run, with key contributions from midfield figures like Johan Manzambi and Maximilian Eggestein. More importantly, Freiburg have shown resilience, grinding out results even when performances have not been at their peak.

Their DFB-Pokal journey has not been entirely smooth, particularly the nervy penalty shootout win over Hertha Berlin, but such moments often forge the mental strength required for deep cup runs. While a previous defeat at the MHPArena earlier this year may linger in memory, Freiburg’s recent away form suggests they are more than capable of flipping that narrative. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how the teams could line up on the night and what tactics they might employ.

Team News & Tactics

VfB Stuttgart

Stuttgart head into this semi-final with a few notable absentees that could influence how Sebastian Hoeness sets up his side. At the back, centre-half Finn Jeltsch remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from a muscle injury, forcing a reshuffle in the heart of defence. In attacking areas, the hosts are also short of options out wide, with Justin Diehl ruled out due to a muscle problem and young winger Lazar Jovanovic sidelined with a back issue. There are no fresh suspension concerns for Stuttgart, but the absence of these players limits rotation and places added responsibility on the available attacking unit to deliver in a high-pressure fixture.

Tactically, Stuttgart are expected to maintain their familiar attacking structure, relying on fluid movement behind the striker and quick transitions through midfield. Jamie Leweling and Chris Fuhrich are likely to provide width and directness from the flanks, while Bilal El Khannouss will be tasked with linking midfield to attack in central areas. The presence of Deniz Undav up front gives Stuttgart a focal point capable of both finishing chances and bringing others into play, which will be crucial against a well-organised Freiburg defence.

Stuttgart are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Alexander Nubel starting in goal. Josha Vagnoman is set to operate as the right-back, while Maximilian Mittelstadt is likely to feature on the left side of defence. In central defence, Ramon Hendriks and Jeff Chabot are expected to form the partnership in the absence of Jeltsch. The double pivot in midfield should consist of Atakan Karazor and Angelo Stiller, providing balance between defensive protection and ball progression.

Further forward, Jamie Leweling is expected to occupy the right-wing position, Chris Fuhrich should start on the left flank, and Bilal El Khannouss will likely operate as the central attacking midfielder. Leading the line, Deniz Undav is set to play as the lone striker, tasked with converting Stuttgart’s attacking build-up into goals.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Nubel; Vagnoman, Hendriks, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Karazor, Stiller; Leweling, El Khannouss, Fuhrich; Undav

SC Freiburg

Freiburg approach this semi-final with a few enforced changes, particularly in defensive and midfield areas. Centre-back Max Rosenfelder remains sidelined due to a hamstring injury, which disrupts continuity at the back. In addition, midfielders Daniel-Kofi Kyereh and Patrick Osterhage are still in recovery and will not be available for selection, reducing options in the centre of the park. There are no suspension concerns heading into this fixture, but the absence of these players means Julian Schuster will need to rely on a slightly reshaped lineup to maintain balance and intensity against a strong Stuttgart side.

Despite these setbacks, Freiburg are expected to retain their structured and disciplined approach. The defensive unit, marshalled by Matthias Ginter, will aim to remain compact, while the midfield pairing of Maximilian Eggestein and Johan Manzambi is likely to focus on controlling tempo and providing defensive cover. Further forward, Yuito Suzuki’s creativity and movement between the lines will be key to unlocking Stuttgart’s defence, supported by wide players capable of stretching the game and creating space in advanced areas.

Freiburg are set to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Florian Müller expected to start in goal. Max Rosenfelder’s absence means Matthias Ginter will be partnered by Bruno Ogbus at centre-back, while Philipp Treu is likely to operate as the right-back, and Jordy Makengo should feature on the left side of defence. In midfield, Maximilian Eggestein and Johan Manzambi are expected to form the double pivot, offering both defensive stability and forward progression.

In the attacking midfield line, Niklas Beste is set to play on the right wing, Derry Scherhant is expected to feature on the left, and Yuito Suzuki will likely occupy the central attacking role. Up front, Igor Matanovic is expected to lead the line as the lone striker, providing a physical presence and a target for Freiburg’s forward play.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Muller; Treu, Ginter, Ogbus, Makengo; Eggestein, Manzambi; Beste, Suzuki, Scherhant; Matanovic

Key Stats

Stuttgart have alternated between wins and losses in their last seven matches across all competitions.

Freiburg have won six of their last seven games in all competitions.

Stuttgart have faced lower-division opposition in three of their four DFB-Pokal matches this season.

Freiburg are on a three-match winning streak away from home.

The last meeting between the two sides at the MHPArena ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Stuttgart earlier this season.

Player to Watch

Deniz Undav

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For this high-stakes semi-final, all eyes will be on Deniz Undav. The Stuttgart striker has emerged as the focal point of their attacking play, combining sharp movement with clinical finishing in the final third. Undav’s ability to link up with the attacking midfielders while also finding space inside the box makes him a constant threat, especially in knockout fixtures where chances are often limited.

Beyond his goal-scoring instincts, Undav’s work rate and positional awareness allow him to disrupt defensive structures, something that could prove crucial against a disciplined Freiburg backline. If Stuttgart are to edge this contest and take a step closer to defending their DFB-Pokal crown, Undav is likely to play a decisive role.

Prediction

VfB Stuttgart 2-1 SC Freiburg

This semi-final feels finely balanced, with Stuttgart’s home advantage and experience in high-pressure cup ties going up against Freiburg’s momentum and consistency. The hosts have shown they can rise to big occasions, but their recent inconsistency leaves the door slightly open for a confident Freiburg side that thrives on structure and discipline.

Ultimately, Stuttgart’s attacking quality and familiarity with the demands of knockout football at the MHPArena may just give them the edge in what promises to be a tightly contested encounter.